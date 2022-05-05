JWAA golf tourney
The James Wood Athletic Association is having its annual golf tournament at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club on May 13. Registration begins at 10 a.m. Shotgun starts at 11 a.m. Please contact jwaapresident@gmail.com for hole sponsorships and registration.
Open house
Preservation of Historic Winchester and the Shenandoah Arts Council are teaming up for an open house in celebration of National Preservation Month. The open house will be from noon-4 p.m. May 14 at our joint offices at the Hexagon House at 530 Amherst St., Winchester. This is the only hexagonal residence built in Virginia. We will premiere a brochure on the house’s history at the event, and visitors can pick up a free copy. In lieu of an admission fee, we encourage visitors to donate to one of a number of earmarked funds held by PHW. More information on the donation options will be available at the event.
Letter Carrier Food Drive
The Letter Carrier Food Drive will take place on May 14. This local drive will cover Winchester and Berryville as well as Frederick and Clarke counties. Postal customers are asked to place their donations on or near their mailbox and the carrier will pick it up. Please no glass containers or perishable food. For more information, contact Jay Keffer, food drive coordinator, at 540-247-4452.
Spaghetti dinner
Wesley Methodist Church, 527 Van Fossen St., Winchester, will have an eat-in or takeout spaghetti dinner from 3-6 p.m. May 14. Cost: $14 for adults and $7 for children. Meal includes spaghetti, salad, bread and dessert. Advance orders only by May 12. Contact Phyllis Rinker at 540-662-5734 or Donnie Whitacre at 678-544-7316.
Iris show
An amazing display of show-worthy irises, as well as iris garden plantings in full bloom, will be at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley in Winchester on May 15. The show is sponsored by the Shenandoah and Potomac Iris Society. Iris stalks for entry into the show should be brought between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Judging will be at 1 p.m. and show viewing at 2:30 p.m. Mention at the garden gate house that you are attending the iris show to receive free entry into the garden area. The show will take place in the Garden Educational Center in the Carriage House.
Bridge night at Long Branch
Tuesday Night Bridge Night is back at Long Branch Historic House and Farm, 830 Long Branch Lane, Millwood. It will be held from May 3-June 28 from 5-7 p.m. in Long Branch’s east gallery. Cost: $15. Includes wine, soft drinks and light snacks. RSVP by calling 540-837-1856.
Car, truck and bike show
The Kevin Riley Foundation of Hope will host a Car, Truck & Bike Benefit Show on May 15 at BackSeat Bar & Grill (rain date is 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 21). Proceeds will help fund the Serenity Garden we are building in a local community park. All years, makes and models welcome. Registration 10 a.m.-noon. Fee $20 per car and first 100 will receive a free dash plaque and swag bag. Spectators free. Awards at 4 p.m. We will have live music by Brennen Edwards from noon-4 p.m. Free kids’ face painting available. Funnel cakes will be available for purchase. Visit our Facebook event page for more information on the awards. Visit www.facebook.com/krfoundationofhope or www.krfoh.org Email Crystal Pruitt at info@krfog.org for more information.
Employer Expo
The Frederick County Economic Development Authority and Winchester Economic Development Department will host The Employer Expo at the War Memorial Building in Jim Barnett Park from 2-6 p.m. on May 25. Over 50 employers will be on hand for the event. Local high school students will be able to participate exclusively for the first hour of the event. Volunteers are still needed for the event. Contact Vanessa Santiago in the Winchester Economic Development Department at vanessa.santiago@winchesterva.gov. To register as a business or participant, visit explorefrederickcareers.com.
Summer camp
Looking for a fun and safe place for your kids during the summer? Bring them to Summer@Powhatan. Each week has a variety of activities including sports, arts & crafts, and science and nature. Runs from July 11 through Aug. 5 for rising kindergarten through eighth-grade students. Sign up for one week or all four. For more information, visit powhatanschool.org/summer.
Belle Grove seeking volunteers
Do you like meeting new people? Do you enjoy sharing your love of the Shenandoah Valley with others? Are you a history enthusiast? Would you like to learn new skills in gardening or home maintenance? If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, Belle Grove Plantation has a place for you. Belle Grove is actively seeking new volunteers to join our team. We offer a variety of positions geared to all interest levels, and training is provided. For more information, visit bellegrove.org/volunteer or contact us at info@bellegrove.org or 540-869-2028.
15th Annual Western Loudoun Art & Studio Tour
Featuring 44 Artists at 27 stops: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 3, 4 and 5. Some studios may not be open June 3; check the tour website for more information at wlast.org. Questions? Email studiotourWLAST@gmail.com.
