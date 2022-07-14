AARP Smart Driver Safety Program
An 8-hour refresher program will be held from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. July 15 in Shenandoah University’s Hester Auditorium in Winchester. Those who complete the program will receive a certificate, which should reduce auto insurance costs. Cost to particpate is $25; AARP members will receive a $5 discount. To register and for more information, contact Mike at 540-635-1256 or 540-622-3203 between 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Treasure Box sale
The Treasure Box Thrift Shop of Christ Episcopal Church, 114 Boscawen St., Winchester, will have a July 50% off everything sale (not jewelry or knives) starting July 15.
Charles Craun Parking Lot Sale
Wesley United Methodist Church, 527 Van Fossen St., Winchester, will hold the Charles Craun Parking Lot Sale on July 16 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Hot dogs, baked beans, coleslaw, dessert and drinks will be available to eat there or takeout. Questions, contact Phyllis at 540-662-5734.
88th Whitacre Family Reunion
The Edith V. and Orvis C. Whitacre family reunion will be held on July 17 at the Frederick County Fairgrounds in the Stonewall Ruritan Building off Route 11 North. Again this year: The reunion fund will be providing fried chicken for everyone attending. You are asked to bring a picnic lunch to be served at 1 p.m. Plates, cups, utensils and drinks will be provided. All are welcome! For more information, please call Barbara Wingfield Allegra at 540-974-6553.
Our Health Living Event and Farmers Market
Come learn about our community’s resources for healthy living from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 19, Aug. 16 and Sept. 20 at 329 N. Cameron St., Winchester. Our Health’s partner clients are eligible to receive a free $5-$10 coupon for fresh produce at the Marker-Miller Orchard’s booth. Free medical and dental screenings, COVID vaccines, more.
Lunch, food distribution
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ, 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will be serving lunch in the social hall on July 22 from noon to 12:30 p.m. Food items will be distributed from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Branner reunion
The descendants of George and Christine Beahm Branner will gather for their Annual Branner Reunion and Picnic on July 23 at the Relief United Methodist Church Picnic Shelter on Middle Road. Lunch will be at 1 p.m. All family members and friends are invited to attend. A silent auction will be held and each member is asked to bring an item for this activity.
KBA offering free battlefield tour
To commemorate the 158th anniversary of the Second Battle of Kernstown, the Kernstown Battlefield Association will offer a free walking and driving tour of the battlefield property at 610 Battle Park Drive in Winchester from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 23, starting at the battlefield’s Artillery Building. Scott Patchan, author of the books “Shenandoah Summer” and “Last Battle of Winchester,” will lead the tour and give details about the Confederate Army’s final victory in the Shenandoah Valley during the Civil War. It is strongly encouraged that attendees register in advance at www.kernstownbattle.org or by calling 540-450-7835, and donations to the nonprofit Kernstown Battlefield Association will be appreciated.
Frederick County Fair Youth Pet Show
Date: July 27. Please go to frederickcountyfair.com (type youth pet show in search engine) for more information.
Rubbermaid sale
The next United Way Rubbermaid Products Sale is set for 9 a.m. to noon July 30 outside Belk at Apple Blossom Mall in Winchester. The sale will benefit ARE (AIDS Response Effort). The products available are returned goods, discontinued products and slightly damaged items. Credit cards accepted. For more information, contact Crystal Neal or Kaycee Childress at 540-536-1610.
Free concert at Frederick fairgrounds
Stevens Music Group and What’s New Worship will stage a free Christian rock concert featuring performers JJ Weeks and Building 429 from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Frederick County Fairgrounds, 250 Fairground Road near Clear Brook. Seating will be on a first come, first-served basis and attendees may bring their own stadium chairs and blankets. Gates will open around 4 p.m. with music from DJ Ryan Baker, bounce houses and games from Five Alarm Fun, and concessions sold by local vendors. No alcohol or tobacco products will be allowed. For more information, call What’s New Pastor Andy Combs at 540-327-7746.
James Wood High School Class of 1970
The James Wood High School Class of 1970 will hold its 52nd class reunion on Sept. 17 from 4-8 pm at West Oaks Farm Market, 4305 Middle Road, Winchester. Mark your calendars now and expect a detailed invitation by mail. If you have your name tag from last year’s reunion, please wear it. (If you don’t have one, one will be made for you.) If your address info has changed, call Joanie Windle Anderson at 540-336-3144 and leave a message.
John Handley High School Class of 1972
The John Handley High School Class of 1972 is planning its 50th class reunion for the weekend of Sept. 23-24. For more information, check out the group’s Facebook page: Class of 1972-John Handley High School or 1972 Handley Reunion and private message B.J. Dove or contact ahershey@fbvirginia.com.
Summer camp
Looking for a fun and safe place for your kids during the summer? Bring them to Summer@Powhatan. Each week has a variety of activities including sports, arts & crafts, and science and nature. Runs from July 11 through Aug. 5 for rising kindergarten through eighth-grade students. Sign up for one week or all four. For more information, visit powhatanschool.org/summer.
Wheels for Wellness seeking drivers
Wheels for Wellness is seeking volunteer drivers to transport clients to and from medical appointments and treatments. Tailor to fit your schedule. If you have a few extra hours to volunteer visit www.Wheels4Wellness.org for more information and to apply.
Belle Grove seeking volunteers
Do you like meeting new people? Do you enjoy sharing your love of the Shenandoah Valley with others? Are you a history enthusiast? Would you like to learn new skills in gardening or home maintenance? If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, Belle Grove Plantation has a place for you. Belle Grove is actively seeking new volunteers to join our team. We offer a variety of positions geared to all interest levels, and training is provided. For more information, visit bellegrove.org/volunteer or contact us at info@bellegrove.org or 540-869-2028.
Area 13 Special Olympics
Area 13 Special Olympics, serving Winchester, Frederick and Clarke counties, is looking for volunteers. Our athletes compete in many sports including track and field, soccer, bocce, bowling, swimming and the list goes on. There are several different ways that you can share your talents with our organization. If you are interested in meeting some amazing athletes and giving back to our community, please mail: area13specialolympics@gmail.com.
Fall Sports for Area 13 Special Olympics will include Bocce (Saturdays) and Soccer (Sundays) and will be starting in the September timeframe. If interested in participating, email: area13specialolympics@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.