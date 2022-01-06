Female a cappella group forming
Windsong, new a cappella female community chorus, is starting in Winchester on Jan. 17. No auditions. Location: 217 Opequon Church Lane. Time: 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. every Monday. Requirements: Must be 18+ and fully vaccinated, wear a mask and love to sing! Contact: Con Burch 540-335-6111 or Sing2you@shentel.net.
Treasure Box schedule
The Treasure Box Thrift Shop of Christ Episcopal Church, 114 Boscawen St., Winchester, will be closed for the month of January.
Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah
BONS Monthly Education Meetings will resume meeting in person at Blandy Farm Library, 400 Blandy Farm Lane, Boyce, starting Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. Masks will be required, vaccinated or unvaccinated. A live Zoom broadcast will also be provided for those who feel more comfortable with that option. BONS member Denise Vowell will be sharing information about pollinator gardens. All are welcome! See the website for Zoom meeting information at www.valleybees.online.
Walk With a Doc
The Winchester chapter of Walk With a Doc will have its next walk on Wednesday Jan. 12 from 11 a.m.-noon. Meet at the Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center lobby. The event is free to attend. Hear a brief talk “Get S.M.A.R.T. about New Year’s Resolutions” by Katlyn Frye, MS, RD, CSOWM, ACSM-CPT, followed by an enjoyable walk with the group at your own pace and distance. The walk is held outdoors.
Please arrive 15-20 minutes early to check in. In the event of inclement weather, please contact the Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center at 540-536-3000 or check their Facebook page for cancellation updates the morning of the event. For more information, email walkwithadocwinchester@gmail.com.
These are recurring walks. The group walks the second Wednesday of every month from 11 a.m.-noon year-round, and the fourth Saturday of the month from 9-10 a.m. March through October. Each of the walks has different speakers/topics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.