Preservation of Historic Winchester event
Preservation of Historic Winchester is also hosting a book signing by author and architectural historian Maral Kalbian on May 26 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Hexagon House, 530 Amherst St. Stop by to chat and get signed copies of her newest book, “Clarke County, Virginia: History Though Architecture.” This event is open to the public.
Lamps Cemetery benefit
A yard sale to benefit Lamps Cemetery will be held from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. May 19-20 on U.S. 50 West across from Anthony’s Pizza. Lots of nice items.
Community yard sale
A spring community yard sale sponsored by Round Hill United Methodist Church will be held from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. May 20. Reserve a 10-by-10-foot table for $10. Lunch will be available for purchase. For more information, contact the church office at 540-877-2317 or email office@roundhillum.org.
Community yard sale
Reynolds Store Volunteer Fire Company in Cross Junction will host a community yard sale outdoors 8 a.m.-3:00 p.m. May 20. Spaces are $15. Call Brenda Yost at 540-533-6158 to reserve a space. Food available for purchase.
North-South Skirmish Association
The North-South Skirmish Association will hold its 147th National Competition May 19-21 at Fort Shenandoah near Winchester. Member units will compete in live-fire matches with original or authentic reproduction Civil War period muskets, carbines, breech loading rifles, revolvers, mortars and cannons. It is the largest Civil War event of its kind in the United States. Spectators are welcome and admission and parking are free. There is a large sutler area and food service is available. For more information, visit the N-SSA website at www.n-ssa.org.
Friendship Community Day
Friendship Fire Station and Old Townist Magazine will host Friendship Community Day on Sunday, May 21, from noon-4 p.m. The free, family-friendly event features tours of the fire station and fire trucks, activities from Winchester City Police, a dunk tank, a helicopter landing (weather permitting), a community art project, games, and booths from area nonprofits and businesses. The event will be held in the parking lot of Friendship Fire Station, 627 N. Pleasant Valley Road.
Flute concert
The Apple Valley Flute Choir will present its spring concert at 7 p.m. May 21 at Bethel Lutheran Church, 2077 N. Frederick Pike, Winchester. Free and open to the public. Among the works to be performed are Franz von Suppe’s “Poet and Peasant.” The Apple Valley Flute Choir is made up of area flute players who enjoy playing their flutes for their enjoyment and the enjoyment of others.
BBQ chicken dinner
A BBQ chicken dinner to benefit Mountain View United Methodist Church will be held from 4-6 p.m. May 27 at the Back Creek Ruritan Building in Mountain Falls. Cost: $15. Eat in or take out.
Handley 100th cornerstone commemoration
A kickoff program for the 100th anniversary of Handley High School and dedication of the Centennial Stone will take place June 13 at the school, 425 Handley Boulevard, Winchester. There will be pre-events at 1 p.m. (including building tours and exhibits) and a program at 2 p.m. in the auditorium that will feature special guests, a video, unveiling of a new Eugene Smith painting of Handley and a look back at the original cornerstone-laying on June 13, 1923. The event is open to the public. There is no admission charge. After the program, step out onto the school’s front terrace to view a processional reminiscent of the original cornerstone-laying parade; join in the processional as it makes its way to the site of the unveiling and dedication of the new Centennial Stone crafted and donated by Frederick Block and the Slaughter family. After the dedication, enjoy a reception, browse Handley 100th merchandise and sign the attendance book to be included in the Handley 100th time capsule.
Brucetown yard sale
Brucetown UMC is holding a yard sale June 24. Spaces and/or tables are available to rent; $30 for a 9-foot table, $20 for a space. Contact brucetowncalendar2@gmail.com to get your space.
Fourth of July 5K race for Handley’s 100th
Registration is open for the “Judges Give Back 5K” being held on July 4 as part of the 100th anniversary celebration of Handley High School. Proceeds will benefit student service organizations at Handley. The race is being presented by United Bank and Shenandoah Valley Runners. All runners and walkers welcome! The race starts at 8 a.m. at Handley, with a one-hour time limit. The course begins and ends at the school and will go through the streets of historic downtown Winchester. Overall and age group awards. For more information or to register, visit onehandley.com.
