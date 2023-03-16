Miss Honorary Fire Chief
The Miss Honorary Fire Chief Contest will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at Daniel Morgan Middle School in Winchester. Applications are being accepted for participants. For more information, visit www.thebloom.com or call the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Office at 540-662-3863.
School musical
Students from Winchester Public Schools' Daniel Morgan campus, 48 S. Purcell Ave., will present Roald Dahl's "Matilda The Musical Jr." at 7 p.m. March 24-25 and 2 p.m. March 26 in the school auditorium. Tickets: $5. They may be purchased at the door or at https://www.selahtheatreproject.org/matilda.
Winchester Rescue Mission soup, dessert sale
The Winchester Rescue Mission Ladies Auxiliary will host its monthly soup and dessert sale from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. March 25 at Round Hill Ruritan, 1164 Poor House Road, Winchester.
Caring for the Caregiver conference
Join DementiaMatters for this free event from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 28 at Winchester Church of God, 2080 N. Frederick Pike, Winchester 22603. The conference is open to all caregivers assisting older adults in aging and related services and will feature numerous speakers including Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears as well as representatives from Blue Ridge Hospice, Access Independence, Seniors First, Right at Home and Adult Day Center. For more information, contact Janie Seymour at 540-535-9775 or email jseymour@DementiaMattersUSA.org.
Blood drive
On April 8 from 8 a.m.-noon, Blue Ridge Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, located at 131 Retreat Road in Bluemont, will team with local Masonic lodges and Veramar Winery to host a blood drive for INOVA and a food drive for Clarke County-based FISH food pantry. Veramar is sponsoring a raffle prize. Folks get a free entry to the raffle for every item they bring to the food drive. Blood donation appointment times can be reserved at https://bit.ly/MVD040823.
Girls on the Run Spring 5K
Girls on the Run of the Shenandoah Valley will host its Spring 5K on April 22 at Admiral Richard E. Byrd Middle School, 134 Rosa Lane, Winchester. Packet pick up will start at 7:30 a.m. The race is at 9 a.m. For more information and to register, visit https://www.girlsontherunsv.org/5k.
Capture rainwater with your very own rain barrel
Frederick County’s annual rain barrel and compost bin sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 19 at the Stephenson citizens’ convenience site, 235 Hot Run Drive. The facility is located next to Stonewall Park along Stephenson Road. 55-gallon barrels will sell for $60 each and come complete with a faucet, overflow hose and everything needed for easy set-up; 11-cubic -foot compost bins also come ready for set-up in your backyard and will sell for $50 each. Supplies are limited. Payment may be made by check or cash. No credit cards. No reservations accepted. For more information, call 540- 665-5643, ext. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.