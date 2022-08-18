Gore Volunteer Fire and Rescue Yard Party
The yard party will start at 5 p.m. Aug. 19 and will feature games, sandwiches, soup and ice cream. At 7 p.m. there will be bluegrass music by Joseph Hott and the Short Mountain Boys. On Aug. 20, dinner will be served starting at 3:30 p.m. The meal features country ham or baked chicken. There also will be games, sandwiches, soup and ice cream. An auction will follow at 6 p.m.
Fish fry
Hayfield Assembly of God Church, U.S. 50 West, Gore, will have a fish fry on Aug. 19 from 3 p.m. until all the food is gone. Meal includes fried catfish, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, beans, cornbread and dessert. Cost: $12. Proceeds will benefit the church pantry ministry.
Evans Home fundraiser
Winchester Mitsubishi is having a fundraiser on Aug. 20 from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. to raise money for Henry & William Evans Home for Children in Winchester.
Shiley reunion
The Shiley reunion will be held on Aug. 21 at the Lions Club Shelter in Winchester. Bring a covered dish and a gift for the silent auction. Lunch begins around 1 p.m.
Cather reunion
The 65th Cather Family Reunion will be held Aug. 21 at Round Hill Fire and Rescue Company’s Event Center at 141 Spinning Wheel Lane, Winchester (off U.S. 50 West; signs will be posted). The event center will open at 11 a.m. Dinner will be served at 1 p.m., followed by a short meeting. Each family is asked to bring a meat, vegetable or salad, dessert and a drink. A cake walk will be held. Donations of cakes, cookies or pies appreciated. For more information, contact Linda Cather at 540-539-3307 or lcather@gmail.com.
Dick reunion
The annual Dick Family Reunion will be held Aug. 21 at the South Morgan fire department. The group plans to eat at 1 p.m., with games to follow. Bring a covered dish or two to share. Friends and family welcome.
Boone reunion
The 2022 Boone Reunion will be held Aug. 21 at the Winchester-Frederick County Conservation Club. The group will start eating at 1 p.m. Bring a covered dish and meat to share. Bingo, drinks and everything else will be supplied. Directions: Take U.S. 522 North, turn right on to Route 600, go half-mile and turn left at the Conservation Club. Just follow the signs. Contact: 540-550-2665 or cmtlambert@gmail.com.
Free lunch, food giveaway
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ, 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will serve lunch in the social hall from noon-12:30 p.m. Aug. 26. Food items will be distributed from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Adoption fee reduction at Clarke Animal Shelter
The Clarke County Humane Foundation is cutting pet adoption fees in half during a special event at the Clarke County Animal Shelter on Aug. 27 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Adoption fees will be half of the regular adoption fee of $35 for cats/kittens and $50 for dogs. The shelter is located at 225 Ramsburg Lane, Berryville. Free coffee and doughnuts will be served during the open house. For more information, call 540-955-5104.
United Way Rubbermaid Product sale
The sale is scheduled for 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 27 in the Apple Blossom Mall parking lot outside Belk. The Rubbermaid products available for purchase are returned goods, discontinued products and slightly damaged items. Proceeds help the United Way and its partner agencies. Credit cards accepted.
Johnson’s North Loudoun Sunoco alumni picnic
The picnic is set for 1 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Inwood Lions Pavilion (next to Mill Creek Intermediate School). Bring a covered dish. For more information call, 540-955-3019.
Donate your denim
Apple Blossom Mall is hosting a back-to-school denim drive, “Do Good with Denim,” through Sept. 5.
Donated denim apparel will be sent to Bright Futures-Frederick/Winchester for distribution to local students that face financial instability or need help with clothing.
People can drop off denim items (jeans, jackets, shirts, skirts and more) in a special bin at the Aeropostale store inside the mall. Those who do will receive a special discount at Aeropostale.
Crown Cork & Seal picnic
The picnic will begin at noon Sept. 10 at the Exchange Pavilion in Jim Barnett Park, Winchester.
