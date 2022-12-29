Winter art show at Long Branch
A winter art show featuring the works of Deborah Horton, Carlin Green and Raymond Utz is on exhibit through March 5 at The Galleries at Long Branch at Long Branch Historic House and Farm, 830 Long Branch Lane, Boyce. Free. For more information, visit
www.visitlongbranch.org.
Windsong Community Chorus
Windsong Community Chorus, a female a capella chorus, will host an open house for new singers at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 9 and Jan. 16 at Opequon Presbyterian Church, 217 Opequon Church Lane, Winchester. Non-auditioned but must love to sing. Come and learn how to read music and sing in harmony. Masks optional; subject to discretion of director. Please bring COVID vaccination card. For more information, contact Con Burch at 540-335-6111.
