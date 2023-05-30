Western Loudoun Art and Studio Tour
Visit over 50 artists in more than 30 locations on June 2,3,4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tour is free and self-guided. For more information, visit www.WLAST.org.
Rally for Reading
Handley Regional Library System has kicked off its summer reading program. In addition to a rally held on May 27 in Winchester, there will be rallies from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. June 3 at Bowman Library near Stephens City and 1-3 p.m. June 10 at Clarke County Library in Berryville.
Book signing
Brian Noyes, nationally known cookbook author and owner of the Red Truck Bakery in Marshall, will be at Nibblins on the Loudoun Street Mall in downtown Winchester on June 4 to autograph his new cookbook. Refreshments prepared from his recipes will be served. Seating are available at 1 and 3 p.m. Reservations suggested. For more information, visit www.Nibblins.com.
Picking party/jam session
The Shawnee Ruritan Club is sponsoring a bluegrass/country jam session and picking party from 6-8 p.m. June 10 at 109 Boundary Ave., Winchester (off Senseny Road). Interested musicians are invited to come and play, or just sit back and listen. Free and open to the public. Refreshments will be available.
American Heritage Military Museum
The museum will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 10, 811 Fairfax Pike, Stephens City (1.5 miles east of I-81, Exit 307). See reenactors and living history displays/military equipment, meet World War II veterans from 10:30 a.m.-noon. Free admission and free Jeep rides. This marks the 10th year for the event. Look for the large American flag.
Handley 100th cornerstone commemoration
A kickoff program for the 100th anniversary of Handley High School and dedication of the Centennial Stone will take place June 13 at the school, 425 Handley Boulevard, Winchester. There will be pre-events at 1 p.m. (including building tours and exhibits) and a program at 2 p.m. in the auditorium that will feature special guests, a video, unveiling of a new Eugene Smith painting of Handley and a look back at the original cornerstone-laying on June 13, 1923. The event is open to the public. There is no admission charge. After the program, step out onto the school’s front terrace to view a processional reminiscent of the original cornerstone-laying parade; join in the processional as it makes its way to the site of the unveiling and dedication of the new Centennial Stone crafted and donated by Frederick Block and the Slaughter family. After the dedication, enjoy a reception, browse Handley 100th merchandise and sign the attendance book to be included in the Handley 100th time capsule.
Brucetown UMC yard sale
Brucetown United Methodist Church is holding a yard sale June 24. Spaces and/or tables are available to rent; $30 for a 9-foot table, $20 for a space. Contact brucetowncalendar2@gmail.com to get your space.
Fourth of July 5K race for Handley’s 100th
Registration is open for the “Judges Give Back 5K” being held on July 4 as part of the 100th anniversary celebration of Handley High School. Proceeds will benefit student service organizations at Handley. The race is being presented by United Bank and Shenandoah Valley Runners. All runners and walkers welcome! The race starts at 8 a.m. at Handley, with a one-hour time limit. The course begins and ends at the school and will go through the streets of historic downtown Winchester. Overall and age group awards. For more information or to register, visit onehandley.com.
Long Branch Summer Celebration
Long Branch Historic House and Farm will celebrate the Virginia Thoroughbred as part of its annual Summer Celebration from 6-9 p.m. July 22. The celebration will salute special guests Althea "Robin" Richards of Millwood, owner of the the Virginia Thoroughbred Association's 2022 Virginia-bred Horse of the Year Green Up, and Amy Moore, breeder of Forte and VTA's 2022 Virginia Breeder of the Year. Tickets go on sale June 1. For tickets or more information, go to visitlongbranch.org.
