Free lunch and food giveaway
Cententary Reformed United Church of Christ at 202 S. Cameron St. will be serving lunch in the social hall from noon to 12:30 p.m. June 10. Food items will be distributed from 12:30 to 1 p.m.
Shawnee Ruritan Club jam session
Musicians and anyone who enjoys good music are invited to a Bluegrass, Country, Gospel Jam Session/Picking Party from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday at the Woodman of the World Building, 109 Boundary Ave., Winchester. Shawnee Ruritan Club will offer refreshments for sale including hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, drinks and desserts.
Author event
Winchester author Andrew Joseph White celebrates the release of his debut novel, "Hell Followed Us," from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Winchester Book Gallery, 7 N. Loudoun St., Winchester.
Flag Day event
Winchester Elks Lodge 867 invites the public to its Flag Day services at 6 p.m. June 14 on the steps of the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum on the Loudoun Street Mall (20 N. Loudoun St.). The lodge at 466 Front Royal Pike will be open to the public after the event.
DAR Flag Day celebration
The Fort Loudoun Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, invites everyone to attend a patriotic community ceremony to honor our cherished American flag. This gathering will be held on June 14 at 7 p.m. at the Round Hill Community Fire and Rescue Company, 141 Spinning Wheel Lane, Winchester.
The Colonel James Wood II Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution, will present its Color Guard procession. The Frederick County Troop 159, Boy Scouts of America, will conduct a flag retirement ceremony, including a special ritual where one American flag will be properly burned in dignity. The Winchester Post 2123, Veterans of Foreign Wars, will provide the closing bugle call of Taps.
All are welcome to join us for this inspirational free event; seating and bottled water will be provided.
In the event of inclement weather, this event will be safely held indoors. If you have any torn or damaged American flags, please bring them to this gathering; we will take care to dispose of each flag appropriately for you.
Items being collected to benefit Ukraine
Shenandoah Valley for Ukraine will be collecting nonperishable food, sleeping bags/mats/bedding, medical supplies, toiletries and items for babies/children from June 18-26 (5-9 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends) at the following locations: Stephens City Town Office, 1033 Locust St., Stephens City; Escutcheon Brewing, 142 W. Commercial St., Winchester; Dividing Creek Beer Co., 160 N. Loudoun St., Winchester. Donations will be transported to Ukraine and distributed in partnership with St. Andrew Ukrainian Church in Silver Spring, Maryland. For more information, call 540-336-8273.
John Handley High School Class of 1972
The John Handley High School Class of '72 is planning its 50th class reunion for the weekend of Sept. 23-24. For more information, check out the group’s Facebook page: Class of 1972-John Handley High School or 1972 Handley Reunion and private message B.J. Dove or contact ahershey@fbvirginia.com.
Bridge night at Long Branch
Tuesday Night Bridge Night is back at Long Branch Historic House and Farm, 830 Long Branch Lane, Millwood. It will be held from May 3-June 28 from 5-7 p.m. in Long Branch’s east gallery. Cost: $15. Includes wine, soft drinks and light snacks. RSVP by calling 540-837-1856.
Summer camp
Looking for a fun and safe place for your kids during the summer? Bring them to Summer@Powhatan. Each week has a variety of activities including sports, arts & crafts, and science and nature. Runs from July 11 through Aug. 5 for rising kindergarten through eighth-grade students. Sign up for one week or all four. For more information, visit powhatanschool.org/summer.
Frederick-Page 4-H Summer Camp
Frederick-Page 4-H Summer Camp will take place June 26-30 at the Northern Virginia 4-H Educational Center in Front Royal. Campers must be 9-13 years old as of Sept. 30, 2022. Cost of the camp is $285 per camper. Payment plans available upon request. If interested and would like to receive a camp packet, send inquiry to jfost@vt.edu or call the Extension Office at 540-665-5699.
Belle Grove seeking volunteers
Do you like meeting new people? Do you enjoy sharing your love of the Shenandoah Valley with others? Are you a history enthusiast? Would you like to learn new skills in gardening or home maintenance? If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, Belle Grove Plantation has a place for you. Belle Grove is actively seeking new volunteers to join our team. We offer a variety of positions geared to all interest levels, and training is provided. For more information, visit bellegrove.org/volunteer or contact us at info@bellegrove.org or 540-869-2028.
Adopt a Cat Month
June is National Adopt a Cat Month and the Winchester SPCA is celebrating with $40 adoptions all month long. Stop in at our adoption center at 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and weekends by appointment. Adopt a cat or a kitten. Adoption fee includes neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, parasite treatment, microchip, take home box. Call 540-662-8616 or visit www.winchesterspca.org.
Juneteenth celebration
A local Juneteenth celebration will be held June 18 at the Clarke County Fairgrounds in Berryville. Gates open at 11 a.m. Admission is free. The first event featuring The Rise Band and Show will be at noon. Bring your lawn chairs, sunscreen and umbrellas. More information is available at juneteenth2022.myevent.com.
