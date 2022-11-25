James Wood High School Class of 2002 reunion
James Wood High School’s Class of 2002 will have its 20th reunion from 6-10 p.m. Saturday at Piccadilly’s Public House in Winchester. For more information, call 540-539-6647.
All-you-can-eat breakfast
Spirit & Word Missions will sponsor an all-you-can-eat country breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Saturday at Spirit & Word Fellowship, 1275 Tasker Road, Stephens City. Adults: $7, children 5 and under $2.
Holiday book fair
Calling all local authors and readers! Laurel Ridge Community College Holiday Book Fair will be from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Middletown Campus, 173 Skirmisher Lane, Middletown. For more information, visit https://laurelridge.edu/laurel-ridge-holiday-book-fair/
Christmas in Middleburg
Christmas in Middleburg is Dec 3. Starting at 11 a.m. the Middleburg Hunt Review takes to the streets creating a spectacular sight as approximately 150 horses, riders in hunting attire and dozens of hounds come through the town. The Middleburg Christmas Parade begins at 2 p.m. as spectators line the sidewalks along Washington Street (Route 50). In keeping with the animal friendliness of the town, the parade includes horses, ponies, llamas, alpacas and a variety of dog breeds. Santa brings up the rear on a beautiful horse-drawn coach. Parking for Christmas in Middleburg is available for $50 per vehicle. Shuttle service will be provided. Visit https://christmasinmiddleburg.org/purchase-parking/ to purchase parking passes. Advanced purchase of parking passes is required (no day-of sales). Free handicap accessible parking will be available behind Middleburg United Methodist Church (15 W. Washington St.) For more information, contact the Middleburg Town Office at 540-687-5152 or email Organizer@ChristmasinMiddleburg.org. Full schedule at www.ChristmasinMiddleburg.org.
Abram’s Delight annual Candlelight Tour
Kick off the holiday season with the annual Candlelight Tour at Abram’s Delight, the oldest house in Winchester, built in 1754. The first floor of the manor house will be open. Guests are invited to view the exhibit “Quaker Families of Winchester and Frederick County” in the Hollingsworth Mill. Hearth cooking will take place in the log cabin. Admission is free. Tours are Dec. 2 from 6-8 p.m. and Dec. 3 from 3-7 p.m. For more information, call 540-662-6550.
Arts Chorale of Winchester holiday concert
The Arts Chorale of Winchester will perform its 2022 Holiday Concert, “Season of Light,” on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. and again on Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 26 W. Boscawen St., Winchester. Tickets are on sale for $20 for adults. Children 12 and under are free. Tickets may be purchased online at www.artschoralewinchester.org.
Preservation of Historic Winchester Holiday House Tour
PHW’s 46th annual Holiday House Tour is set for noon-4 p.m. Dec. 4. Tickets available at Kimberly’s, Winchester Book Gallery, Winchester-Frederick County Visitor Center, www.phwi.org, and PHW’s Bough & Dough Shop, which will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday from Nov. 18-Dec. 11 at the The Hexagon House, 530 Amherst St., Winchester. Shop is closed Mondays, Tuesdays and Thanksgiving. Admission to the shop is free. Tour tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Featured on this year’s tour are 119 E. Clifford St., 202 S. Washington St., 216 S. Cameron St. and 306 E. Piccadilly St.
Winchester Church of God Christmas Bazaar and Vendor Show
The bazaar and vendor show will be held from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 3 in the church’s Family Life Center at 2080 N. Frederick Pike. There will be about 90 spaces featuring a variety of local crafters and vendors. The kitchen will be open for breakfast. Soups will be for sale at lunch. The event benefits Reach Youth Ministries.
Blue Ridge Singers Christmas Concert Series
“The Joy of Waiting,” conducted by Dr. Jeffrey M. Alban, will be performed at 4 p.m. Dec. 4 at First Baptist Church, 141 N. Washington St., Winchester; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at Front Royal Presbyterian Church, 115 Luray Ave., Front Royal; 4 p.m. Dec. 11 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 9108 John S. Mosby Highway, Upperville. Blue Ridge Singers is an acclaimed chamber choir formed in 2009. Admission is free. A $15 donation is suggested. For more information, visit www.blueridgesingers.org.
Long Branch Christmas Gala
Long Branch Historic House and Farm will host its 2022 Christmas Gala from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 3. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, call 540-837-1856 or visit www.visitlongbranch.org.
Historic Rosemont open house
Historic Rosemont in Berryville will host a Christmas Open House on Dec. 11 from 2-6 p.m. to give people a chance to see the estate’s enchanting Christmas decor as well as support seven nonprofit groups, including Winchester Rescue Mission, Mosaic Virginia and Blue Ridge Hospice. Tickets are $10 at the door; cash or Venmo accepted. For more information, call 540-955-2834 or email communications@rosemont1811.com.
