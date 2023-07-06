Foster families needed for kittens
The Community Cat Alliance and Alice Burton with Homeward Trails are seeking foster families for stray kittens they are trapping in Winchester and Frederick County. Kittens need a small space and a large dog crate. Help with food and medication provided. Kittens may need to be fostered for a few weeks. They will be spayed/neutered and vaccinated before they move on to a rescue organization. For more information, email volunteer@communitycatalliance.org.
Upcoming Handley High School 100th anniversary events
• Alumni Music Series featuring Raised on Analog, 8-10 p.m. July 8, Bright Box Theater.
• “Handley’s Corcoran Connection: A World War II Story” will be held at 6:30 p.m. July 13 in the school’s Wooden Hallway featuring the James R. Wilkins Gallery of Art, with vault tours available. The fascinating story of the safeguarding of precious works of art in Handley’s vault during WWII. Free and open to the public.
• Photographic exhibit at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, 901 Amherst St., Winchester, featuring 25 photo posters depicting 10 decades of Handley history. July 18-23. No charge.
• Handley 100th Past and Present Staff Luncheon on Aug. 3 at Handley. For more information, visit onehandley.com.
• Alumni Music Series featuring Caressing Steel, 8-10 p.m. Aug. 19, Bright Box Theater.
89th Whitacre family reunion
The Edith V. and Orvis C. Whitacre family reunion will be held July 16 at the Frederick County Fairgrounds in the Stonewall Ruritan Building located off Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11 North). Again this year: The reunion fund will be providing fried chicken for everyone attending. You are asked to bring a picnic lunch to be served at 1 p.m. Plates, cups, utensils and drinks are provided. All are welcome! For more information, call Barbara Wingfield Allegra at 540-974-6553.
Spiker reunion
The W.R. Spiker family reunion will be held July 22 at Trinity Church, 1643 Pitzer Chapel Road, Martinsburg, W.Va. Lunch will be served at 1 p.m. Families are asked to bring a covered dish/dessert to share, photos and family mementos, and an unwrapped item for the silent auction. Meats, beverages and tableware will be furnished. The business meeting will be held from 5-7 p.m. July 21 at the Trinity Lutheran Church pavilion. For more information, call Lisa Talbott at 304-886-3191.
Branner reunion
The descendants of George and Christine Beahm Branner will gather for their Annual Reunion and Picnic on July 22 at the Relief United Methodist Church Picnic Shelter on Middle Road in Frederick County. Lunch will be at 1 p.m. All family members and friends are invited to attend. The annual silent auction will be held and each member is asked to bring an item for this activity.
James Wood High School Class of 1970
Attention James Wood Class of 1970 alumni. Be on the lookout for your 53rd class reunion invitation in the coming weeks. The reunion will be held in September at West Oaks Farm Market. If you do not receive an invitation, contact Joanie Windle Anderson at 540-336-4144 or joanieandy@gmail.com.
Our Health’s Healthy Living Event & Farmer’s Market
Come learn about our community’s resources for healthy living from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 18, Aug. 15 and Sept. 19 at the Our Health campus, 329 N. Cameron St., Winchester. Free medical and dental screenings, nutritionist consultations, fresh produce, baked goods and more. Our Health partners’ clients are eligible to receive a coupon for free produce.
Long Branch Summer Celebration
Long Branch Historic House and Farm will celebrate the Virginia Thoroughbred as part of its annual Summer Celebration from 6-9 p.m. July 22. The celebration will salute special guests Althea “Robin” Richards of Millwood, owner of the the Virginia Thoroughbred Association’s 2022 Virginia-bred Horse of the Year Green Up, and Amy Moore, breeder of Forte and VTA’s 2022 Virginia Breeder of the Year. Tickets go on sale June 1. For tickets or more information, go to visitlongbranch.org.
Pugh reunion
The annual Pugh reunion will be held Aug. 6 in the Pugh Memorial/Capon Chapel Community Building on Christian Church Road. Fellowship begins at 1 p.m. Bring a covered dish and drink to share. Tableware and fried chicken will be provided. A children's auction will be held. The reunion building is about 1.25 miles on the left just before the church on Christian Church Road, heading south from Capon Bridge. Contact: Daniel Pugh, 304-856-2230.
