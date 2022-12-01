Fairview United Methodist Church Christmas bake sale and bazaar
Fairview UMC, located on Route 733 west of Gore, will have a Christmas bake sale and bazaar on Friday and Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. each day. Featured will be a large assortment of cakes, breads, candies, cookies, etc. Also Christmas decorations, collector Barbie Dolls, figurines, ornaments.
Pine Grove United Methodist Church yard sale
Pine Grove United Methodist Church, 2823 Green Spring Road, Winchester, will have a yard sale from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For sale will be Christmas items, cookie tins, house plants, glassware, winter clothing, blankets, linens and much more.
Holiday Artisans’ Fair at The Village at Orchard Ridge
The fair will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at 400 Clocktower Ridge Drive, Winchester. It will feature knitted/crocheted wearable items, a variety of needlework pieces including 18-inch doll clothes, woodworking items (toys and household items), jewelry, original prints and note paper.
Winchester Church of God Christmas bazaar and vendor show
The event will be held from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday in the church’s Family Life Center at 2080 N. Frederick Pike. There will be about 90 spaces featuring a variety of local crafters and vendors. The kitchen will be open for breakfast. Soups will be for sale at lunch. The event benefits Reach Youth Ministries.
Windsong Community Chorus concerts
Windsong Community Chorus’s “Songs of the Holiday Season” concerts will be performed at 4 p.m. Dec. 11 at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church on Boscawen Street in Winchester to benefit the Godfrey Miller Center, 11 a.m. Dec. 17 at Handley Regional Library on Piccadilly Street and 7 p.m. Dec. 17 at Opequon Presbyterian Church to benefit Bright Futures. For more information, call 540-335-6111.
Historic Rosemont open house
Historic Rosemont in Berryville will host a Christmas Open House on Dec. 11 from 2-6 p.m. to give people a chance to see the estate’s enchanting Christmas decor as well as support seven nonprofit groups, including Winchester Rescue Mission, Mosaic Virginia and Blue Ridge Hospice. Tickets are $10 at the door; cash or Venmo accepted. For more information, call 540-955-2834 or email communications@rosemont1811.com.
Winchester Musica Viva
Winchester Musica Viva, introducing Dr. W. Bryce Hayes as artistic director of the chamber choir, will present “Christmas with Viva Through the Ages” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 9018 John Mosby Highway, Upperville, and 3 p.m. Dec. 18 at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 26 W. Boscawen St., Winchester. Tickets: $15, students free with ID. For more information, email WMVChoir@gmail.com or visit www.winchestermusicaviva.org.
Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church bake sale
Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 1700 Amherst St., Winchester, will have its Christmas Bake Sale & Greek Takeout on Dec. 17 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. You can preorder items through Dec. 14 and pick up at the church on Dec. 17. Or you can order onsite the day of the event. Full menu available at http://www.dormition.va.goarch.org/. To order in advance go to https://dormition-of-the-virgin-mary-1700.square.site.
