The Winchester Star is updating a list of local fall-winter public events from Sept. 1 through Dec. 31 for our annual See Shenandoah special section. Please send listings to linda@nvdaily.com
Handley High School 100th anniversary events
Handley 100th Past and Present Staff Luncheon on Aug. 3 at Handley. For more information, visit onehandley.com.
Alumni Music Series featuring Mojo Mothership, 8-10 p.m. Aug. 19, Bright Box Theater.
The committee organizing Handley High School’s 100th anniversary celebration is seeking Handley graduates who are soon to be or already 100 years old or older who might be willing to be interviewed by committee members about their Handley years and subsequent lives. For persons outside the Winchester area, phone interviews can be arranged. If you or someone you know meets that description, contact Jim Laise at jimlaise@aol.com or call 540-662-3661.
Clarke County Youth Football League fundraiser
The Clarke County Youth Football League is hosting a drive-thru BBQ dinner fundraiser. Pre-orders only; must be received by July 31 by emailing clarkeyouthfootball@gmail.com or message on Facebook CCYFL Clarke Youth Football League Berryville, Virginia. Pick up will be from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at Johnson-Williams Middle School, Berryville. Meal: pork barbecue, mac & cheese, green beans, coleslaw, applesauce, roll. Payment by cash or credit card.
Yard sale
Grace Downtown of Winchester Church, 35 E. Jubal Early Drive, will have a yard sale from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 5. The public is invited to rent a table ($10 for small, $20 for large). There are 24 stalls available. Set up is at 7 a.m. Food on sale, Spanish interpreter available. Proceeds go to church outreach efforts. To participate, contact 540-514-8297.
Hartley reunion
The Hartley family reunion will be held from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Rotary Shelter in Jim Barnett Park, Winchester. For more information, call 540-535-5593.
Pugh reunion
The annual Pugh reunion will be held Aug. 6 in the Pugh Memorial/Capon Chapel Community Building on Christian Church Road. Fellowship begins at 1 p.m. Bring a covered dish and drink to share. Tableware and fried chicken will be provided. A children’s auction will be held. The reunion building is about 1.25 miles on the left just before the church on Christian Church Road, heading south from Capon Bridge. Contact: Daniel Pugh, 304-856-2230.
Drive-thru chicken dinner
Round Hill Community Fire & Rescue’s drive-thru chicken dinner will be held from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 13 at 141 Spinning Wheel Lane, Winchester. Dinner includes a half chicken, baked beans, red potato salad and roll. Dessert available for purchase. Cash only. First come, first served.
Our Health’s Healthy Living Event & Farmer’s Market
Come learn about our community’s resources for healthy living from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 15 and Sept. 19 at the Our Health campus, 329 N. Cameron St., Winchester. Free medical and dental screenings, nutritionist consultations, fresh produce, baked goods and more. Our Health partners’ clients are eligible to receive a coupon for free produce.
Cather reunion
The 66th Cather Family Reunion will be held Aug. 20 at Round Hill Community Fire and Rescue Event Center, 141 Spinning Wheel Lane, Winchester. The event center will open at 11 a.m., with dinner served at 1 p.m., followed by a short meeting. Each family is asked to bring a meat, vegetable or salad, dessert and a drink. A dessert walk will be held again this year, if you would like to donate cake, cookies, pie, candy, etc.
James Wood High School Class of 1970
Attention James Wood Class of 1970 alumni. Be on the lookout for your 53rd class reunion invitation in the coming weeks. The reunion will be held in September at West Oaks Farm Market. If you do not receive an invitation, contact Joanie Windle Anderson at 540-336-3144 or joanieandy@gmail.com.
James Wood High School Class of 1973
Invitations were sent in June for the class’s 50th reunion to be held at West Oaks Farm Market. If you have not received your invitation, we need a current address. Class members who did not receive a “save the date” and/or invitation should email Mary Duncan Himelright at mlhimel63022@gmail.com. The RSVP deadline is fast approaching for food and seating needs.
