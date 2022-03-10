Shawnee Ruritan Pancake Breakfast and Bake Sale
The Shawnee Ruritan Pancake Breakfast and Bake Sale will be held from 7-11 a.m. March 12 at 109 Boundary Ave. off Senseny Road. Breakfast includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, sausage gravy, scrapple, juice and coffee. Freewill offering accepted. Proceeds will benefit local community service. For more information, call 540-664-1735.
Shenandoah Astronomical Society
The group will meet at 7 p.m. March 14 at Lord Fairfax Community College in the Corron Building, room 201. The meeting will last about two hours. All welcome.
Soup, country ham sandwich sale
Wesley United Methodist Church, 527 Van Fossen St., Winchester, will host a carryout soup and country ham sandwich sale from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 19. Advance orders only. They must be placed by March 13. Contact: Donnie, 678-544-7316, or Phyllis, 540-662-5734.
Marion Park Lewis Foundation accepting grant applications
The Marion Park Lewis Foundation for the Arts is accepting applications for grants for individuals to pursue advanced education in the arts or for registered nonprofit organizations for specific educational projects. Visit www.mplf-arts.org for qualifications and requirements. The deadline is March 15.
Cornhole tournament
Shenandoah University Student Nurses’ Association will host a cornhole tournament from noon to 5 p.m. April 9 in Shentel Stadium at the university. Proceeds will be donated to Winchester Medical Center faculty for their commitment to serving COVID-19 patients and the community. Pre-register by 9 a.m. March 18 for a guaranteed T-shirt. Cost: $15 to preregister/nonstudent; $10 preregister/student; $20 on-site, space permitting. Questions? Email Erin at erisch17@su.edu or Sydney at sdamico19@su.edu.
Kids Bloomin’ Mile, Valley Health 10K
The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival is partnering with the Frederick County Parks and Recreation Department on the return of the Shenandoah Valley Orthodontics Kids’ Bloomin’ Mile and the Valley Health 10K during the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival. The Kids Bloomin’ Mile will be held at 4 p.m. April 29. Early registration is now open. Cost is participate is $20. The Valley Health 10K is set for 8:30 a.m. April 30. Early registration is $30. Both races will take place near Handley High School. To register, visit www.runatthetop.net.
Pot of Gold event
The 2 for 2 Foundation will host a drawing for a “Pot of Gold” full of gift cards and certificates worth more than $1,000 at 5 p.m. March 17 at the Armstrong Irish Dance Academy, 2261 Valley Ave., Winchester. Shelly Lee will be the emcee. A $25 donation could be turned into over $1,000. To make a donation, contact 540-481-4861. The 2 for 2 Foundation is raising funds to developing swim and ice skating facilities in the community.
AARP Tax-Aide tax service has started
The Winchester AARP Tax-Aide Service has begun preparing both federal and state tax returns for free at the War Memorial Building (WMB) in Jim Barnett Park, 1001 Cork St., Winchester. It is not necessary for you to be a member of AARP or retired to have your tax returns prepared. Days and times of operation are Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Appointments may be scheduled between the hours of 9 a.m.–3 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays by calling 540-227-0884. Envelopes with instructions and Interview/Intake Sheets are available in the lobby of the War Memorial Building.
The following information should be brought to your appointment: completed Interview/Intake Sheet (included in the Envelope packet), taxpayer(s) picture id, Social Security cards for all individuals listed on each return, all year-end tax documents (W-2s, 1099s, 1098s, etc.) and a copy of last year’s tax return. Reviewing last year’s tax return can help you to determine what documents were used and should be included.
Belle Grove seeking volunteers
Do you like meeting new people? Do you enjoy sharing your love of the Shenandoah Valley with others? Are you a history enthusiast? Would you like to learn new skills in gardening or home maintenance? If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, Belle Grove Plantation has a place for you. Belle Grove is actively seeking new volunteers to join our team. We offer a variety of positions geared to all interest levels, and training is provided. For more information, visit bellegrove.org/volunteer or contact us at info@bellegrove.org or 540-869-2028.
Windsong Community Chorus
Windsong, a new female a cappella chorus, meets Mondays from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at 217 Opequon Church Lane. Must be 18+, fully vaccinated and love to sing. For more information, contact Con Burch at 540-335-6111 or Sing2you@shentel.net.
Treasure Box reopening
The Treasure Box Thrift Shop of Christ Episcopal Church, 114 Boscawen St., Winchester, has reopened. At this time, the shop will return to its regular scheduled days and hours of Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
