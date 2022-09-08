A
Thunder Homeschool Sports tryouts
Tryouts for the high school boys' basketball team will be held Sept. 8. Must be homeschooled or attend a private school without a basketball program and must not be over age 18 as of Aug. 1, 2022. Tryouts will be at the Youth Development Center in Winchester starting at 6 p.m. For more information, contact Chris Smith at 304-268-4942.
Crown Cork & Seal picnic
The picnic will begin at noon Sept. 10 at the Exchange Pavilion in Jim Barnett Park, Winchester.
Yard, bake, Christmas sale
Wesley Church, 527 Van Fossen St., Winchester, will have a Yard-Bake-Christmas Sale starting at 9 a.m. on Sept. 10. Hot dogs, chili dogs and country ham sandwiches will be for sale.
Reynolds Store yard party
Reynolds Store Fire and Rescue Company's 45th annual Yard Party and Auction will be held Sept. 9-10. Events on Sept. 9 will feature a cruise-in, outside food (country ham sandwiches, homemade vegetable soup, desserts and drinks). On Sept. 10 starting at 4 p.m., dinners (inside dining and take-out) featuring the famous barbecued chicken, country ham, green beans, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, dessert and drinks will be served. Cost $15 for adults, $7 for children under 12. Auction begins at 6:30 p.m. Hand-dipped ice cream, country store, music, bake sale. Rain or shine. Contact Joanne at 540-888-3230 or Merle at 540-888-3201. Volunteers needed and welcome. Donations of pies, cakes, coffee, sugar, paper towels, lemonade and tea are needed.
Community Safety Fair
Bright Future-Winchester/Frederick will host a Community Safety Fair from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 10 in the James Wood Middle School parking lot, 1313 Amherst St., Winchester. Family-friendly event with food, music, safety demonstrations, more. Being held in partnership with Frederick and Winchester police/fire personnel. Donations of nonperishable food items for Bright Futures will be accepted during the event.
Handley Library tour
Get a behind the scenes tour of the historic Handley Library at 100 W. Piccadilly St., Winchester. Learn about the building's architecture and history, walk on the famous glass floors and see the well under the stage. Tour starts at 11 a.m. Sept. 10.Meet in the library's rotunda. Free and open to the public.
Book signing
Virginia author Marta Anne Tice will sign copies of her debut novel, "Allegiance to Alsace," from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Winchester Book Gallery on the Loudoun Street Mall. The book's genre is historical fiction romance.
Seniors First fundraiser
The Seniors First inaugural Cash Bash will be at 5 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Winchester Moose Lodge. All proceeds will benefit local Senior Centers and other services for older adults, such as Meals on Wheels, in-home care and transportation to medical appointments. Tickets are $35 and include dinner, drinks and a chance to win cash prizes. The grand prize is $1,500. The dinner menu is: pulled pork or fried chicken, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, green beans, dinner roll and dessert. Wine and beer are included. To purchase tickets, visit www.seniorsfirst.info or call 540-635-7141.
Free yard sale
Brucetown United Methodist Church will have a free yard sale, "Sharing Our Bounty," starting at 10 a.m. Sept. 10. Clothing, household items, more will be available.
Abnormal Formal
The 2022 Abnormal Formal to benefit Froggy's Closet will being at 7:46 p.m. Sept. 10 at Piccadilly's Public House in Winchester. This year's theme is "The Great Gatsby." Tickets are $100 per person or you can sponsor at table of eight for $1,000. All funds raised support the children of our community through Froggy's Closet. There will be a chance to win gift cards in a balloon pop game. There also will be a silent auction. Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV will emcee. For more information, email Frog231w@gmail.com or go to Froggy's Facebook page.
9/11 21st anniversary remembrance service
Shenandoah University will host a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at 2 p.m. Sept. 12 at Sarah's Glen on the university's Winchester campus. The event will include speakers, a 21-gun salute and a performance from SU's brass band.
Pig roast and BBQ chicken dinners
The 25th annual Redland United Methodist Church Pig Roast & BBQ Chicken Dinner will be held from 3-6 p.m. Sept. 17. Drive-thru only. Visit www.redland-umc.org.
