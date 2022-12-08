Winchester Musica Viva
Winchester Musica Viva, introducing Dr. W. Bryce Hayes as artistic director of the chamber choir, will present “Christmas with Viva Through the Ages” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 9018 John Mosby Highway, Upperville, and 3 p.m. Dec. 18 at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 26 W. Boscawen St., Winchester. Tickets: $15, students free with ID. For more information, email WMVChoir@gmail.com or visit www.winchestermusicaviva.org.
Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church bake saleDormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 1700 Amherst St., Winchester, will have its Christmas Bake Sale & Greek Takeout on Dec. 17 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. You can preorder items through Dec. 14 and pick up at the church on Dec. 17. Or you can order onsite the day of the event. Full menu available at http://www.dormition.va.goarch.org/. To order in advance go to https://dormition-of-the-virgin-mary-1700.square.site.
Holiday benefit concert at First Presbyterian Church
First Presbyterian Church of Winchester will sponsor a holiday concert featuring Jackson Caesar and Band at 3 p.m. Dec. 17 in the church’s Fellowship Hall on the Loudoun Street Mall, 116 S. Loudoun St. Jackson Caesar is a poplar performer in the Washington, D.C., area and in past years has performed holiday concerts at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley. Tickets are $25 per person in advance and $30 at the door. Tickets may be purchased by going to the church’s website at fpcwinc.org. Proceeds will benefit the church’s Helper Fund, which is used to assist local neighbors in need of temporary assistance with utility bills, gasoline, shelter, etc.
53rd annual Hampshire County, W.Va., Christmas bird count
The winter bird count, part of the larger Audubon Christmas bird census that involves volunteers around the world, will take place Dec. 17. It involves trying to identify and count every bird sighted within the count area, which is a 10-mile-across circle that straddles the border of Virginia and West Virginia along U.S. 50. There are three ways to participate: join a field team for all or part of census day — birding typically begins just before dawn and lasts until dark; stay at home and count birds on your feeder, so long as it is inside the count circle; invite a field survey team to survey birds on your land, if you own a parcel that is 5 acres or larger and inside the count circle. Over the years, local counters have spotted as few as 50 species and as many as nearly 80. The day will end with a hot dinner and a “tally rally.” Interested in participating? Email hampshirebirdcount@gmail.com or call David Malakoff at 703-851-2206.
