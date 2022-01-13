AARP Tax-Aide tax service starts Feb. 1
The Winchester AARP Tax-Aide service will begin preparing both federal and state tax returns for free on Feb. 1 at the War Memorial Building (WMB) in Jim Barnett Park, 1001 Cork St., Winchester. Individuals wishing to use the service must be current with their COVID-19 vaccinations, which includes the booster. It is not necessary for you to be a member of AARP or retired to have your tax returns prepared. Days and times of operation are Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Appointments may be scheduled beginning Jan. 24 between the hours of 8:30 a.m.–3 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays by calling 540-227-0884. Envelopes with instructions and Interview/Intake Sheets will be available in the lobby of the War Memorial Building starting on Jan. 24.
The following information should be brought to your appointment: completed Interview/Intake Sheet (included in the Envelope packet), taxpayer(s) picture id, Social Security cards for all individuals listed on each return, all year-end tax documents (W-2s, 1099s, 1098s, etc.) and a copy of last year’s tax return. Reviewing last year’s tax return can help you to determine what documents were used and should be included.
Contact Winchester AARP Tax-Aide at 540-227-0884 to schedule an appointment.
Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah
BONS Monthly Education Meetings will resume meeting in person at Blandy Farm Library, 400 Blandy Farm Lane, Boyce, starting Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. Masks will be required, vaccinated or unvaccinated. A live Zoom broadcast will also be provided for those who feel more comfortable with that option. BONS member Denise Vowell will be sharing information about pollinator gardens. All are welcome! See the website for Zoom meeting information at www.valleybees.online.
Lunch distribution
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ located at 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will be distributing prepackaged lunches and food pantry items in the church parking lot on Jan. 14 from noon to 1:00 p.m. Lunch will not be served in the church until COVID-19 precautions are lifted.
Gainesboro soup & sandwich sale
Gainesboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company will have a soup and sandwich sale from noon-3 p.m. Jan. 15 or while supplies last. Vegetable beef and chicken noodle soup is $8 quart. Country ham sandwiches are $4 per; chicken salad and sloppy joes are $8 a pint.
Female a cappella group forming
Windsong, new a cappella female community chorus, is starting in Winchester on Jan. 17. No auditions. Location: 217 Opequon Church Lane. Time: 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. every Monday. Requirements: Must be 18+ and fully vaccinated, wear a mask and love to sing! Contact: Con Burch 540-335-6111 or Sing2you@shentel.net.
Treasure Box schedule
The Treasure Box Thrift Shop of Christ Episcopal Church, 114 Boscawen St., Winchester, will be closed for the month of January.
All-you-can-eat breakfast
Spirit & Word Missions will sponsor an all-you-can-eat country breakfast on Jan. 22 from 7-10 a.m. at the Spirit & Word Fellowship Church, 1275 Tasker Road, Stephens City. Adults $7; children 5 and under $2.
Rubbermaid sale
The United Way Rubbermaid products sale is set for 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 29 at Apple Blossom Mall (new start time). The products available are returned goods, discontinued products and slightly damaged items. Proceeds benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters, Harrisonburg-Rockingham (serving Shenandoah County). Credit cards now accepted.
Donate rehabilitation equipment
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Chapter of F.R.E.E. (Foundation for Rehabilitation Equipment & Endowment) is requesting donations of gently used medical equipment to assist local residents in need. Items most requested are wheelchairs, transport chairs, tub transfer benches, rollators and bed rails. Donations may be dropped off at 333 West Cork Street, Lower Lobby, Suite 40, in Winchester. For more information, call 540-664-7552, e-mail us at nsv@free-foundation.org or view our website at www.free-foundation.org. F.R.E.E. is a 501©(3) organization and donations are tax deductible at their present fair market value.
Seed Exchange
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardener Association (NSVMGA) will hold its 11th Seed Exchange on Jan. 29 at Blandy Experimental Farm at the State Arboretum in Boyce from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Though attendees are not required to bring seeds to exchange, it is highly encouraged. There is no charge to attend and parking is free. Besides free flower seeds, vegetable seeds, herb seeds and tubers and bulbs, the event will feature demonstrations on “cool tools” and how to use the largesse from your garden to create festive wreaths and table decorations. Vendors will offer succulent hydroponic lettuce for sale, bee supplies and garden-themed lotions and soaps. A variety of kids’ activities will also be offered.
