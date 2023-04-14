Long Branch artist reception
A reception will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday for “The Spring Art Show” featuring works by Peggy Duvall and Zoe Hawkins at Historic Long Branch, 830 Long Branch Lane, Millwood. The exhibit will be on display through May 28. Contact: 540-837-1856 or info@visitlongbranch.org.
Prom dress giveaway
Gowns for His Glory is set for today from 5-9 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Stonewall Ruritan Building at the Frederick County Fairgrounds, 136 Ruritan Way, Clear Brook (off Martinsburg Pike/U.S. 11 North). Hundreds of dresses and shoes in a range of sizes will be available will they last. The event is for students attending prom in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and other surrounding areas. For more information, contact gownsforhisglory@gmail.com.
Community discussion on law enforcement relations
The Winchester Area NAACP in collaboration with local law enforcement will hold a public forum on Saturday from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Handley Library auditorium in Winchester. Because seating is limited, registration is required for in-person attendance. There will also be a virtual attendance option on Zoom. Registration and Zoom information may be found at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-community-law-enforcement-relations-tickets-599877689317.
Attendees who would like to ask specific questions of law enforcement panelists may email questions to the NAACP at naacpwinchesterarea@gmail.com. The Winchester Police Department chief, sheriffs from Winchester and Frederick County, and a representative from the Virginia State Police will be on the panel to discuss local policing and new initiatives.
Horrific Hope Film Festival
The Horrific Hope Film Festival, which showcases up and coming voices within horror while placing the focus on mental health, will be held today and Saturday at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, 181 Kernstown Commons Blvd., Winchester. We are a form of outreach from Victims and Villains, a Richmond-based nonprofit that creates content to educate and engage individuals on mental health awareness and suicide prevention through pop culture. A portion of any money made off this festival will go towards getting mental health resources into other festivals, conventions, after-school programs and more. Full festival passes are $20. For more information, visit victimsandvillains.net or the Alamo website.
Historic Rosemont Bridal Show
“Better Together,” Historic Rosemont’s annual Bridal Show, will be held from noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $10 per person at door or through eventbrite.com. Historic Rosemont is located at 16 Rosemont Lane, Berryville.
Capture rainwater with your very own rain barrel
Frederick County’s annual rain barrel and compost bin sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 19 at the Stephenson citizens’ convenience site, 235 Hot Run Drive. The facility is located next to Stonewall Park along Stephenson Road. 55-gallon barrels will sell for $60 each and come complete with a faucet, overflow hose and everything needed for easy set-up; 11-cubic -foot compost bins also come ready for set-up in your backyard and will sell for $50 each. Supplies are limited. Payment may be made by check or cash. No credit cards. No reservations accepted. For more information, call 540- 665-5643, ext. 1.
Girls on the Run Spring 5K
Girls on the Run of the Shenandoah Valley will host its Spring 5K on April 22 at Admiral Richard E. Byrd Middle School, 134 Rosa Lane, Winchester. Packet pick up will start at 7:30 a.m. The race is at 9 a.m. For more information and to register, visit https://www.girlsontherunsv.org/5k.
Community Cleanup Day at Abrams Creek
Join Shenandoah University on April 22 from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. as SU students and community members celebrate Earth Day by teaming up to clean Abrams Creek next to Buzzins restaurant, located at 711 Millwood Ave. in Winchester. Participants will remove trash in and around the creek; equipment will be provided to assist with the cleanup. Sign up to join the effort using this Google Form (https://forms.gle/RxdA5f3qZgVq5ef57). Parking is available at Vaden Campus Commons, located next to Buzzins, or at 661 Millwood Ave. If you have any questions, please contact SU’s Center for Civic Engagement at serve@su.edu.
Harambee Gospel Choir 50th Reunion Concert
Join in celebrating the history and legacy of Shenandoah University’s Harambee Gospel Choir with its “So Amazing” 50th reunion concert on April 22 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, located at 1317 S. Pleasant Valley Road in Winchester. Enjoy a selection of songs that span the choir’s existence performed by alumni and current members of the Hamabee Gospel Choir. To register, visit advancement.su.edu/bar.
Art at the Mill
Art at the Mill returns April 22 at 10 a.m. at the Burwell Morgan Mill, 15 Tannery Lane, Millwood. Experience over 1,000 different pieces from nearly 300 local artists. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays-Friday. The show closes May 7.
Embroidery exhibition
The Winchester Chapter of the Embroiderers’ Guild of America will host its first invitational embroidery exhibit, “Not Just Your Grandmother’s Embroidery,” from April 29 to May 13 at the Godfrey Miller Center, 28 S. Loudoun St., Winchester. Everyone is invited to display his or her own works or treasured heirlooms, as well as attend the show. Submission is free. No entry fees. Deadline to submit is April 19. Please submit entries at tinyurl.com/wegashow2023. Exhibition hours are Sunday-Friday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Questions? Email winchesterchapterega@gmail.com or check out WinchesterEGA on Facebook.
Apple Blossom chairs
Reserve your chairs for both parades. The chairs are located on North Washington Street. For information, call Cheryl Link at 540-667-4092. Benefits Fairview Lutheran Church.
Blue Ridge Singers Spring 2023 Concert Series
Blue Ridge Singers, an acclaimed chamber choir celebrating its 14th season, presents “Into Eternity” under the direction of Dr. Jeffrey M. Alban. Performances are: 7:30 p.m. April 21 at Front Royal Presbyterian Church, 115 Luray Ave., Front Royal; 4 p.m. April 23 at First Baptist Church, 205 W. Piccadilly St., Winchester; 7:30 p.m. April 25, All Saints Catholic Church, 9300 Stonewall Road, Manassas 4 p.m. April 30, Trinity Episcopal Church, 9108 John Mosby Highway, Upperville. Concerts are free. A donation of $15 is requested. For more information, visit www.blueridgesingers.org.
7th annual Tablescapes
On April 23 from 2-5 p.m., the 7th annual Tablescapes will be held at Millwood Station Events Center, 252 Costello Drive, Winchester. This is the signature fundraiser for Wheels for Wellness, which provides transportation to medical appointments for those in need. For tickets and information, visit www.Wheels4Wellness.org.
Arts Chorale concert
“An American Dream” will be presented by the Arts Chorale of Winchester on April 28 at 7 p.m. and April 29 at 2 p.m. at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 26 W. Boscawen St., Winchester. Tickets: $20 online purchase only. For more information, visit www.artschoralewinchester.org.
