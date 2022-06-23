Items being collected to benefit Ukraine
Shenandoah Valley for Ukraine will be collecting nonperishable food, sleeping bags/mats/bedding, medical supplies, toiletries and items for babies/children until June 26 (5-9 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekends) at the following locations: Stephens City Town Office, 1033 Locust St., Stephens City; Escutcheon Brewing, 142 W. Commercial St., Winchester; Dividing Creek Beer Co., 160 N. Loudoun St., Winchester. Donations will be transported to Ukraine and distributed in partnership with St. Andrew Ukrainian Church in Silver Spring, Maryland. For more information, call 540-336-8273.
Lord Fairfax House benefit
A barbecue fundraiser for Lord Fairfax House will be held from 1-5 p.m. Saturday at the Oakcrest building, 126 N. Kent St., Winchester. Event will feature smoked meats, live music and testimonials. Cost: suggested $15 donation. The Lord Fairfax House is a nonprofit community transitional residential facility in Winchester for those suffering from chemical dependency.
Yard party
Refuge United Methodist Church, 717 Refuge Church Road, Stephens City, will have a drive-thru yard party on Saturday from 3:30 p.m. until food is sold out. Barbecued chicken dinners ($14 for adults, $7 for children 10 and under), county ham sandwiches ($4). For more information, call 540-303-4262.
All-you-can-eat country breakfast
Spirit & Word Missions will sponsor an all-you-can-eat country breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Saturday at Spirit & Word Fellowship Church, 1275 Tasker Road, Stephens City. Cost: adults, $7; children 5 and under, $2.
United Way Rubbermaid products sale
Set for 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at Apple Blossom Mall, Winchester, outside Belk. Proceeds to benefit Sinclair Health Clinic. Items being sold include returned goods, discontinued products and slightly damaged items.
Chestnut Grove Cemetery
May we remember to be good stewards for family and friends at rest in Chestnut Grove Cemetery by helping with continued maintenance. Please send monetary gifts to: Lorraine DeHaven, 520 Chestnut Grove Road, Winchester 22603.
Our Health Living Event and Farmers Market
Come learn about our community’s resources for healthy living from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 19, Aug. 16 and Sept. 20 at 329 N. Cameron St., Winchester. Our Health’s partner clients are eligible to receive a free $5-$10 coupon for fresh produce at the Marker-Miller Orchard’s booth. Free medical and dental screenings, COVID vaccines, more.
John Handley High School Class of 1972
The John Handley High School Class of ‘72 is planning its 50th class reunion for the weekend of Sept. 23-24. For more information, check out the group’s Facebook page: Class of 1972-John Handley High School or 1972 Handley Reunion and private message B.J. Dove or contact ahershey@fbvirginia.com.
Summer camp
Looking for a fun and safe place for your kids during the summer? Bring them to Summer@Powhatan. Each week has a variety of activities including sports, arts & crafts, and science and nature. Runs from July 11 through Aug. 5 for rising kindergarten through eighth-grade students. Sign up for one week or all four. For more information, visit powhatanschool.org/summer.
Belle Grove seeking volunteers
Do you like meeting new people? Do you enjoy sharing your love of the Shenandoah Valley with others? Are you a history enthusiast? Would you like to learn new skills in gardening or home maintenance? If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, Belle Grove Plantation has a place for you. Belle Grove is actively seeking new volunteers to join our team. We offer a variety of positions geared to all interest levels, and training is provided. For more information, visit bellegrove.org/volunteer or contact us at info@bellegrove.org or 540-869-2028.
Area 13 Special Olympics
Area 13 Special Olympics, serving Winchester, Frederick and Clarke counties, is looking for volunteers. Our athletes compete in many sports to include track and field, soccer, bocce, bowling, swimming and the list goes on. There are several different ways that you can share your talents with our organization. If you are interested in meeting some amazing athletes and giving back to our community, please mail: area13specialolympics@gmail.com.
Fall Sports for Area 13 Special Olympics will include Bocce (Saturdays) and Soccer (Sundays) and will be starting in the September timeframe. If interested in participating, email: area13specialolympics@gmail.com.
Adopt a Cat Month
June is National Adopt a Cat Month and the Winchester SPCA is celebrating with $40 adoptions all month long. Stop in at our adoption center at 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and weekends by appointment. Adopt a cat or a kitten. Adoption fee includes neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, parasite treatment, microchip, take home box. Call 540-662-8616 or visit www.winchesterspca.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.