Tablescapes — an annual fundraiser for Wheels for Wellness — will be held from 2-5 p.m. April 3 at Millwood Station Banquet Hall. There will be beautifully decorated tables, along with flower arranging and napkin folding demonstrations. To purchase tickets, donate raffle items or be a sponsor, please call 540-536-1006. Tickets also can be purchased online at www.wheels4wellness.org. Tickets are $25 until April 2 and $30 at the door. Wheels4Wellness is a nonprofit United Way agency that provides door-to-door transportation to medical appointments and treatment for residents without means of transportation. The group’s service area includes Winchester, Frederick County, Warren County, Clarke County and Shenandoah County. In 2021, Wheels4Wellness volunteers drove almost 33,000 miles and donated 1,367 hours of time. Wheels for Wellness hopes to raise $14,000 from the Tablescapes event.