Artist submissions sought
The Shenandoah Arts Council is seeking artists who are veterans to submit up to three pieces of work to be considered for inclusion in the council’s upcoming Veterans Art Show, sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union. Submission deadline is Oct. 1. Artists will be notified of selection by Oct. 8 in the lobby of Selah Theatre, 811 S. Loudoun St. For more information, visit shenarts.org.
Life Chain
The Respect Life Ministry of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 130 Keating Drive, Winchester, will hold its annual Life Chain from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Oct. 2. All are welcome to come and stand peacefully and prayerfully in witness for unborn children, mothers and fathers victimized by abortion. Official signs will be provided. Families welcome. Ice cream social afterwards.
North-South Skirmish Association
The North-South Skirmish Association will hold its 146th National Competition Oct. 7-9 at Fort Shenandoah near Winchester. Member units compete in live-fire matches with original or authentic reproduction Civil War period muskets, carbines, breech loading rifles, revolvers, mortars and cannons. It is the largest Civil War event of its kind in the United States. Spectators are welcome and admission and parking are free. There is a large sutler area and food service is available. For more information, visit N-SSA at www.n-ssa.org.
Shawnee Ruritan pancake breakfast & bake sale
The Shawnee Ruritan Pancake Breakfast and Bake Sale will be held on Oct. 8 from 7-11 a.m. at the Woodmen of the World Building, 109 Boundary Ave. off Senseny Road. Breakfast includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, sausage gravy and scrapple. Freewill offering will be accepted. Proceeds are used for community service. For more information, call 540-664-1735.
Mount Olive UMC pancake breakfast
Mount Olive United Methodist Church, 333 Mount Olive Road, Hayfield, will have a pancake breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Oct. 8. Breakfast includes Gore sausage and sausage gravy, pancakes, fried apples, home fries and water. Cost: $8 for adults, $4 for children 12 and under. To-go orders only. Bake sale, too.
Chili cook-off
A chili cook-off will be held from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 8 to benefit Refuge Church’s Scholarship Fund. Attendees will be able to taste, vote and enjoy a meal of chili, cornbread, dessert and drink. Cost: $8 for adults, $4 for children. All are welcome to enjoy a fun evening for a good cause while listening to the music of Heart & Soul and browsing the homemade baked goods table. The church is located at 717 Refuge Church Road, Stephens City.
Boyce Agricultural High School/Boyce Elementary School reunion
The Boyce Schools Reunion will resume on Oct. 13 at Golden Corral on Costello Drive in Winchester. Join your fellow classmates any time after 11 a.m. to catch up and enjoy a variety of foods. This is the first reunion since October 2019. Anyone who attended or was employed at the Boyce schools is most welcome to attend. Please spread the word. For more information, call 540-539-1007 or 540-247-6311.
Shawnee Ruritan Club picking party/jam session
The Shawnee Ruritan Club will host a music picking party/jam session on Oct. 14 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Woodmen of the World Building, 109 Boundary Ave., Winchester. Bring your guitar, banjo, fiddle or any stringed instrument. Admission is free. Club members will be selling refreshments.
Community motorcycle ride
The Winchester chapter of the Christian Motorcyclists Association, the Shenandoah Valley Christian Riders, is inviting the public to participate in a guided motorcycle ride on Oct. 15 to Blackwater Falls State Park and Seneca Rocks in West Virginia. Participants will meet for registration at Fellowship Bible Church, 3217 Middle Road, Winchester, at 8 a.m. Oct. 15. Riders are responsible for their own gasoline and meal expenses. The ride is free, but the group is accepting donations for the CMA fundraiser "Run for the Son." Recommended donation is $20 per rider and $10 per passenger. Donations are capped at $30. If anyone cannot make a donation or chooses not to do so, they are still welcome to participate in the ride. There will be free bike blessings and door prizes. Rain date is Oct. 22. Contact Mitch Berkenkemper, SVCR vice president, at berke777@hotmail.com or 540-520-0330.
Apple butter sale
Apple butter will be sold from 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 15 at Valley Assembly of God, 2376 4th St., Middletown. Preorder now by calling 540-686-6372. Apple butter is $5/pint and $9/quart. Apple butter also will be available for walk-ins while supplies last. Proceeds go to community outreach.
Blessing of the Grapes
The 4th annual Blessing of the Grapes, hosted by James Charles Winery and Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, will be held from noon-6 p.m. Oct. 15 at the winery at 4063 Middle Road, Winchester. Food and wine available for purchase. The blessing ceremony begins at 2 p.m. with a procession lead by Knights of Columbus Assembly 1883 Color Guard. The Rev. Bjorn Lundberg will bless the grapes. Knights of Columbus Council 3572 will be selling brats, grilled pretzels and chicken kabobs. The Hispanic Ministry will offer taquitos and salsa. The Parish Organization of Catholic Women will be selling baked goods.
WFCRW 2nd Annual Fashion Show
The Winchester Frederick Clarke Republican Women's Club will host its 2nd Annual Fashion Show from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 16 at Winchester Country Club, 1300 Senseny Road, Winchester. Apparel will be provided by Kimberly's and McKee's, modeled by local adults and children. Guest speaker will be 6th District Rep. Ben Cline, who is seeking reelection on Nov. 8. Bring your spouse, family and friends. Heavy hors d'oeuvres included along with a cash bar. Limited number of tickets available. Proceeds benefit Republican candidates running for office. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/winchester-frederick-clarke-republican-womens-fashion-show-feat-ben-cline-tickets-372172587227. For more information, contact Cynthia Butler at cynthia.butler@longandfoster.com or go to WFCRW.org.
Valley Glasshoppers Fall Glass Show, Sale
The Valley Glasshoppers’ 2022 Fall Glass Show and Sale will be held from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 21 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 22 at Mount Carmel Family Life Center, 1309 Opequon Ave., Winchester. More than 100 tables of American glassware will be offered for sale. $5 donation at the door. Snack bar available.
John Handley High School Class of 1987
John Handley High School's Class of 1987 will have its 35th class reunion at 6 p.m. Oct. 21 at West Oaks Farm Market, 4305 Middle Road, Winchester. Bring your own chair. Entry fee is $5. Food trucks available. Live music starts at 7 p.m. There also will be brunch at 9 a.m. Oct. 22 at West Oaks for those who can't make it to town on Friday. Handley's homecoming football game is 1 p.m. Oct. 22. Cost: $6.
John Handley High School Class of 1977
The John Handley High School Class of ’77 will have its reunion on Oct. 22. If you have not received your registration form, go to the class Facebook page at http://Facebook.com/Handleyclass1977 or contact kimberlypburke@outlook.com.
