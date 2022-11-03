Community Thanksgiving Dinner at First Presbyterian Church
Yes, there will be a Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 24. For the safety of all concerned, there will be home delivery and take out only. This meal is made possible by corporate sponsors, business supporters, church partners and community volunteers. Take out at First Presbyterian Church on the Loudoun Street Mall will be from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. For home delivery, call 540-665-7553 to reserve meals. No calls will be taken on Nov. 23 or 24. Delivery will be on Thanksgiving Day between 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, call or text 540-773-9418
Color with a Cop
The Winchester Police Department will host its fifth installment of the popular children's event, Color with a Cop, on Nov. 8 at two locations: Chick-fil-A, Pleasant Valley Road, from 8-9:30 a.m., and Apple Blossom Mall food court, 10-11:30 a.m. The event is free to attend, and coloring sheets and crayons will be provided, though attendees may bring their own if desired. The event is being held on Election Day when schools are closed so children can attend.
'A Christmas Carol'
Kick off the holiday season early with Dickens' class "A Christmas Carol" on Nov. 10 when Winchester Little Theatre presents a musical adaptation of the beloved Christmas tale with a new twist. The event is a special performance to benefit Windsong Community Chorus, a new a cappella women's chorus. Open seating. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. Curtain is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 (includes an extended intermission with holiday beverages, light refreshments and a chance to win a holiday basket). The theater is located at 315 W. Boscawen St., Winchester. For tickets or additional information, contact any chorus member or Kaleen Baker at 540-723-4047 or Deb Hill at 703-585-7511.
Pets for Vets
The Winchester area SPCA will offer free pet adoptions to all veterans on Nov. 11 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the adoption center at 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester. Military ID required. Adoptable pets are neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. View available pets at https://www.petango.com/winchesterspca.
Clarke County Veterans Day Service
Clarke County's community Veterans Day service will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Veterans Memorial on the west side of the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court, Berryville. The event is free and open to the public. In addition to music and a wreath-laying, the Clarke County Veteran of the Year will be named. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held inside the government center in the second floor meeting room. Following the service, VFW Post 9760 will host an open house for veterans and their families. Light refreshments and desserts will be served.
Spaghetti dinner
Hayfield Assembly of God Church, U.S. 50 West, Gore, will have a spaghetti dinner on Nov. 18 from 3-6 p.m. Meal includes spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert and drink. Eat at the fellowship hall or take out. Cost: $10. Proceeds benefit the church's food pantry outreach.
Turkey Trot 5K and Kids 1 Mile Run
John H. Enders Fire & Rescue Company in Berryville will host a Turkey Trot 5K and Kids 1 Mile Fun Run on Nov. 19 at Chet Hobert Park, Berryville. The 5K starts at 9 a.m. and the Fun Run at 10 a.m. Register online through Nov. 4 to save money. After that, people can register at https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Berryville/BerryvilleTurkeyTrot5KKidsFunRun
Soup and sandwich event
Mt. Carmel Methodist Church in Clarke County will sponsor a Soup and Sandwich Fundraiser from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 19 at the church. On the menu will be various soups, stews, country ham sandwiches and hot dogs, pulled pork and coleslaw, cakes and desserts, drinks. Cost: soup is $3 a cup, $4 a bowl or $8 a quart; sandwiches are $4 and hot dogs are $2. Directions: From Winchester, take U.S. 50 east. Turn left on Route 606 (Mount Carmel Church Road). Church is on the right.
James Wood High School Class of 2002 reunion
James Wood High School's Class of 2002 will have its 20th reunion from 6-10 p.m. Nov. 26 at Piccadilly's Public House in Winchester. For details and an official invitation, call 540-539-6647.
Arts Chorale of Winchester holiday concert
The Arts Chorale of Winchester will be performing its 2022 Holiday Concert, “Season of Light,” on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. and again on Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 26 W. Boscawen St., Winchester. Tickets are on sale for $20 for adults. Children 12 and under are free. Tickets may be purchased online at www.artschoralewinchester.org.
Long Branch Christmas Gala
Long Branch Historic House and Farm will host its 2022 Christmas Gala from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 3. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, call 540-837-1856 or visit www.visitlongbranch.org.
Christmas in Middleburg
Christmas in Middleburg is Dec 3. Starting at 11 a.m. the Middleburg Hunt Review takes to the streets creating a spectacular sight as approximately 150 horses, riders in hunting attire and dozens of hounds come through the town. The Middleburg Christmas Parade begins at 2 p.m. as spectators line the sidewalks along Washington Street (Route 50) to watch as a unique assortment of floats, troops, and musical groups march by. In keeping with the animal friendliness of the town, the parade includes horses, ponies, llamas, alpacas and a variety of dog breeds. Santa brings up the rear riding on a beautiful horse-drawn coach. Parking for Christmas in Middleburg is available for $50 per vehicle. Shuttle service will be provided. Visit https://christmasinmiddleburg.org/purchase-parking/ to purchase parking passes. Advanced purchase of parking passes is required (no day-of sales). Free handicap accessible parking will be available behind Middleburg United Methodist Church (15 W. Washington St.) For more information, contact the Middleburg Town Office at 540-687-5152 or email Organizer@ChristmasinMiddleburg.org. Full schedule at www.ChristmasinMiddleburg.org.
Historic Rosemont open house
Historic Rosemont in Berryville will host a Christmas Open House on Dec. 11 from 2-6 p.m. to give people a chance to see the estate's enchanting Christmas decor as well as support seven nonprofit groups, including Winchester Rescue Mission, Mosaic Virginia and Blue Ridge Hospice. Tickets are $10 at the door; cash or Venmo accepted. For more information, call 540-955-2834 or email communications@rosemont1811.com.
