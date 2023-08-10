See Shenandoah
The Winchester Star is updating a list of local fall-winter public events from Sept. 1 through Dec. 31 for our annual See Shenandoah special section. Please send listings to linda@nvdaily.com
North End meeting
A community meeting for Winchester's North End will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 12 at the Douglas School, 598 N. Kent St.
Handley High School 100th anniversary events
• Handley 100th Alumni Speaker Series presents "Experiences Along the Appalachian Trail: A Father and Son Trek" featuring Jimmy Robertson, Class of 1986, and Braden Robertson, Class of 2021, at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 16 in the Robinson Auditorium at Handley Library, 100 W. Piccadilly St., Winchester. All are welcome. No admission fee.
• Alumni Music Series featuring Mojo Mothership, 8-10 p.m. Aug. 19, Bright Box Theater.
• The committee organizing Handley High School’s 100th anniversary celebration is seeking Handley graduates who are soon to be or already 100 years old or older who might be willing to be interviewed by committee members about their Handley years and subsequent lives. For persons outside the Winchester area, phone interviews can be arranged. If you or someone you know meets that description, contact Jim Laise at jimlaise@aol.com or call 540-662-3661.
Laurel Center yard sale
The Laurel Center is having a yard sale from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 12 at 22 Clark St. (corner of Cameron and Clark streets). Items include dishware, Christmas items, Lenox, used and new furniture (some in boxes, sold "as is"), comforters and more. Park on Cameron or Clark and follow signs to entrance. All proceeds benefit The Laurel Center programs that support survivors of domestic and sexual violence in our community.
Drive-thru chicken dinner
Round Hill Community Fire & Rescue’s drive-thru chicken dinner will be held from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 13 at 141 Spinning Wheel Lane, Winchester. Dinner includes a half chicken, baked beans, red potato salad and roll. Dessert available for purchase. Cash only. First come, first served.
Our Health’s Healthy Living Event & Farmer’s Market
Come learn about our community’s resources for healthy living from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 15 and Sept. 19 at the Our Health campus, 329 N. Cameron St., Winchester. Free medical and dental screenings, nutritionist consultations, fresh produce, baked goods and more. Our Health partners’ clients are eligible to receive a coupon for free produce.
Country breakfast
Open Door Baptist Church, 333 Jeremiah Lane, Clearbrook, is offering a country breakfast 7-11 a.m. Aug 19 at Open Door Baptist Church, 333 Jeremiah Lane, Clearbrook. The menu is: pancakes, biscuits, sausage gravy, potatoes, Gore's sausage, scrambled eggs, mini muffins, coffee and juice.
Cather reunion
The 66th Cather Family Reunion will be held Aug. 20 at Round Hill Community Fire and Rescue Event Center, 141 Spinning Wheel Lane, Winchester. The event center will open at 11 a.m., with dinner served at 1 p.m., followed by a short meeting. Each family is asked to bring a meat, vegetable or salad, dessert and a drink. A dessert walk will be held again this year, if you would like to donate cake, cookies, pie, candy, etc.
Boone family reunion
The Boone family reunion will be held 1 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Winchester/Frederick County Conservation Club, 517 Siler Road, Winchester. Bring a dish — drinks, meat or a desert. For more information, contact Melissa Boone Lambert at 540-550-2665 or Mary Boone Felton at 540-662-1116.
Winchester Musica Viva auditions
Winchester Musica Viva, which has been performing choral music for approximately 42 years, is holding open auditions for all sections the evenings of Aug. 20 and Aug. 27 at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 26 W. Boscawen St., Winchester. Interested singers are encouraged to audition with a prepared piece, sight singing and range work. To sign up for an audition, email: WMVchoir@gmail.com. Dr. Bryce Hayes, the group's artistic director, will be conducting auditions and welcomes all those interested.
Capitol Records reunion
Capitol Records 2023 reunion will be held at a new location and time: 4 p.m. Aug. 26 at Vaughan & Hope home, 395 Esteppe Road, Front Royal 22630. Eat at 5 p.m. Kids welcome. Bring a dish or dessert. Love offering.
Veterans Tribute
The annual Veterans Tribute will be held Aug. 29 at the Shenandoah County Fairgrounds. The event, hosted by the Vietnam Veterans of America Shenandoah Valley Chapter 936, is to recognize the service and sacrifice of all veterans. Ronnie Zerkel, VVA 936 president, will be master of ceremonies, with featured speaker Capt. Michael Olmstead, U.S. Navy (retired) and former DOD director of strategic intelligence and analysis. Gates opens at 9 a.m. with the ceremony starting at 10 a.m. Free admission to the fairgrounds for all veterans until 6 p.m. Family members of veterans will be admitted free until 10 a.m. Golf carts will be available to provided transport to and from the parking lot. Vendors and veteran service organizations will be on hand to provide assistance. For more information, contact Dave Daggett at 540-539-9292 or email expresscafe@aol.com.
Young Republican Picnic
Young Republican Picnic will be held from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 9 at Marker-Miller Orchard.
International Overdose Awareness Day
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition will host an International Oversdose Awareness Day from 6:30-9 p.m. Aug. 31 on the steps of the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum in Old Town Winchester. The evening will include bestselling author, recovery coach and attorney Stephen Hill, founder of Speak Sobriety, who will share his own recovery story from 7-7:45 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. In 2022, 31 people died from overdoses in the Northwest Virginia region. This year, 13 people have lost their lives to date.
Clarke County Youth Football League Cash Party
The Clarke County Youth Football League Cash Party will be held Sept. 30 at Boyce Volunteer Fire Company, 7 S. Greenway Ave., Boyce. Doors open at 4 p.m., dinner is at 5 p.m. The first number will be drawn at 6:30 p.m. The event includes a catered dinner, open bar, silent auction and tip jars. To purchase a ticket, contact clarkecountyyouthfootball@gmail.com.
James Wood High School Class of 1970
Reminder: James Wood Class of 1970 reunion is from 4-8 p.m. Sept. 30 at West Oaks Farm Market. Please RSVP to Linda Ricketts, 418 Fairmont Ave., Winchester 22601. Make checks payable to "James Wood Class of 1970." Cost is $35 per person. Questions? Contact Joanie Windle Anderson at 540-336-3144 or joanieandy@gmail.com.
James Wood High School Class of 1973
Invitations were sent in June for the class’s 50th reunion to be held at West Oaks Farm Market. If you have not received your invitation, we need a current address. Class members who did not receive a “save the date” and/or invitation should email Mary Duncan Himelright at mlhimel63022@gmail.com. The RSVP deadline is fast approaching for food and seating needs.
