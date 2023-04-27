Gore Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company cancellation
Due to the tragic passing of Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department Deputy Chief Chester Lauck, Gore Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company is canceling its open house scheduled for Saturday.
Apple Blossom chairs
Reserve your chairs for both parades. The chairs are located on North Washington Street. For information, call Cheryl Link at 540-667-4092. Benefits Fairview Lutheran Church.
Senior Citizens Prom
The Sherando High School FFA will host a Senior Citizens Prom on Sunday. The theme is “Enchanted Garden.” The event will be in the Sherando Commons Area and Gym from 1-4 p.m. This is a free event for senior citizens. Music will be provided by Rob Yeakle DJ services. There will be food, fun and dancing. We will crown a King and Queen while we dance through the decades. Please RSVP to Sherando High School at 540-869-0060 (ask for the agriculture department) or email Edwardsafcpsk12.net.
Employer Expo Hiring Fair
The Employer Expo Hiring Fair will be held May 10 from 2-6 p.m. at the Jim Barnett Park Recreation Center, 1001 E. Cork St., Winchester. The event is free and open to the public. Spanish translators available. High school students are invited to attend the expo during a special preview window from 1-2 p.m. reserved just for them. To view the list of 80-plus participating employers and jobs available, visit theemployerexpo.com. The expo is a regional effort of The Workforce Initiative.
Letter Carrier Food Drive
The National Association of Letter Carriers will host its Letter Carrier Food Drive on May 13. The local drive will cover Winchester, Berryville, Frederick County and Clarke County. Postal customers who would like to participate are asked to place their donations on or near their mailbox and the mail carriers will pick up the food. Please, no glass containers or perishable food. Local food pantries will receive the donations.
ISW Readathon 2023
The Independent School of Winchester, a progressive K-12 independent school located in Frederick County, is having a Readathon from May 12-19 to raise $10,000 to support the school’s art program and patio renovation. The event begins with parent donations of new and gently used books that become the center of the student book sale. Younger students are paired with middle school students to “shop” the sale. And then the race to read as much as possible begins! Throughout the week, special guest readers will appear in various classrooms. Meanwhile students will be reading to meet pledge goals. The Readathon will conclude with a Storybook Character Parade on May 19. Readathon 2023 is sponsored by Van Metre Homes. For more information, contact Head of School Claire McDonald at claire@iswva.org or 540-877-5552.
BSA Troop 46 annual BBQ Dinner
Boy Scout Troop 46 will host its annual BBQ Dinner Fundraiser from 3-7 p.m. May 13 at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Stephenson. Adult dinners are $12 and include BBQ, sides, drink and dessert. Kids’ meals are $5 are include hot dog, sides, drink and dessert.
Fourth of July 5K race for Handley’s 100th
Registration is open for the “Judges Give Back 5K” being held on July 4 as part of the 100th anniversary celebration of Handley High School. Proceeds will benefit student service organizations at Handley. The race is being presented by United Bank and Shenandoah Valley Runners. All runners and walkers welcome! The race starts at 8 a.m. at Handley, with a one-hour time limit. The course begins and ends at the school and will go through the streets of historic downtown Winchester. Overall and age group awards. For more information or to register, visit onehandley.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.