Bunny at Apple Blossom Mall for Easter
The Bunny has arrived at Apple Blossom Mall, 1850 Apple Blossom Drive, Winchester, and will be there until April 16 for families to visit. Reservations are encouraged for the Bunny Photo Experience. Hours are Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday from noon-6 p.m. Hours on April 16 will be 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Caring Bunny for children with disabilities is scheduled for April 3 from 9-11 a.m. For more information, visit simon.com.
Free lunch distribution
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ at 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will distribute prepackaged lunches and food pantry items in the church parking lot from noon to 1 p.m. Friday.
Fundraiser to benefit Ukraine humanitarian aid
Winchester’s international community will be selling baked goods and other fine things from 2-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday in front of both Market Street United Methodist Church at 131 S. Cameron St. and on the Loudoun Street Mall in front of First Presbyterian Church at 116 S. Loudoun St., Winchester. All proceeds will go to the United Methodist Committee on Relief, which will send funds directly to support the people of Ukraine. The event is sponsored by Collage, Market Street UMC and friends of Ukraine.
All-you-can-eat country breakfast
Spirit & Word Missions will sponsor an all-you-can-eat country breakfast on Saturday from 7-10 a.m. at Spirit & Word Fellowship Church, 1275 Tasker Road, Stephens City. Cost of meal: adults, $7; children 5 and under $2.
Fish fry
Hayfield Assembly of God Church, U.S. 50 West, Gore, will have a fish fry on April 8 from 3 p.m. until gone. Meal includes fried fish, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, beans, cornbread and dessert. Cost: $10. Take-out only. Proceeds benefit food pantry outreach.
Cornhole tournament
Shenandoah University Student Nurses’ Association will host a cornhole tournament from noon to 5 p.m. April 9 in Shentel Stadium at the university. Proceeds will be donated to Winchester Medical Center faculty for their commitment to serving COVID-19 patients and the community. Cost: $15 to preregister/nonstudent; $10 preregister/student; $20 on-site, space permitting. Questions? Email Erin at erisch17@su.edu or Sydney at sdamico19@su.edu.
Easter egg hunts
Stephens City United Methodist Church will host a gigantic egg hunt from 1-4 p.m. April 9 for three different age groups. There will be 4,000 eggs to find, plus an appearance by the Easter bunny and others. Location: Newtown Commons on Main Street in Stephens City, across from Clem’s Garage. A flower sale will also be held at the same location from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
11 a.m. April 16 at Jim Barnett Park’s Preston Field in Winchester. Free for children up to fifth grade. Thousands of eggs will be hidden. The egg hunt will start at 11 a.m. but registration and fun start at 10:30 a.m. Preregister online at: www.myoasischurch.org/easter. Allergen safe candy.
Long Branch Historic House and Farm’s annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held from noon-3 p.m. April 16 at 830 Long Branch Lane, Boyce. Enter from Nelson Road. The hunt is for children up to 15 years old. Be sure to bring your own Easter basket. The Easter bunny will be there, in addition to a petting zoo and Shenandoah Carriage Company’s Cinderella Carriage Ride. This is a free outdoor event. Donations accepted.
Kids Bloomin’ Mile, Valley Health 10K
The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival is partnering with the Frederick County Parks and Recreation Department on the return of the Shenandoah Valley Orthodontics Kids’ Bloomin’ Mile and the Valley Health 10K during the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival. The Kids Bloomin’ Mile will be held at 4 p.m. April 29. Cost is participate is $20. The Valley Health 10K is set for 8:30 a.m. April 30. Early registration is $30. Both races will take place near Handley High School. To register, visit www.runatthetop.net.
AARP Tax-Aide tax service has started
The Winchester AARP Tax-Aide Service has begun preparing both federal and state tax returns for free at the War Memorial Building (WMB) in Jim Barnett Park, 1001 Cork St., Winchester. It is not necessary for you to be a member of AARP or retired to have your tax returns prepared. Days and times of operation are Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Appointments may be scheduled between the hours of 9 a.m.–3 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays by calling 540-227-0884. Envelopes with instructions and Interview/Intake Sheets are available in the lobby of the War Memorial Building.
The following information should be brought to your appointment: completed Interview/Intake Sheet (included in the Envelope packet), taxpayer(s) picture id, Social Security cards for all individuals listed on each return, all year-end tax documents (W-2s, 1099s, 1098s, etc.) and a copy of last year’s tax return. Reviewing last year’s tax return can help you to determine what documents were used and should be included.
Belle Grove seeking volunteers
Do you like meeting new people? Do you enjoy sharing your love of the Shenandoah Valley with others? Are you a history enthusiast? Would you like to learn new skills in gardening or home maintenance? If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, Belle Grove Plantation has a place for you. Belle Grove is actively seeking new volunteers to join our team. We offer a variety of positions geared to all interest levels, and training is provided. For more information, visit bellegrove.org/volunteer or contact us at info@bellegrove.org or 540-869-2028.