Shenandoah Valley Apple Harvest Festival
The Rotary Club of Winchester's 47th Apple Harvest Festival will be held from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 17-18 at the Frederick County Fairgrounds in Clear Brook. Pet friendly. Bring your own chair or blanket (no ice chests). General admission is $10. Age 10 and under are admitted free of charge. Free for veterans/military and law enforcement (with proper indentification). The festival will feature crafters/vendors, kids' activities, hard ciders and craft beers, an apple pie eating contest, apple pie baking contest, live entertainment, food concessions, car show, more. Proceeds benefit area nonprofit groups. For more information, such as how to enter the apple pie baking contest, visit www.winchesterappleharvest.com.
Bluemont Fair
The 52nd Bluemont Fair in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains will be held from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 17-18. Admission: $10. Children 9 and under admitted free. No pets. Browse artisan crafters and enjoy local wine, beer and music. Location: 33846 Snickersville Turnpike, Bluemont, Loudoun County.
Artist submissions sought
The Shenandoah Arts Council is seeking artists who are veterans to submit up to three pieces of work to be considered for inclusion in the council’s upcoming Veterans Art Show, sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union. Submission deadline is Oct. 1. Artists will be notified of selection by Oct. 8 in the lobby of Selah Theatre, 811 S. Loudoun St. For more information, visit shenarts.org.
Chamber choir auditions
Winchester Musica Viva announces open auditions for singers of all voice parts as it begins its 42nd year of bringing fine choral music to the Northern Shenandoah Valley. The semi-professional chorus is under direction of recently-named Artistic Director, Dr. Bryce Hayes, Associate Professor of Music from James Madison University.
Two concert sets will be held the weekends of December 17, 2022, and March 25, 2023. Rehearsals are held Sunday evenings from 6:30 to 9 p.m., beginning Sept. 11 at Grace Lutheran Church, 26 W. Boscawen St., Winchester.
Interested singers should prepare a short solo, as well as be able to sightread. For additional information or to schedule an audition, please email WMVchoir@gmail.com.
For more information about Winchester Musica Viva, please visit www.winchestermusicaviva.org.
John Handley High School Class of 1962
The John Handley High School Class of 1962 will have a reunion on Sept. 24 at the Hilton Garden Inn. We invite all class members and guests to attend. For more information, contact Jackie at 540-665-1075.
John Handley High School Class of 1972
The John Handley High School Class of 1972 is planning its 50th class reunion for the weekend of Sept. 23-24. For more information, check out the group’s Facebook page: Class of 1972-John Handley High School or 1972 Handley Reunion and private message B.J. Dove or contact ahershey@fbvirginia.com.
James Wood High School Class of 1970
IMPORTANT UPDATE: Due to USPS complications, some classmates may not have received their mailed invitation for our 52nd reunion scheduled for Sept. 17 at West Oaks Farm Market, 4305 Middle Road, Winchester, from 4-8 p.m. (Cost: $35) If you have NOT received your invitation or know of a fellow classmate not receiving their mailing, please contact Joanie Windle Anderson at joanieandy@gmail.com. RSVP deadline has been extended to Aug. 25. Also, any questions you may have or concerns about price can be directed to Joanie. Also see the JWHS Class of 1970 Facebook page.
James Wood High School Class of 1972
The James Wood High School Class of 1972 is planning its 50th class reunion for the weekend of Sept. 23-24. A Friday evening casual gathering will be held at 7 p.m. at Willie Sutton's Restaurant in downtown Winchester. The Show will be held at West Oaks Farm Market, 4305 Middle Road, from 6-11 p.m. on Saturday. For more details and an official invitation, call 540-667-8175 or 540-336-2964.
Our Health Living Event and Farmers Market
Come learn about our community’s resources for healthy living from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 20 at 329 N. Cameron St., Winchester. Our Health’s partner clients are eligible to receive a free $5-$10 coupon for fresh produce at the Marker-Miller Orchard’s booth. Free medical and dental screenings, COVID vaccines, more.
Valley Glasshoppers Fall Glass Show, Sale
The Valley Glasshoppers' 2022 Fall Glass Show and Sale will be held from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 21 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 22 at Mount Carmel Family Life Center, 1309 Opequon Ave., Winchester. More than 100 tables of American glassware will be offered for sale. $5 donation at the door. Snack bar available.
