Stitch In Public Day
Come stitch with the Winchester Chapter of the Embroiderers Guild of America and take part in a new community project — an embroidered quilt honoring the approximately 270 people enslaved at Belle Grove Plantation near Middletown between 1783-1862. The event will take place from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 11 at Bowman Library, 871 Tasker Road, Stephens City. Needlework skills are not required — we’ll teach you! There will be stitching in the lobby from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Bring your own stitching project or pick up our stitching kits and stitch the names of the people enslaved at Belle Grove. From 1-3 p.m. there will be a free Stitch-a-Name Embroidery Workshop, with supplies provided. Belle Grove Executive Director Kristen Laise will discuss the quilt project. Children are welcome. Stitching sessions for children are 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the lobby. To register, email Irina Galunina at winchesterchapterega@gmail.com by Feb. 5.
AARP Tax-Aide Tax Service available in Winchester
The Winchester AARP Tax-Aide service will be preparing both federal and state (Virginia & West Virginia) tax returns for free at the War Memorial Building in Jim Barnett Park, 1001 Cork St., Winchester, beginning Feb. 13. It is not necessary for you to be retired or an AARP member to have your tax returns prepared. Days and times of operation are Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Appointments may be scheduled by calling 901-249-0322 between the hours of 8:30 a.m.–2 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Feb. 2. Envelopes with instructions and Interview/Intake Sheets are available in the lobby of the War Memorial Building.
The following information should be brought to your appointment: completed Interview/Intake Sheet (included in the Envelope packet), taxpayer(s) picture ID, Social Security cards for all individuals listed on each return, all year-end tax documents (W-2s, 1099s, 1098s, etc.) and a copy of last year’s tax return. Reviewing last tax year’s return can help you determine what documents were used and should be included this year.
Contact Winchester AARP Tax-Aide at 901-249-0322 on the days and times listed above to schedule an appointment.
Singing Valentine
Windsong Community Chorus is offering Singing Valentines on Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. A mini-chorus of ladies will sing a special three-part harmony medley for your loved one, friend or co-worker. You will also receive a 5x7 photo and a small gift — all for $40. Call 540-335-6111 or email Sing2you@shentel.net to schedule.
Belle Grove seeking volunteers
Volunteers at Belle Grove have the opportunity to meet new people, participate in lifelong learning and provide meaningful community service. No experience is needed. Prospective volunteers are invited to attend a special Valentine’s Day Dessert Party from 2-4 p.m. on Feb. 14 in Belle Grove’s historic 1797 Manor House located at 336 Belle Grove Road, off U.S. 11, near Middletown. The event will include delicious desserts, an insider’s tour, and an opportunity to meet and chat with Belle Grove staff and current volunteers.
Belle Grove offers a variety of positions geared to all interest levels, and training is provided.
For more information, visit bellegrove.org/volunteer or contact info@bellegrove.org or 540-869-2028.
Book, jewelry, bake sale
The women's group at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 130 Keating Drive, Winchester, will host its annual Book, Jewelry and Bake Sale from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 18 in the church hall. Gently used jewelry and a wide variety of books available at bargain prices. Food also available for purchase while you shop. Don't miss this popular fundraising event. Proceeds benefit both parish and community organizations.
Long Branch speaker series
Long Branch Historic House and Farm's 2023 Speaker Series is Feb. 19-March 26 at 6 p.m.
- Feb 19: Dr. Russ McKelway, “The Blue Ridge Wildlife Center: Progress and Promise”
- Feb. 26: Wendell Hawken, Poet Laureate of Millwood, Virginia — “A Modern American Poetry Sampler”
- March 5: Keith Patterson, Artist & Author — “90% Half True — A Collection of Short Stories”
- March 12: Maral Kalbian, Clarke County Architectural Historian — “Clarke County, Virginia: History Through Architecture”
- March 19: Len Shapiro, editor, Country Zest & Style Magazine — “Tales From a Wandering Sports Writer”
- March 26: October Greenfield, Wildlife Habitat Restoration Coordinator P.E.C. – “Virginia Grassland Bird Initiative”
Ticket prices: $25 each/$125 for the whole series. To reserve tickets, visit www.visitlongbranch.org or call 540-837-1856. Long Branch is located at 830 Long Branch Lane, Boyce.
Fat Tuesday meal and auction
Refuge Church, 717 Refuge Road, Stephens City, will host a Fat Tuesday meal and auction from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 21 to benefit the church's School Scholarship Fund. All-you-can-eat sausage gravy, eggs and pancakes; freewill offering. Auction of items and services begins at 6 p.m.
Handley 100th anniversary book
Handley High School will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2023-24. The committee organizing the celebration plans to publish a book detailing the school’s history and is seeking memorabilia (photos, school uniforms, etc.) for possible inclusion. Please bring items to the Hollingsworth Mill, behind the Visitor Center at 1360 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester, on March 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., where items will be photographed or scanned. For more information about the celebration, visit onehandley.com.
Families Reaching Out Group seeking volunteers
Families Reaching Out Group, a local nonprofit that operates Froggy’s Closet, is holding its third annual cornhole tournament on Jan. 24 at Richard’s Farm Market. Volunteers are needed to join the event’s planning committee. Email frog231@gmail.com if you would like to volunteer. Proceeds from this event directly help foster children, children at risk and children in need in the community.
