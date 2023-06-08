Picking party/jam session
The Shawnee Ruritan Club is sponsoring a bluegrass/country jam session and picking party from 6-8 p.m. June 10 at 109 Boundary Ave., Winchester (off Senseny Road). Interested musicians are invited to come and play, or just sit back and listen. Free and open to the public. Refreshments will be available.
American Heritage Military Museum open house
The museum will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 10, 811 Fairfax Pike, Stephens City (1.5 miles east of I-81, Exit 307). See reenactors and living history displays/military equipment, talk with veterans from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Free admission. This marks the 10th year for the event. Look for the large American flag.
Cruise-in
A cruise-in in memory of Eddie Busko will be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 10 at Welltown United Methodist Church, 1444 Welltown Road (3 miles off U.S. 11). No registration fee. Donations appreciated to church food bank.
New ArtScapes banners to be unveiled
Join Shenandoah Arts Council (ShenArts) for the banner reveal at noon June 12 on the steps of the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum on the Loudoun Street Mall in Winchester. This is the 14th year for the ArtScapes banners. This year’s installation features the work of 63 artists from the region, including seven youth artists, ages 7 to 14. Fifty-three banners will be located in Old Town Winchester and 10 in Middletown along U.S. 11. ShenArts is honored to include an additional 21 Handley High School 100th anniversary banners this year featuring photographs of times past.
Handley 100th cornerstone commemoration
A kickoff program for the 100th anniversary of Handley High School and dedication of the Centennial Stone will take place June 13 at the school, 425 Handley Boulevard, Winchester. There will be pre-events at 1 p.m. (including building tours and exhibits) and a program at 2 p.m. in the auditorium that will feature special guests, a video, unveiling of a new Eugene Smith painting of Handley and a look back at the original cornerstone-laying on June 13, 1923. The event is open to the public. There is no admission charge. After the program, step out onto the school’s front terrace to view a processional reminiscent of the original cornerstone-laying parade; join in the processional as it makes its way to the site of the unveiling and dedication of the new Centennial Stone crafted and donated by Frederick Block and the Slaughter family. After the dedication, enjoy a reception, browse Handley 100th merchandise and sign the attendance book to be included in the Handley 100th time capsule.
Flag Day celebration
The Fort Loudoun Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, invites the public to a Flag Day celebration at 7 p.m. June 14 at the Round Hill Community Fire and Rescue Company, 141 Spinning Wheel Lane, Winchester. Boy Scouts of America Troop 159 will conduct a flag retirement ceremony. Life Scout Jake Ryan will give a presentation. The fire company will have a flag retirement box available to the public. If you have torn or damaged American flags, bring them for proper disposal. Free to attend. Bottled water will be provided. In the event of inclement weather, the event will move indoors.
Virginia Historical Highway Marker unveiling
A Virginia Historic Highway Marker honoring a notable African American family will be unveiled at 5:30 p.m. June 15 at the southeast corner of North Loudoun Street and East Fairfax Lane, now the Bank of Clarke’s parking lot, in Winchester. A home that stood at this site in the late 1800s is where Charles and Maria Fairfax Brown raised six children, all of whom became doctors of medicine or pharmacy. The siblings were noted for their philanthropy.
Brucetown UMC yard sale
Brucetown United Methodist Church is holding a yard sale June 24. Spaces and/or tables are available to rent; $30 for a 9-foot table, $20 for a space. Contact brucetowncalendar2@gmail.com to get your space.
Fourth of July 5K race for Handley’s 100th
Registration is open for the “Judges Give Back 5K” being held on July 4 as part of the 100th anniversary celebration of Handley High School. Proceeds will benefit student service organizations at Handley. The race is being presented by United Bank and Shenandoah Valley Runners. All runners and walkers welcome! The race starts at 8 a.m. at Handley, with a one-hour time limit. The course begins and ends at the school and will go through the streets of historic downtown Winchester. Overall and age group awards. For more information or to register, visit onehandley.com.
Long Branch Summer Celebration
Long Branch Historic House and Farm will celebrate the Virginia Thoroughbred as part of its annual Summer Celebration from 6-9 p.m. July 22. The celebration will salute special guests Althea “Robin” Richards of Millwood, owner of the the Virginia Thoroughbred Association’s 2022 Virginia-bred Horse of the Year Green Up, and Amy Moore, breeder of Forte and VTA’s 2022 Virginia Breeder of the Year. Tickets go on sale June 1. For tickets or more information, go to visitlongbranch.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.