Pet adoption for veterans
The Winchester area SPCA will offer free pet adoptions to all veterans on Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the adoption center at 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester. Military ID required. Adoptable pets are neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. View available pets at https://www.petango.com/winchesterspca.
Veterans Day service at Winchester National Cemetery
The American Red Cross and the Sons of the American Revolution will host a ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday honoring all veterans at Winchester National Cemetery, 401 National Ave., Winchester.
Clarke County Veterans Day service
Clarke County's community Veterans Day service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the Veterans Memorial on the west side of the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court, Berryville. The event is free and open to the public. In addition to music and a wreath-laying, the Clarke County Veteran of the Year will be named. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held inside the government center in the second floor meeting room. Following the service, VFW Post 9760 will host an open house for veterans and their families. Light refreshments and desserts will be served.
Middletown Veterans Day ceremony
Middletown will have a Veterans Day ceremony at 1 p.m. Friday at the Veterans Memorial on Main Street.
Spaghetti dinner
Hayfield Assembly of God Church, U.S. 50 West, Gore, will have a spaghetti dinner on Nov. 18 from 3-6 p.m. Meal includes spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert and drink. Eat at the fellowship hall or take out. Cost: $10. Proceeds benefit the church's food pantry outreach.
Christmas bazaar
United Women in Faith of Montague Avenue United Methodist Church is sponsoring a Christmas bazaar from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 18 and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 19 at 102 Montague Ave., Winchester. Christmas items as well as flea market items will be for sale, in addition to food, drinks and homemade desserts. Dine in or carry out.
Kris Kringle Market
Belle Grove Plantation will host a Kris Kringle Market from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 19 and 1-5 p.m. Nov. 20. Admission and parking are free of charge. More than 50 artisans and area businesses will offer a variety of items for holiday shopping. There also will be German food for sale by Shaffers BBQ Food Truck, in addition to other food vendors. There also will be caroling, Storytime with Santa, and a program on Christmas traditions of the German Shenandoah Valley residents. Belle Grove is located at 336 Belle Grove Road, Middletown. For more information, visit www.bellegrove.org.
Turkey Trot 5K and Kids 1 Mile Run
John H. Enders Fire & Rescue Company in Berryville will host a Turkey Trot 5K and Kids 1 Mile Fun Run on Nov. 19 at Chet Hobert Park, Berryville. The 5K starts at 9 a.m. and the Fun Run at 10 a.m. Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Berryville/BerryvilleTurkeyTrot5KKidsFunRun
Soup and sandwich event
Mt. Carmel Methodist Church in Clarke County will sponsor a Soup and Sandwich Fundraiser from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 19 at the church. On the menu will be various soups, stews, country ham sandwiches and hot dogs, pulled pork and coleslaw, cakes and desserts, drinks. Cost: soup is $3 a cup, $4 a bowl or $8 a quart; sandwiches are $4 and hot dogs are $2. Directions: From Winchester, take U.S. 50 east. Turn left on Route 606 (Mount Carmel Church Road). Church is on the right.
Community Thanksgiving Dinner at First Presbyterian Church
Yes, there will be a Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 24. For the safety of all concerned, there will be home delivery and take out only. This meal is made possible by corporate sponsors, business supporters, church partners and community volunteers. Take out at First Presbyterian Church on the Loudoun Street Mall will be from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. For home delivery, call 540-665-7553 to reserve meals. No calls will be taken on Nov. 23 or 24. Delivery will be on Thanksgiving Day between 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, call or text 540-773-9418.
James Wood High School Class of 2002 reunion
James Wood High School's Class of 2002 will have its 20th reunion from 6-10 p.m. Nov. 26 at Piccadilly's Public House in Winchester. For details and an official invitation, call 540-539-6647.
Holiday book fair
Calling all local authors and readers! Laurel Ridge Community College Holiday Book Fair will be from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Middletown Campus, 173 Skirmisher Lane, Middletown. For more information, visit https://laurelridge.edu/laurel-ridge-holiday-book-fair/
Arts Chorale of Winchester holiday concert
The Arts Chorale of Winchester will be performing its 2022 Holiday Concert, “Season of Light,” on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. and again on Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 26 W. Boscawen St., Winchester. Tickets are on sale for $20 for adults. Children 12 and under are free. Tickets may be purchased online at www.artschoralewinchester.org.
Long Branch Christmas Gala
Long Branch Historic House and Farm will host its 2022 Christmas Gala from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 3. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, call 540-837-1856 or visit www.visitlongbranch.org.
Christmas in Middleburg
Christmas in Middleburg is Dec 3. Starting at 11 a.m. the Middleburg Hunt Review takes to the streets creating a spectacular sight as approximately 150 horses, riders in hunting attire and dozens of hounds come through the town. The Middleburg Christmas Parade begins at 2 p.m. as spectators line the sidewalks along Washington Street (Route 50) to watch as a unique assortment of floats, troops, and musical groups march by. In keeping with the animal friendliness of the town, the parade includes horses, ponies, llamas, alpacas and a variety of dog breeds. Santa brings up the rear riding on a beautiful horse-drawn coach. Parking for Christmas in Middleburg is available for $50 per vehicle. Shuttle service will be provided. Visit https://christmasinmiddleburg.org/purchase-parking/ to purchase parking passes. Advanced purchase of parking passes is required (no day-of sales). Free handicap accessible parking will be available behind Middleburg United Methodist Church (15 W. Washington St.) For more information, contact the Middleburg Town Office at 540-687-5152 or email Organizer@ChristmasinMiddleburg.org. Full schedule at www.ChristmasinMiddleburg.org.
Blue Ridge Singers Christmas Concert Series
"The Joy of Waiting," conducted by Dr. Jeffrey M. Alban, will be performed at 4 p.m. Dec. 4 at First Baptist Church, 141 N. Washington St., Winchester; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at Front Royal Presbyterian Church, 115 Luray Ave., Front Royal; 4 p.m. Dec. 11 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 9108 John S. Mosby Highway, Upperville. Blue Ridge Singers is an acclaimed chamber choir formed in 2009. Admission is free. A $15 donation is requested. For more information, visit www.blueridgesingers.org.
Historic Rosemont open house
Historic Rosemont in Berryville will host a Christmas Open House on Dec. 11 from 2-6 p.m. to give people a chance to see the estate's enchanting Christmas decor as well as support seven nonprofit groups, including Winchester Rescue Mission, Mosaic Virginia and Blue Ridge Hospice. Tickets are $10 at the door; cash or Venmo accepted. For more information, call 540-955-2834 or email communications@rosemont1811.com.
