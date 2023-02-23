Community builders help The Laurel Center
Items to help people staying at The Laurel Center are being collected through Feb. 25 and may be dropped off at Shaffer’s BBQ, 8140 Valley Pike, Middletown; 204 Stephens Run St., Stephens City; Solenberger’s Hardware, 832 Berryville Ave., Winchester. Items sought include: cleaning supplies/paper products, gift cards, cold/flu medicine, cases of bottled water, juice boxes, umbrellas, double stroller, twin size comforters, whistles, phone chargers, phone charging station, deodorant, backpacks, women’s light jackets, 2023 planners, storage containers, scented lotion. Raffle tickets also are being sold for $100 (only 75 tickets being sold). Raffle runs through Feb. 28. The three prizes include a movie night package, a night at the George Washington Hotel package and a date night package. Tickets are available at go.rallyup.com/2023-sweet-heart-raffle. The Laurel Center helps survivors of domestic and sexual violence.
AARP Tax-Aide Tax Service available in Winchester
The Winchester AARP Tax-Aide service is preparing both federal and state (Virginia & West Virginia) tax returns for free at the War Memorial Building in Jim Barnett Park, 1001 Cork St., Winchester. It is not necessary for you to be retired or an AARP member to have your tax returns prepared. Days and times of operation are Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Appointments may be scheduled by calling 901-249-0322 between the hours of 8:30 a.m.–2 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Envelopes with instructions and Interview/Intake Sheets are available in the lobby of the War Memorial Building.
Contact Winchester AARP Tax-Aide at 901-249-0322 on the days and times listed above to schedule an appointment.
Long Branch speaker series
Long Branch Historic House and Farm’s 2023 Speaker Series is being held at 6 p.m. Feb. 26. It will feature Wendell Hawken, Poet Laureate of Millwood — “A Modern American Poetry Sampler”
Ticket prices: $25 each/$125 for the whole series. To reserve tickets, visit www.visitlongbranch.org or call 540-837-1856. Long Branch is located at 830 Long Branch Lane, Boyce.
Art opening
An opening reception for an exhibit of wooden sculptures by Lynda Smith-Bügge will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at Shenandoah Valley Westminster Canterbury, 300 Westminster Canterbury Drive, Winchester.
Rubbermaid product sale
The next United Way Rubbermaid Product Sale will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 25 in the Apple Blossom Mall parking lot outside Belk, 1850 Apple Blossom Drive, Winchester. This sale benefits The Laurel Center.
Miss Honorary Fire Chief
The Miss Honorary Fire Chief Contest will be held at 7 p.m. March 18 at Daniel Morgan Middle School in Winchester. Applications are being accepted for participants. For more information, visit www.thebloom.com or call the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Office at 540-662-3863.
Handley 100th anniversary book
Handley High School will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2023-24. The committee organizing the celebration plans to publish a book detailing the school’s history and is seeking memorabilia (photos, school uniforms, etc.) for possible inclusion. Please bring items to the Hollingsworth Mill, behind the Visitor Center at 1360 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester, on March 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., where items will be photographed or scanned. For more information about the celebration, visit onehandley.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.