Rubbermaid sale
The United Way Northern Shenandoah Valley Rubbermaid Product Sale is set for 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 28 in the Apple Blossom Mall parking lot outside Belk, 1850 Apple Blossom Drive, Winchester. Products available are returned goods, discontinued products and slightly damaged items. The sale is made possible by a United Way NSV, Rubbermaid Commercial Products and Salvation Army partnership. Proceeds help the United Way and its partner agencies generate additional funds to meet local needs.
Handley 100th anniversary book
Handley High School will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2023-24. The committee organizing the celebration plans to publish a book detailing the school’s history and is seeking memorabilia (photos, school uniforms, etc.) for possible inclusion. Please bring items to the Hollingsworth Mill, behind the Visitor Center at 1360 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester, on March 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., where items will be photographed or scanned. For more information about the celebration, visit onehandley.com.
Winter art show at Long Branch
A winter art show featuring the works of Deborah Horton, Carlin Green and Raymond Utz is on exhibit through March 5 at The Galleries at Long Branch at Long Branch Historic House and Farm, 830 Long Branch Lane, Boyce. A winter reception will be from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 3. Free. For more information, visit www.visitlongbranch.org.
