Apple Blossom chairs
Reserve your chairs for both parades. The chairs are located on North Washington Street. For information, call Cheryl Link at 540-667-4092. Benefits Fairview Lutheran Church.
Employer Expo Hiring Fair
The Employer Expo Hiring Fair will be held May 10 from 2-6 p.m. at the Jim Barnett Park Recreation Center, 1001 E. Cork St., Winchester. The event is free and open to the public. Spanish translators available. High school students are invited to attend the expo during a special preview window from 1-2 p.m. reserved just for them. To view the list of 80-plus participating employers and jobs available, visit theemployerexpo.com. The expo is a regional effort of The Workforce Initiative.
Iris show
Five-state Iris Show will be held May 12 at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, 901 Amherst. St., Winchester. Free. Entries accepted from 9-11 a.m. Show opens to the public 1-2:30 p.m. Contact: Campbells@IrisHillsFarm.com. The Iris Society Regional Gathering and Garden Tours, hosted by the Shenandoah and Potomac Iris Society, will take place May 12-13. Cost: $95 (includes three meals). Contact Campbells@IrisHillsFarm.com.
Letter Carrier Food Drive
The National Association of Letter Carriers will host its Letter Carrier Food Drive on May 13. The local drive will cover Winchester, Berryville, Frederick County and Clarke County. Postal customers who would like to participate are asked to place their donations on or near their mailbox and the mail carriers will pick up the food. Please, no glass containers or perishable food. Local food pantries will receive the donations.
Preservation of Historic Winchester events
Preservation of Historic Winchester and the Shenandoah Arts Council will host their second open house on May 13 from noon-4 p.m. This event is free and open to the public! Stop by to see both the upstairs and downstairs of the unique Hexagon House, 530 Amherst St., and learn about the two nonprofits which call the building home. PHW will have a small temporary display of artifacts from our Kurtz Building era, a visual display focusing on Winchester’s architecture, as well as other hands-on history activities. Light refreshments will be available.
Preservation of Historic Winchester is also hosting a book signing by author and architectural historian Maral Kalbian on May 26 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Hexagon House, 530 Amherst St. Stop by to chat and get signed copies of her newest book, “Clarke County, Virginia: History Though Architecture.” This event is open to the public.
French & Indian War Foundation event
Join the French & Indian War Foundation in commemorating the construction of Col. George Washington’s Fort Loudoun in Winchester. While there, take a tour of the historic fort site, meet Col. James Wood, founder of Winchester, as well as Capt. George Mercer and members of his company of Col. Washington’s Virginia Regiment. Learn what it was like to serve in the Virginia Regiment under the command of Col. Washington during the French & Indian War, 1756-1758. There will be a flag raising with a musket salute. The event will be held May 13 at 419 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is free to the public. For additional information go to FIWF.org.
ISW Readathon 2023
The Independent School of Winchester, a progressive K-12 independent school located in Frederick County, is having a Readathon from May 12-19 to raise $10,000 to support the school’s art program and patio renovation. The event begins with parent donations of new and gently used books that become the center of the student book sale. Younger students are paired with middle school students to “shop” the sale. And then the race to read as much as possible begins! Throughout the week, special guest readers will appear in various classrooms. Meanwhile students will be reading to meet pledge goals. The Readathon will conclude with a Storybook Character Parade on May 19. Readathon 2023 is sponsored by Van Metre Homes. For more information, contact Head of School Claire McDonald at claire@iswva.org or 540-877-5552.
BSA Troop 46 annual BBQ Dinner
Boy Scout Troop 46 will host its annual BBQ Dinner Fundraiser from 3-7 p.m. May 13 at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Stephenson. Adult dinners are $12 and include BBQ, sides, drink and dessert. Kids’ meals are $5 are include hot dog, sides, drink and dessert.
Fourth of July 5K race for Handley’s 100th
Registration is open for the “Judges Give Back 5K” being held on July 4 as part of the 100th anniversary celebration of Handley High School. Proceeds will benefit student service organizations at Handley. The race is being presented by United Bank and Shenandoah Valley Runners. All runners and walkers welcome! The race starts at 8 a.m. at Handley, with a one-hour time limit. The course begins and ends at the school and will go through the streets of historic downtown Winchester. Overall and age group awards. For more information or to register, visit onehandley.com.
