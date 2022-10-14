Shawnee Ruritan Club picking party/jam session
The Shawnee Ruritan Club will host a music picking party/jam session today from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Woodmen of the World Building, 109 Boundary Ave., Winchester. Bring your guitar, banjo, fiddle or any stringed instrument. Admission is free. Club members will be selling refreshments.
Free lunch and food giveaway
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ, 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will serve lunch in the social hall today from noon-12:30 p.m. Food items will be distributed from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church fall bazaar
A variety of new and gently used items will be for sale from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. today and Saturday at the church at 116 S. Loudoun St., Winchester. Proceeds will be used to purchase protein/meat for CCAP clients.
Brananza!
Free mastectomy bras for those in need. Donated by AdaptHealth of Winchester. Assistance by certified mastectomy fitters. Event will be held from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Wesleyan Fellowship Church, 2239 Martinsburg Pike, Winchester.
Spaghetti dinner
Boyce United Methodist Church will host a spaghetti dinner from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at the Boyce Fire Hall, 7 Greenway Ave., Boyce. Freewill offering will benefit church ministries.
Community motorcycle ride
The Winchester chapter of the Christian Motorcyclists Association, the Shenandoah Valley Christian Riders, is inviting the public to participate in a guided motorcycle ride on Saturday to Blackwater Falls State Park and Seneca Rocks in West Virginia. Participants will meet for registration at Fellowship Bible Church, 3217 Middle Road, Winchester, at 8 a.m. Oct. 15. Riders are responsible for their own gasoline and meal expenses. The ride is free, but the group is accepting donations for the CMA fundraiser “Run for the Son.” Recommended donation is $20 per rider and $10 per passenger. Donations are capped at $30. If anyone cannot make a donation or chooses not to do so, they are still welcome to participate in the ride. There will be free bike blessings and door prizes. Rain date is Oct. 22. Contact Mitch Berkenkemper, SVCR vice president, at berke777@hotmail.com or 540-520-0330.
Apple butter sale
Apple butter will be sold from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at Valley Assembly of God, 2376 4th St., Middletown. Preorder now by calling 540-686-6372. Apple butter is $5/pint and $9/quart. Apple butter also will be available for walk-ins while supplies last. Proceeds go to community outreach.
American Cancer Society benefit
The benefit will be held from noon-5 p.m. Saturday at Winchester Elks Lodge 867, 466 Front Royal Pike, Winchester. Proceeds go to The Cancer Center, The Angel Fund and Wellspring. Chinese auction, pull boards, food and beverage available. Music provided by Jeremiah Prophet (1-2 p.m), Eddie Pockey (2:30-3:30 p.m.), Jimmy Lee (3:30-4:30 p.m.). Guest speaker is Jasmine Frye, coordinator of oncology outreach services (2-2:30 p.m.).
Quilt, quilted items sale
The Top of Virginia Quilters will have a quilt/quilted items sale from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Wayside Inn in Middletown to coincide with the Battle of Cedar Creek Reenactment. For sale will be quilts, lap quilts, table runners, tote bags, purses, pillow cases, baby quilts, doll quilts, more. The quilters meet the first Thursday of each month at Grace United Methodist Church in Middletown from 12:30-3 p.m. The group has presented hundreds of lap quilts to Winchester Medical Center for chemo and radiation patients.
WFCRW 2nd Annual Fashion Show
The Winchester Frederick Clarke Republican Women’s Club will host its 2nd Annual Fashion Show from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Winchester Country Club, 1300 Senseny Road, Winchester. Apparel will be provided by Kimberly’s and McKee’s, modeled by local adults and children. Guest speaker will be 6th District Rep. Ben Cline, who is seeking reelection on Nov. 8. Bring your spouse, family and friends. Heavy hors d’oeuvres included along with a cash bar. Limited number of tickets available. Proceeds benefit Republican candidates running for office. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/winchester-frederick-clarke-republican-womens-fashion-show-feat-ben-cline-tickets-372172587227. For more information, contact Cynthia Butler at cynthia.butler@longandfoster.com or go to WFCRW.org.
Valley Glasshoppers Fall Glass Show, Sale
The Valley Glasshoppers’ 2022 Fall Glass Show and Sale will be held from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 21 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 22 at Mount Carmel Family Life Center, 1309 Opequon Ave., Winchester. More than 100 tables of American glassware will be offered for sale. $5 donation at the door. Snack bar available.
Wesley UMC soup, sandwich sale
Wesley United Methodist Church, 527 Van Fossen St., Winchester, will hold a carryout country ham sandwich and soup sale on Oct. 22 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Vegetable, chicken noodle and bean soup available. Advance orders only; they must be placed by Oct. 19. Contact: Donnie, 678-544-7316, after 6 p.m. or Phyllis at 540-662-5734.
Mt. Carmel Methodist Church chicken dinner
Mt. Carmel Methodist Church is sponsoring a chicken dinner sale from 3-7 p.m. Oct. 22 on Route 606 (Mount Carmel Church Road) in Clarke County, overlooking U.S. 50. Eat in or take out. Meal includes grilled chicken, macaroni and cheese, green beans, roll, dessert, drink. Cost: $15.
John Handley High School Class of 1987
John Handley High School’s Class of 1987 will have its 35th class reunion at 6 p.m. Oct. 21 at West Oaks Farm Market, 4305 Middle Road, Winchester. Bring your own chair. Entry fee is $5. Food trucks available. Live music starts at 7 p.m. There also will be brunch at 9 a.m. Oct. 22 at West Oaks for those who can’t make it to town on Friday. Handley’s homecoming football game is 1 p.m. Oct. 22. Cost: $6.
John Handley High School Class of 1977
The John Handley High School Class of ’77 will have its reunion on Oct. 22. If you have not received your registration form, go to the class Facebook page at http://Facebook.com/Handleyclass1977 or contact kimberlypburke@outlook.com.
Fall Fun Day
Oct. 22 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 2732 Martinsburg Pike, Stephenson. Free hot dogs, popcorn. Games, music, cake walk, craft vendors, more.
FrankenToys
Handley Regional Library System will offer a fun and educational event for kids called FrankenToys from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Handley Library branch in Winchester. Registration required. For ages 9-14. This event is sponsored by Valley Makers Association, a nonprofit makerspace in Winchester devoted to teaching, learning and the practice of fabrication.
United Way Rubbermaid product sale
The next United Way Rubbermaid product sale is scheduled for 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 29 outside Belk in the Apple Blossom Mall parking lot. The sale benefit United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley.
Safe Halloween
Community event celebrating Halloween hosted by Sherando High School band, noon-4 p.m. Oct. 30, Sherando High School, 185 W. Warrior Drive, Stephens City. Moon bounce, tattoos, crafts, haunted hallways, games and concessions. Admission: $5 for children ages 1-12. Free for adults and children under age 1.
Long Branch Christmas Gala
Long Branch Historic House and Farm will host its 2022 Christmas Gala from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 3. Tickets go on sale Nov. 1. For more information, call 540-837-1856 or visit www.visitlongbranch.org.
