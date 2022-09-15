Treasure Box sale
The Treasure Box Thrift Shop of Christ Episcopal Church, 114 Boscawen St., Winchester, will have a one day 50% off sale on everything but jewelry and knives from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. today.
Pig roast and BBQ chicken dinners
The 25th annual Redland United Methodist Church Pig Roast & BBQ Chicken Dinner will be held from 3-6 p.m. Saturday. Drive-thru only. Visit www.redland-umc.org.
Millwood Goodwill Association fundraiser
The Millwood Goodwill Association will be selling carry-out chicken dinners at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Millwood Community Center, 1610 Millwood Road, Millwood. On the menu: fried chicken, potato salad, green beans, rolls, iced tea, dessert. Cost: $10. Proceeds benefit the upkeep of the community center. Donations appreciated. For more information, call 540-837-2785.
Trinity Lutheran Church picnic
Trinity Lutheran Church will have a potluck picnic, rain or shine, from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at Sherando Park in the Abex Shelter. Join us for fun and fellowship. Bring a lawn chair. All are welcome.
Our Health Living Event and Farmers Market
Come learn about our community’s resources for healthy living from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 20 at 329 N. Cameron St., Winchester. Our Health’s partner clients are eligible to receive a free $5-$10 coupon for fresh produce at the Marker-Miller Orchard’s booth. Free medical and dental screenings, COVID vaccines, more.
Newtown Heritage Festival informational meeting
The Newtown Heritage Festival Committee of Stephens City will hold an informational meeting and interest session at 6 p.m. Sept. 22 at Newtown Commons on Main Street. Individuals who want to learn more about the festival and how they can help, volunteer and support the annual event are encouraged to attend. Refreshments will be provided. All are welcome. Questions? Email nhf30more@gmail.com.
Charles “Buster” Jackson & Ebenezer cemeteries
Charles “Buster” Jackson & Ebenezer cemeteries’ annual meeting will be from 1-2 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Clarke County Parks and Recreation Department, 225 Al Smith Circle, Berryville. Plot holders are encouraged to attend. Updated contact information will be collected. The cemetery phone number is 540-539-6047.
United Way Rubbermaid Sale
The United Way Rubbermaid Product Sale will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 24 in the Apple Blossom Mall parking lot outside the Belk store in Winchester. The products available are returned goods, discontinued products and slightly damaged items.
Spaghetti dinner
Mount Olive United Methodist Church, 327 Mount Olive Road, Hayfield, will have a spaghetti dinner from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 26. Meal will include spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert and drink. Freewill offering. To-go orders only. Proceeds benefit children’s church.
Artist submissions sought
The Shenandoah Arts Council is seeking artists who are veterans to submit up to three pieces of work to be considered for inclusion in the council’s upcoming Veterans Art Show, sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union. Submission deadline is Oct. 1. Artists will be notified of selection by Oct. 8 in the lobby of Selah Theatre, 811 S. Loudoun St. For more information, visit shenarts.org.
Chili cook-off
A chili cook-off will be held from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 8 to benefit Refuge Church’s Scholarship Fund. Attendees will be able to taste, vote and enjoy a meal of chili, cornbread, dessert and drink. Cost: $8 for adults, $4 for children. All are welcome to enjoy a fun evening for a good cause while listening to the music of Heart & Soul and browsing the homemade baked goods table. The church is located at 717 Refuge Church Road, Stephens City.
Valley Glasshoppers Fall Glass Show, Sale
The Valley Glasshoppers’ 2022 Fall Glass Show and Sale will be held from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 21 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 22 at Mount Carmel Family Life Center, 1309 Opequon Ave., Winchester. More than 100 tables of American glassware will be offered for sale. $5 donation at the door. Snack bar available.
Chamber choir auditions
Winchester Musica Viva announces open auditions for singers of all voice parts as it begins its 42nd year of bringing fine choral music to the Northern Shenandoah Valley. The semi-professional chorus is under direction of recently-named Artistic Director, Dr. Bryce Hayes, Associate Professor of Music from James Madison University.
Two concert sets will be held the weekends of December 17, 2022, and March 25, 2023. Rehearsals are held Sunday evenings from 6:30 to 9 p.m., beginning Sept. 11 at Grace Lutheran Church, 26 W. Boscawen St., Winchester.
Interested singers should prepare a short solo, as well as be able to sightread. For additional information or to schedule an audition, please email WMVchoir@gmail.com.
For more information about Winchester Musica Viva, please visit www.winchestermusicaviva.org.
James Wood High School Class of 1970
James Wood High School Class of 1970 will hold its 52nd reunion on Saturday at West Oaks, 4305 Middle Road, Winchester, from 4-8 p.m. Cost: $35 per person (dinner and music by a DJ). For more details or information, call 540-664-3883. Group picture will be taken at 4:45 p.m. Guests welcome.
John Handley High School Class of 1962
The John Handley High School Class of 1962 will have a reunion on Sept. 24 at the Hilton Garden Inn. We invite all class members and guests to attend. For more information, contact Jackie at 540-665-1075.
John Handley High School Class of 1972
The John Handley High School Class of 1972 is planning its 50th class reunion for the weekend of Sept. 23-24. For more information, check out the group’s Facebook page: Class of 1972-John Handley High School or 1972 Handley Reunion and private message B.J. Dove or contact ahershey@fbvirginia.com.
James Wood High School Class of 1972
The James Wood High School Class of 1972 is planning its 50th class reunion for the weekend of Sept. 23-24. A Friday evening casual gathering will be held at 7 p.m. at Willie Sutton’s Restaurant in downtown Winchester. The Show will be held at West Oaks Farm Market, 4305 Middle Road, from 6-11 p.m. on Saturday. For more details and an official invitation, call 540-667-8175 or 540-336-2964.
