AARP Tax-Aide Tax Service available in Winchester
The Winchester AARP Tax-Aide service is preparing both federal and state (Virginia & West Virginia) tax returns for free at the War Memorial Building in Jim Barnett Park, 1001 Cork St., Winchester. It is not necessary for you to be retired or an AARP member to have your tax returns prepared. Days and times of operation are Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Appointments may be scheduled by calling 901-249-0322 between the hours of 8:30 a.m.–2 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Envelopes with instructions and Interview/Intake Sheets are available in the lobby of the War Memorial Building.
Contact Winchester AARP Tax-Aide at 901-249-0322 on the days and times listed above to schedule an appointment.
Robert Anthony Eriksson Foundation inaugural fundraiser
The foundation, named for 2019 Sherando High School graduate Robbie Eriksson, will host its first fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. March 9 at The George Washington Hotel in downtown Winchester. Funds raised will benefit a scholarship in Eriksson’s name that will be awarded to students at Sherando High School as well as the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Virginia Chapter. For tickets or to contribute, visit https://www.eventcreate.com/e/rae. Checks may be made payable to the Robert Anthony Eriksson Foundation and mailed to 111 Ayrshire Court, Stephens City, VA 22611. For more information, call 540-931-8634 or email Rae0808@gmail.com. The foundation aims to promote mental health awareness and suicide prevention.
2023 Sherando Showcase
The Sherando Band Boosters present a new indoor competition in the region showcasing performances across three divisions: color guard, percussion and winds. The event starts at 10 a.m. March 11 at Sherando High School, 185 S. Warrior Drive, Stephens City. Tickets: $12 for adults, $8 for children 4-10 and free for children 3 and under. Concessions will be available. Cash preferred. Card accepted with $1 fee. For competition information, visit sherandoband.org.
Gardening in the Valley Symposium 2023
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener’s Association will host a gardening symposium from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. March 11 at Shenandoah University, Mary Henkel Hall, 1460 University Drive, Winchestser. Cost: $65 (includes breakfast and lunch). Topics will include garden ecology, intentional garden design, the world of fungi and more. To register or for more information, visit NSVMGA.org/events/symposium. Questions? Email NSVMGA.info@gmail.com.
Handley 100th anniversary book
Handley High School will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2023-24. The committee organizing the celebration plans to publish a book detailing the school’s history and is seeking memorabilia (photos, school uniforms, etc.) for possible inclusion. Please bring items to the Hollingsworth Mill, behind the Visitor Center at 1360 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester, on March 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., where items will be photographed or scanned. For more information about the celebration, visit onehandley.com.
Miss Honorary Fire Chief
The Miss Honorary Fire Chief Contest will be held at 7 p.m. March 18 at Daniel Morgan Middle School in Winchester. Applications are being accepted for participants. For more information, visit www.thebloom.com or call the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Office at 540-662-3863.
Caring for the Caregiver conference
Join DementiaMatters for this free event from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 28 at Winchester Church of God, 2080 N. Frederick Pike, Winchester 22603. The conference is open to all caregivers assisting older adults in aging and related services and will feature numerous speakers including Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears as well as representatives from Blue Ridge Hospice, Access Independence, Seniors First, Right at Home and Adult Day Center. For more information, contact Janie Seymour at 540-535-9775 or email jseymour@DementiaMattersUSA.org.
Vietnam War Veterans Day dinner
Winchester Elks Lodge 867, 466 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, will commemorate Vietnam War Veterans Day by inviting the public to attend an event at its lodge from 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 29. A free dinner will be offered to all veterans. Guests and family and welcome to attend and pay for their own meals. There will be a guest speaker and short ceremony at 6:30 p.m. to include introduction of all Vietnam War veterans in attendance.
Blood drive
On April 8 from 8 a.m.-noon, Blue Ridge Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, located at 131 Retreat Road in Bluemont, will team with local Masonic lodges and Veramar Winery to host a blood drive for INOVA and a food drive for Clarke County-based FISH food pantry. Veramar is sponsoring a raffle prize. Folks get a free entry to the raffle for every item they bring to the food drive. Blood donation appointment times can be reserved at https://bit.ly/MVD040823.
