AARP Tax-Aide tax service has started
The Winchester AARP Tax-Aide Service has begun preparing both federal and state tax returns for free at the War Memorial Building (WMB) in Jim Barnett Park, 1001 Cork St., Winchester. Individuals wishing to use the service must be current with their COVID-19 vaccinations, which includes the booster. It is not necessary for you to be a member of AARP or retired to have your tax returns prepared. Days and times of operation are Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Appointments may be scheduled between the hours of 8:30 a.m.–3 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays by calling 540-227-0884. Envelopes with instructions and Interview/Intake Sheets are available in the lobby of the War Memorial Building.
The following information should be brought to your appointment: completed Interview/Intake Sheet (included in the Envelope packet), taxpayer(s) picture id, Social Security cards for all individuals listed on each return, all year-end tax documents (W-2s, 1099s, 1098s, etc.) and a copy of last year’s tax return. Reviewing last year’s tax return can help you to determine what documents were used and should be included.
Virginia Historical Highway Marker unveiling
A state highway marker honoring Dr. Madison S. Briscoe (1904-1995), a Winchester native, Douglas School graduate, biologist, commanding officer and educator, will be unveiled at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at his childhood home at 204 S. Kent St. (stone house facing Cork Street). Parking available courtesy of Winchester Moose Lodge at 215 E. Cork St. Inclement weather date is 2:30 p.m. Feb. 26. For related activities honoring Dr. Briscoe at the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum at 19 W. Cork St., visit www.discoverymuseum.net.
Belle Grove seeking volunteers
Do you like meeting new people? Do you enjoy sharing your love of the Shenandoah Valley with others? Are you a history enthusiast? Would you like to learn new skills in gardening or home maintenance? If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, Belle Grove Plantation has a place for you. Belle Grove is actively seeking new volunteers to join our team. We offer a variety of positions geared to all interest levels, and training is provided. For more information, visit bellegrove.org/volunteer or contact us at info@bellegrove.org or 540-869-2028.
Free lunch, food giveway
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ at 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will distribute prepackaged lunches and food pantry items in the church parking lot from noon-1 p.m. Friday.
Country breakfast
Spirit & Word Missions will sponsor an all-you-can-eat country breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Saturday at Spirit & Word Fellowship Church, 1275 Tasker Road, Stephens City. Cost: adults, $7; children 5 and under, $2.
