Free lunch, food giveaway
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ at 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will serve lunch in the social hall on Friday from noon-12:30 p.m. Food will be distributed from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
FrankenToys
Handley Regional Library System will offer a fun and educational event for kids called FrankenToys from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Handley Library branch in Winchester. Registration required. For ages 9-14. This event is sponsored by Valley Makers Association, a nonprofit makerspace in Winchester devoted to teaching, learning and the practice of fabrication.
2 For 2 Foundation's world record challenge
The event will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Frederick County Fairgrounds, rain or shine. Be a participant by coming as our guest by 10 a.m. and putting on a hooded shirt to be in the human ice cream cone. A drone picture will be taken at 11 a.m. and made available as a keepsake. Handicap parking is available and all are welcome to participate. Meet Eric who won the only raffle ticket to be in a red shirt as the cherry on the top of the cone! He raised over $1,000 for the event. And wave to raffle ticket winner John Lee as he flies over the fairgrounds to see the formation from the sky. The event will also feature a "trunk or treat," games, food vendors, music, Wanda the Witch with a special vehicle for photos, and a special appearance by the Handley High School jazz band directed by Doug Harrison. Questions? Call 540-481-4861
United Way Rubbermaid product sale
The next United Way Rubbermaid product sale is scheduled for 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 29 outside Belk in the Apple Blossom Mall parking lot. The sale benefit United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley.
Quilting sale
Shenandoah North Quilts of Valor will have a quilting and decorator fabric sale from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday at Apple Blossom Mall, Winchester. Over one ton of fabrics, art supplies, thread, ribbons, lace, beads, rules, yarn, books, project boxes and more will be available. Cash only. All sales final. Enter the mall by the H&R Block sign.
Turkey Trot 5K and Kids 1 Mile Run
John H. Enders Fire & Rescue Company in Berryville will host a Turkey Trot 5K and Kids 1 Mile Fun Run on Nov. 19 at Chet Hobert Park, Berryville. The 5K starts at 9 a.m. and the Fun Run at 10 a.m. Register online through Nov. 4 to save money. After that, people can register at https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Berryville/BerryvilleTurkeyTrot5KKidsFunRun
James Wood High School Class of 2002 reunion
James Wood High School's Class of 2002 will have its 20th reunion from 6-10 p.m. Nov. 26 at Piccadilly's Public House in Winchester. For details and an official invitation, call 540-539-6647.
Long Branch Christmas Gala
Long Branch Historic House and Farm will host its 2022 Christmas Gala from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 3. Tickets go on sale Nov. 1. For more information, call 540-837-1856 or visit www.visitlongbranch.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.