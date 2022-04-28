JWAA golf tourney
The James Wood Athletic Association is having its annual golf tournament at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club on May 13. Registration begins at 10 a.m. Shotgun starts at 11 a.m. Please contact jwaapresident@gmail.com for hole sponsorships and registration.
Open house
Preservation of Historic Winchester and the Shenandoah Arts Council are teaming up for an open house in celebration of National Preservation Month. The open house will be from noon-4 p.m. May 14 at our joint offices at the Hexagon House at 530 Amherst St., Winchester. This is the only hexagonal residence built in Virginia. We will premiere a brochure on the house's history at the event, and visitors can pick up a free copy. In lieu of an admission fee, we encourage visitors to donate to one of a number of earmarked funds held by PHW. More information on the donation options will be available at the event.
Letter Carrier Food Drive
The Letter Carrier Food Drive will take place on May 14. This local drive will cover Winchester and Berryville as well as Frederick and Clarke counties. Postal customers are asked to place their donations on or near their mailbox and the carrier will pick it up. Please no glass containers or perishable food. For more information, contact Jay Keffer, food drive coordinator, at 540-247-4452.
Apple Blossom parade route seats
Reserve your seats now for both parades (Firefighters’ and Grand Feature) for the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival. The seats are on North Washington Street. Benefits Fairview Lutheran Church. For information, call Cheryl Link at 540-667-4092.
Kids Bloomin’ Mile, Valley Health 10K
The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival is partnering with the Frederick County Parks and Recreation Department on the return of the Shenandoah Valley Orthodontics Kids’ Bloomin’ Mile and the Valley Health 10K during the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival. The Kids Bloomin’ Mile will be held at 4 p.m. April 29. Cost is participate is $20. The Valley Health 10K is set for 8:30 a.m. April 30. Early registration is $30. Both races will take place near Handley High School. To register, visit www.runatthetop.net.
Bridge night at Long Branch
Tuesday Night Bridge Night is back at Long Branch Historic House and Farm, 830 Long Branch Lane, Millwood. It will be held from May 3-June 28 from 5-7 p.m. in Long Branch's east gallery. Cost: $15. Includes wine, soft drinks and light snacks. RSVP by Monday to 540-837-1856.
Treasure Box schedule change
The Treasure Box Thrift Shop of Christ Episcopal Church, 114 Boscawen St., Winchester, will be closed Friday and Saturday for Apple Blossom weekend.
Car, truck and bike show
The Kevin Riley Foundation of Hope will host a Car, Truck & Bike Benefit Show on May 15 at BackSeat Bar & Grill (rain date is 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 21). Proceeds will help fund the Serenity Garden we are building in a local community park. All years, makes and models welcome. Registration 10 a.m.-noon. Fee $20 per car and first 100 will receive a free dash plaque and swag bag. Spectators free. Awards at 4 p.m. We will have live music by Brennen Edwards from noon-4 p.m. Free kids' face painting available. Funnel cakes will be available for purchase. Visit our Facebook event page for more information on the awards. www.facebook.com/krfoundationofhope or our website www.krfoh.org Email Crystal Pruitt at info@krfog.org for more information.
Belle Grove seeking volunteers
Do you like meeting new people? Do you enjoy sharing your love of the Shenandoah Valley with others? Are you a history enthusiast? Would you like to learn new skills in gardening or home maintenance? If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, Belle Grove Plantation has a place for you. Belle Grove is actively seeking new volunteers to join our team. We offer a variety of positions geared to all interest levels, and training is provided. For more information, visit bellegrove.org/volunteer or contact us at info@bellegrove.org or 540-869-2028.