Artist submissions sought
The Shenandoah Arts Council is seeking artists who are veterans to submit up to three pieces of work to be considered for inclusion in the council’s upcoming Veterans Art Show, sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union. Submission deadline is Oct. 1. Artists will be notified of selection by Oct. 8 in the lobby of Selah Theatre, 811 S. Loudoun St. For more information, visit shenarts.org.
Chamber choir auditions
Winchester Musica Viva announces open auditions for singers of all voice parts as it begins its 42nd year of bringing fine choral music to the Northern Shenandoah Valley. The semi-professional chorus is under direction of recently-named Artistic Director, Dr. Bryce Hayes, Associate Professor of Music from James Madison University.
Two concert sets will be held the weekends of December 17, 2022, and March 25, 2023. Rehearsals are held Sunday evenings from 6:30 to 9 p.m., beginning Sept. 11 at Grace Lutheran Church, 26 W. Boscawen St., Winchester.
Interested singers should prepare a short solo, as well as be able to sightread. For additional information or to schedule an audition, please email WMVchoir@gmail.com.
For more information about Winchester Musica Viva, please visit www.winchestermusicaviva.org.
John Handley High School Class of 1962
The John Handley High School Class of 1962 will have a reunion on Sept. 24 at the Hilton Garden Inn. We invite all class members and guests to attend. For more information, contact Jackie at 540-665-1075.
John Handley High School Class of 1972
The John Handley High School Class of 1972 is planning its 50th class reunion for the weekend of Sept. 23-24. For more information, check out the group’s Facebook page: Class of 1972-John Handley High School or 1972 Handley Reunion and private message B.J. Dove or contact ahershey@fbvirginia.com.
James Wood High School Class of 1970
IMPORTANT UPDATE: Due to USPS complications, some classmates may not have received their mailed invitation for our 52nd reunion scheduled for Sept. 17 at West Oaks Farm Market, 4305 Middle Road, Winchester, from 4-8 p.m. (Cost: $35) If you have NOT received your invitation or know of a fellow classmate not receiving their mailing, please contact Joanie Windle Anderson at joanieandy@gmail.com. RSVP deadline has been extended to Aug. 25. Also, any questions you may have or concerns about price can be directed to Joanie. Also see the JWHS Class of 1970 Facebook page.
James Wood High School Class of 1972
The James Wood High School Class of 1972 is planning its 50th class reunion for the weekend of Sept. 23-24. A Friday evening casual gathering will be held at 7 p.m. at Willie Sutton's Restaurant in downtown Winchester. The Show will be held at West Oaks Farm Market, 4305 Middle Road, from 6-11 p.m. on Saturday. For more details and an official invitation, call 540-667-8175 or 540-336-2964.
Our Health Living Event and Farmers Market
Come learn about our community’s resources for healthy living from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 20 at 329 N. Cameron St., Winchester. Our Health’s partner clients are eligible to receive a free $5-$10 coupon for fresh produce at the Marker-Miller Orchard’s booth. Free medical and dental screenings, COVID vaccines, more.
Valley Glasshoppers Fall Glass Show, Sale
The Valley Glasshoppers' 2022 Fall Glass Show and Sale will be held from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 21 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 22 at Mount Carmel Family Life Center, 1309 Opequon Ave., Winchester. More than 100 tables of American glassware will be offered for sale. $5 donation at the door. Snack bar available.
Wheels for Wellness seeking drivers
Wheels for Wellness is seeking volunteer drivers to transport clients to and from medical appointments and treatments. Tailor to fit your schedule. If you have a few extra hours to volunteer visit www.Wheels4Wellness.org for more information and to apply.
Area 13 Special Olympics
Area 13 Special Olympics, serving Winchester, Frederick and Clarke counties, is looking for volunteers. Our athletes compete in many sports including track and field, soccer, bocce, bowling, swimming and the list goes on. There are several different ways that you can share your talents with our organization. If you are interested in meeting some amazing athletes and giving back to our community, please mail: area13specialolympics@gmail.com.
Fall Sports for Area 13 Special Olympics will include Bocce (Saturdays) and Soccer (Sundays) and will be starting in the September timeframe. If interested in participating, email: area13specialolympics@gmail.com.
