Windsong Community Chorus
Windsong Community Chorus, a female a capella chorus, will host an open house for new singers at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 9 and Jan. 16 at Opequon Presbyterian Church, 217 Opequon Church Lane, Winchester. Non-auditioned but must love to sing. Come and learn how to read music and sing in harmony. Masks optional; subject to discretion of director. Please bring COVID vaccination card. For more information, contact Con Burch at 540-335-6111.
Winter art show at Long Branch
A winter art show featuring the works of Deborah Horton, Carlin Green and Raymond Utz is on exhibit through March5 at The Galleries at Long Branch at Long Branch Historic House and Farm, 830 Long Branch Lane, Boyce. Free. For more information, visit www.visitlongbranch.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.