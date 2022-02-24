AARP Tax-Aide tax service has started
The Winchester AARP Tax-Aide Service has begun preparing both federal and state tax returns for free at the War Memorial Building (WMB) in Jim Barnett Park, 1001 Cork St., Winchester. Individuals wishing to use the service must be current with their COVID-19 vaccinations, which includes the booster. It is not necessary for you to be a member of AARP or retired to have your tax returns prepared. Days and times of operation are Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Appointments may be scheduled between the hours of 8:30 a.m.–3 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays by calling 540-227-0884. Envelopes with instructions and Interview/Intake Sheets are available in the lobby of the War Memorial Building.
The following information should be brought to your appointment: completed Interview/Intake Sheet (included in the Envelope packet), taxpayer(s) picture id, Social Security cards for all individuals listed on each return, all year-end tax documents (W-2s, 1099s, 1098s, etc.) and a copy of last year’s tax return. Reviewing last year’s tax return can help you to determine what documents were used and should be included.
Belle Grove seeking volunteers
Do you like meeting new people? Do you enjoy sharing your love of the Shenandoah Valley with others? Are you a history enthusiast? Would you like to learn new skills in gardening or home maintenance? If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, Belle Grove Plantation has a place for you. Belle Grove is actively seeking new volunteers to join our team. We offer a variety of positions geared to all interest levels, and training is provided. For more information, visit bellegrove.org/volunteer or contact us at info@bellegrove.org or 540-869-2028.
Windsong Community Chorus
Windsong, a new female a cappella chorus, meets Mondays from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at 217 Opequon Church Lane. Must be 18+, fully vaccinated and love to sing. For more information, contact Con Burch at 540-335-6111 or Sing2you@shentel.net.
Treasure Box reopening
The Treasure Box Thrift Shop of Christ Episcopal Church, 114 Boscawen St., Winchester, will reopen March 2 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. At this time, the shop will return to its regular scheduled days and hours of Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Country breakfast
Spirit & Word Missions will sponsor an all-you-can-eat country breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Saturday at Spirit & Word Fellowship Church, 1275 Tasker Road, Stephens City. Cost: adults, $7; children 5 and under, $2.
Free lunch and food giveaway
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ at 202 S. Cameron St. will distribute prepackaged lunches and food pantry items in the church parking from noon to 1 p.m. Friday.
