Chamber choir auditions
Winchester Musica Viva announces open auditions for singers of all voice parts as it begins its 42nd year of bringing fine choral music to the Northern Shenandoah Valley. The semi-professional chorus is under direction of recently-named Artistic Director, Dr. Bryce Hayes, Associate Professor of Music from James Madison University.
Two concert sets will be held the weekends of December 17, 2022, and March 25, 2023. Rehearsals are held Sunday evenings from 6:30 to 9 p.m., beginning Sept. 11 at Grace Lutheran Church, 26 W. Boscawen St., Winchester.
Interested singers should prepare a short solo, as well as be able to sightread. For additional information or to schedule an audition, please email WMVchoir@gmail.com.
For further information about Winchester Musica Viva, please visit www.winchestermusicaviva.org.
Treasure Box sale
The Treasure Box Thrift Shop of Christ Episcopal Church, 114 Boscawen St., Winchester, is having a July 50% off everything sale.
Rubbermaid sale
The next United Way Rubbermaid Products Sale is set for 9 a.m. to noon July 30 outside Belk at Apple Blossom Mall in Winchester. The sale will benefit ARE (AIDS Response Effort). The products available are returned goods, discontinued products and slightly damaged items. Credit cards accepted. For more information, contact Crystal Neal or Kaycee Childress at 540-536-1610.
WPD’s National Night Out
The Winchester Police Department will host a National Night Out event from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 2 at 20 N. Loudoun St. on the Loudoun Street Mall in downtown Winchester. Free. Enjoy hot dogs, drinks, snacks, music, bounce house, drone team, K9 demonstration, emergency vehicles, cornhole game featuring WPD vs. Winchester Fire and Rescue.
Helper Fund Music Festival
The First Presbyterian Church of Winchester Helper Fund is holding a fundraiser at the Taylor Pavilion on Aug. 4 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. There will be four acts performing including a bagpipe soloist and two amateur bluegrass bands led by local performer/teacher Murphy Henry. The concluding performance is by the popular RTG Band made up of local college students who play a mix of jazz/funk music.
Admission is free but donations are encouraged. Food and nonalcoholic beverages will be available for sale.
The Helper Fund is a discretionary account under the direction of the pastors to assist anyone needing emergency temporary financial assistance with utilities, gas, auto repairs, and occasionally lodging. Applications are made through the Valley Assistance Network, CCAP, and Highland Food Pantry.
In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to Fellowship Hall of First Presbyterian Church, accessible from the south end of the walking mall. For further information go to: https://linktr.ee/fpwinc
Iris sale
The Shenandoah and Potomac Iris Society will have an iris sale from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 6 at West Oaks Farm Market, 4305 Middle Road, Winchester. This is the time to stock up on all your favorite irises and find new gems to plant in your garden. A variety of tall bearded, reblooming, miniature and dwarf irises will be available for purchase. Also learn about planting, growing and caring for irises. Meet local hybridizers and learn about their work.
Shawquon Ruritan car show
The Shawquon Ruritan Club will host its 2022 Car Show from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 6 (rain date Aug. 7) at Newtown Commons on Main Street in Stephens City. Entry fee is a freewill donation. For more information, call 540-662-7349 or 540-535-5528. All proceeds go to college scholarships.
Hottel-Keller reunion
The Hottel Keller organization will hold an annual meeting at the St. Luke Parish Hall on St. Luke Road on Aug. 6. The meeting will convene at 10 a.m. and will be followed by a meal and a program. Contact before Aug. 1 if you want to come for the meal. The Hottel-Keller Farm and museum will be open for visitors on Aug. 5 from 1-4 p.m. For more information, contact Karen Cooper at 540-459-5199.
Free concert at Frederick fairgrounds
Stevens Music Group and What’s New Worship will stage a free Christian rock concert featuring performers JJ Weeks and Building 429 from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Frederick County Fairgrounds, 250 Fairground Road near Clear Brook. Seating will be on a first come, first-served basis and attendees may bring their own stadium chairs and blankets. Gates will open around 4 p.m. with music from DJ Ryan Baker, bounce houses and games from Five Alarm Fun, and concessions sold by local vendors. No alcohol or tobacco products will be allowed. For more information, call What’s New Pastor Andy Combs at 540-327-7746.
