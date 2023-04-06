Orchid show, sale
The Lord Fairfax Orchid Society’s annual Orchid Show at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, 901 Amherst St., Winchester, will take place Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy a large display of blooming orchids and get some advice on how to grow them. There also will be orchids for sale. For more information, email LFOSWinchester@icloud.com. Free admission. Free lectures.
Fish fry
Hayfield Assembly of God Church off U.S. 50 in Gore will have a fish fry on Friday from 3 p.m. until gone. Meal includes fried fish, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, green beans, cornbread and dessert. Eat in or take out. Cost: $12. Proceeds benefit food pantry outreach.
Easter jewelry/bake sale
Fairview Lutheran Church, U.S. 50 west of Gore, turn on Route 733, will have an indoor Easter jewelry and bake sale on Friday and Saturday. Doors open at 9 a.m. each day. Featured will be cakes, candy, breads, cookies, pies, jewelry (some old), books and collectible Barbies.
Blood drive
On Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon, Blue Ridge Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, located at 131 Retreat Road in Bluemont, will team with local Masonic lodges and Veramar Winery to host a blood drive for INOVA and a food drive for Clarke County-based FISH food pantry. Veramar is sponsoring a raffle prize. Folks get a free entry to the raffle for every item they bring to the food drive. Blood donation appointment times can be reserved at https://bit.ly/MVD040823.
Prom dress giveaway
Gowns for His Glory is set for April 14 from 5-9 p.m. and April 15 from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Stonewall Ruritan Building at the Frederick County Fairgrounds, 136 Ruritan Way, Clear Brook (off Martinsburg Pike/U.S. 11 North). Hundreds of dresses and shoes in a range of sizes will be available will they last. The event is for students attending prom in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and other surrounding areas. For more information, contact gownsforhisglory@gmail.com.
Community discussion on law enforcement relations
The Winchester Area NAACP in collaboration with local law enforcement will hold a public forum on April 15 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Handley Library auditorium in Winchester. Because seating is limited, registration is required for in-person attendance. There will also be a virtual attendance option on Zoom. Registration and Zoom information may be found at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-community-law-enforcement-relations-tickets-599877689317.
Attendees who would like to ask specific questions of law enforcement panelists may email questions to the NAACP at naacpwinchesterarea@gmail.com. The Winchester Police Department chief, sheriffs from Winchester and Frederick County, and a representative from the Virginia State Police will be on the panel to discuss local policing and new initiatives.
Bridal show
“Better Together,” Historic Rosemont’s annual Bridal Show, will be held from noon-5 p.m. April 16. Cost: $10 per person at door or through eventbrite.com. Historic Rosemont is located at 16 Rosemont Lane, Berryville.
Capture rainwater with your very own rain barrel
Frederick County’s annual rain barrel and compost bin sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 19 at the Stephenson citizens’ convenience site, 235 Hot Run Drive. The facility is located next to Stonewall Park along Stephenson Road. 55-gallon barrels will sell for $60 each and come complete with a faucet, overflow hose and everything needed for easy set-up; 11-cubic -foot compost bins also come ready for set-up in your backyard and will sell for $50 each. Supplies are limited. Payment may be made by check or cash. No credit cards. No reservations accepted. For more information, call 540- 665-5643, ext. 1.
Girls on the Run Spring 5K
Girls on the Run of the Shenandoah Valley will host its Spring 5K on April 22 at Admiral Richard E. Byrd Middle School, 134 Rosa Lane, Winchester. Packet pick up will start at 7:30 a.m. The race is at 9 a.m. For more information and to register, visit https://www.girlsontherunsv.org/5k.
Community Cleanup Day at Abrams Creek
Join Shenandoah University on April 22 from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. as SU students and community members celebrate Earth Day by teaming up to clean Abrams Creek next to Buzzins restaurant, located at 711 Millwood Ave. in Winchester. Participants will remove trash in and around the creek; equipment will be provided to assist with the cleanup. Sign up to join the effort using this Google Form (https://forms.gle/RxdA5f3qZgVq5ef57). Parking is available at Vaden Campus Commons, located next to Buzzins, or at 661 Millwood Ave. If you have any questions, please contact SU’s Center for Civic Engagement at serve@su.edu.
Harambee Gospel Choir 50th Reunion Concert
Join in celebrating the history and legacy of Shenandoah University’s Harambee Gospel Choir with its “So Amazing” 50th reunion concert on April 22 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, located at 1317 S. Pleasant Valley Road in Winchester. Enjoy a selection of songs that span the choir’s existence performed by alumni and current members of the Hamabee Gospel Choir. To register, visit advancement.su.edu/bar.
Embroidery exhibition
The Winchester Chapter of the Embroiderers’ Guild of America will host its first invitational embroidery exhibit, “Not Just Your Grandmother’s Embroidery,” from April 29 to May 13 at the Godfrey Miller Center, 28 S. Loudoun St., Winchester. Everyone is invited to display his or her own works or treasured heirlooms, as well as attend the show. Submission is free. No entry fees. Deadline to submit is April 19. Please submit entries at tinyurl.com/wegashow2023. Exhibition hours are Sunday-Friday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Questions? Email winchesterchapterega@gmail.com or check out WinchesterEGA on Facebook.
Apple Blossom chairs
Reserve your chairs for both parades. The chairs are located on North Washington Street. For information, call Cheryl Link at 540-667-4092. Benefits Fairview Lutheran Church.
Blue Ridge Singers Spring 2023 Concert Series
Blue Ridge Singers, an acclaimed chamber choir celebrating its 14th season, presents “Into Eternity” under the direction of Dr. Jeffrey M. Alban. Performances are: 7:30 p.m. April 21 at Front Royal Presbyterian Church, 115 Luray Ave., Front Royal; 4 p.m. April 23 at First Baptist Church, 205 W. Piccadilly St., Winchester; 7:30 p.m. April 25, All Saints Catholic Church, 9300 Stonewall Road, Manassas 4 p.m. April 30, Trinity Episcopal Church, 9108 John Mosby Highway, Upperville. Concerts are free. A donation of $15 is requested. For more information, visit www.blueridgesingers.org.
Arts Chorale concert
“An American Dream” will be presented by the Arts Chorale of Winchester on April 28 at 7 p.m. and April 29 at 2 p.m. at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 26 W. Boscawen St, Winchester. Tickets: $20 online purchase only. For more information, visit www.artschoralewinchester.org.
