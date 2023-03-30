Winchester Frederick County Democratic Committee
The Winchester Frederick County Democratic Committee will hold its quarterly membership meeting from 6-8 p.m. today at Winchester Ciderworks. Please join us for complimentary food and drinks and hear from state and community special guests.
Youth Art Show
ShenArts 2023 Youth Art Show is on exhibit through today from 4-6 p.m. at Mosaic Church, 134 N. Loudoun St., Winchester.
Orchid show, sale
The Lord Fairfax Orchid Society’s annual Orchid Show at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, 901 Amherst St., Winchester, will take place April 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy a large display of blooming orchids and get some advice on how to grow them. There also will be orchids for sale. For more information, email LFOSWinchester@icloud.com. Free admission. Free lectures.
Blood drive
On April 8 from 8 a.m.-noon, Blue Ridge Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, located at 131 Retreat Road in Bluemont, will team with local Masonic lodges and Veramar Winery to host a blood drive for INOVA and a food drive for Clarke County-based FISH food pantry. Veramar is sponsoring a raffle prize. Folks get a free entry to the raffle for every item they bring to the food drive. Blood donation appointment times can be reserved at https://bit.ly/MVD040823.
Girls on the Run Spring 5K
Girls on the Run of the Shenandoah Valley will host its Spring 5K on April 22 at Admiral Richard E. Byrd Middle School, 134 Rosa Lane, Winchester. Packet pick up will start at 7:30 a.m. The race is at 9 a.m. For more information and to register, visit https://www.girlsontherunsv.org/5k.
Capture rainwater with your very own rain barrel
Frederick County’s annual rain barrel and compost bin sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 19 at the Stephenson citizens’ convenience site, 235 Hot Run Drive. The facility is located next to Stonewall Park along Stephenson Road. 55-gallon barrels will sell for $60 each and come complete with a faucet, overflow hose and everything needed for easy set-up; 11-cubic -foot compost bins also come ready for set-up in your backyard and will sell for $50 each. Supplies are limited. Payment may be made by check or cash. No credit cards. No reservations accepted. For more information, call 540- 665-5643, ext. 1.