Pugh reunion
The annual Pugh reunion will be held Aug. 7 in the Pugh Memorial/Capon Chapel Community Building on Christian Church Road. Fellowship begins at 1 p.m. Please bring a covered dish and drink to share. Tableware and fried chicken to be provided. The reunion building is about 1.25 miles on the left, just before the church on Christian Church Road heading south from Capon Bridge, W.Va. Contact: Daniel Pugh, 304-856-2230.
Ice cream social
Bethel United Methodist Church, 125 Muse Road, Gore, will host an ice cream social from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 13. Enjoy homemade ice cream, hot dogs, desserts, Christian fellowship and an auction.
Cornhole tournament to benefit SIDS research
A cornhole tournament to benefit SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome) research will be held from noon-6 pm. Aug. 14 at Middletown Community Park, 2nd Street, Middletown. Organizer is Paul Frame of the Front Rawl Baggers. Two tournaments: 1st is a blind draw with $10 entry person; the 2nd is $30 per team. 50-50 payout to top 3 teams in both tournaments. Food trucks, music by DJCam, raffles, more. Fun for all ages. For more information, contact Stan Wolfrey at 540-877-5193.
Clowser reunion
The 57th Annual Clowser Family Reunion will be held Aug. 14 at noon at the Exchange Shelter in Jim Barnett Park, Winchester.
Our Health Living Event and Farmers Market
Come learn about our community’s resources for healthy living from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 16 and Sept. 20 at 329 N. Cameron St., Winchester. Our Health’s partner clients are eligible to receive a free $5-$10 coupon for fresh produce at the Marker-Miller Orchard’s booth. Free medical and dental screenings, COVID vaccines, more.
Cather reunion
The 65th Cather Family Reunion will be held Aug. 21 at Round Hill Fire and Rescue Company’s Event Center at 141 Spinning Wheel Lane, Winchester (off U.S. 50 West; signs will be posted). The event center will open at 11 a.m. Dinner will be served at 1 p.m., followed by a short meeting. Each family is asked to bring a meat, vegetable or salad, dessert and a drink. A cake walk will be held. Donations of cakes, cookies or pies appreciated.
James Wood High School Class of 1970
IMPORTANT UPDATE: Due to USPS complications, some classmates may not have received their mailed invitation for our upcoming JW 1970 Class (52nd) Reunion scheduled for Sept. 17 at West Oaks Farm Market, 4305 Middle Road, Winchester, from 4-8 p.m. (Cost: $35) If you have NOT received your invitation or know of a fellow classmate not receiving their mailing, please contact Joanie Windle Anderson at joanieandy@gmail.com. Also, any questions you may have or concerns about price can be directed to Joanie. Also see the JWHS Class of 1970 Facebook page.
John Handley High School Class of 1972
The John Handley High School Class of 1972 is planning its 50th class reunion for the weekend of Sept. 23-24. For more information, check out the group’s Facebook page: Class of 1972-John Handley High School or 1972 Handley Reunion and private message B.J. Dove or contact ahershey@fbvirginia.com.
Wheels for Wellness seeking drivers
Wheels for Wellness is seeking volunteer drivers to transport clients to and from medical appointments and treatments. Tailor to fit your schedule. If you have a few extra hours to volunteer visit www.Wheels4Wellness.org for more information and to apply.
Belle Grove seeking volunteers
Do you like meeting new people? Do you enjoy sharing your love of the Shenandoah Valley with others? Are you a history enthusiast? Would you like to learn new skills in gardening or home maintenance? If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, Belle Grove Plantation has a place for you. Belle Grove is actively seeking new volunteers to join our team. We offer a variety of positions geared to all interest levels, and training is provided. For more information, visit bellegrove.org/volunteer or contact us at info@bellegrove.org or 540-869-2028.
Area 13 Special Olympics
Area 13 Special Olympics, serving Winchester, Frederick and Clarke counties, is looking for volunteers. Our athletes compete in many sports including track and field, soccer, bocce, bowling, swimming and the list goes on. There are several different ways that you can share your talents with our organization. If you are interested in meeting some amazing athletes and giving back to our community, please mail: area13specialolympics@gmail.com.
Fall Sports for Area 13 Special Olympics will include Bocce (Saturdays) and Soccer (Sundays) and will be starting in the September timeframe. If interested in participating, email: area13specialolympics@gmail.com.
