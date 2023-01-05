Handley 100th anniversary book
Handley High School will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2023-24. The committee organizing the celebration plans to publish a book detailing the school’s history and is seeking memorabilia (photos, school uniforms, etc.) for possible inclusion. Please bring items to the Hollingsworth Mill, behind the Visitor Center at 1360 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester, on March 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., where items will be photographed or scanned. For more information about the celebration, visit onehandley.com.
Winter art show at Long Branch
A winter art show featuring the works of Deborah Horton, Carlin Green and Raymond Utz is on exhibit through March 5 at The Galleries at Long Branch at Long Branch Historic House and Farm, 830 Long Branch Lane, Boyce. A winter reception will be from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 3. Free. For more information, visit www.visitlongbranch.org.
Windsong Community Chorus
Windsong Community Chorus, a female a capella chorus, will host an open house for new singers at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 9 and Jan. 16 at Opequon Presbyterian Church, 217 Opequon Church Lane, Winchester. Non-auditioned but must love to sing. Come and learn how to read music and sing in harmony. Masks optional; subject to discretion of director. Please bring COVID vaccination card. For more information, contact Con Burch at 540-335-6111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.