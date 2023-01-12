Martin Luther King Jr. Day service
Shenandoah University will host its annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Service of Remembrance on Monday in Goodson Chapel-Recital Hall on SU’s main campus. A prelude featuring Shenandoah’s Harambee Gospel Choir begins at 11:15 a.m., and the service starts at 11:30 a.m. The Service of Remembrance is SU’s longest-running celebration of the King holiday and features words, images and music offered in honor and celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. King. This year’s service concludes at noon with a commissioning for all attendees and the volunteer work that they will do in memory of Dr. King. For more information, visit su.edu/mlk.
Windsong Community Chorus
Windsong Community Chorus, a female a capella chorus, will host an open house for new singers at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at Opequon Presbyterian Church, 217 Opequon Church Lane, Winchester. Non-auditioned but must love to sing. Come and learn how to read music and sing in harmony. Masks optional; subject to discretion of director. Please bring COVID vaccination card. For more information, contact Con Burch at 540-335-6111.
Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Casino & Cash Party
The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival will host a Casino & Cash Party on Jan. 21 from 5-10 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of the Elks Lodge 867. More than $7,000 in cash prizes will be up for grabs, including a grand prize of $5,000 for the cash drawing winner. Tickets are $75 each and include an open bar, dinner from Claudio’s Pizzeria, silent auction, raffles, 50/50 drawings, $500 in casino chips for table games, and a ticket for a chance to win the cash party grand prize of $5,000. Tickets are available at the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival office located at 135 N. Cameron St., Winchester. Cash or check only. Funds raised will go toward marching bands and entertainment for the festival’s parades and for the 100th festival in 2027.
Rubbermaid sale
The United Way Northern Shenandoah Valley Rubbermaid Product Sale is set for 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 28 in the Apple Blossom Mall parking lot outside Belk, 1850 Apple Blossom Drive, Winchester. Products available are returned goods, discontinued products and slightly damaged items. The sale is made possible by a United Way NSV, Rubbermaid Commercial Products and Salvation Army partnership. Proceeds help the United Way and its partner agencies generate additional funds to meet local needs.
Handley 100th anniversary book
Handley High School will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2023-24. The committee organizing the celebration plans to publish a book detailing the school’s history and is seeking memorabilia (photos, school uniforms, etc.) for possible inclusion. Please bring items to the Hollingsworth Mill, behind the Visitor Center at 1360 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester, on March 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., where items will be photographed or scanned. For more information about the celebration, visit onehandley.com.
Winter art show at Long Branch
A winter art show featuring the works of Deborah Horton, Carlin Green and Raymond Utz is on exhibit through March 5 at The Galleries at Long Branch at Long Branch Historic House and Farm, 830 Long Branch Lane, Boyce. A winter reception will be from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 3. Free. For more information, visit www.visitlongbranch.org.
