Free lunch, food giveaway
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ, 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will serve lunch in the social hall from noon-12:30 p.m. Aug. 26. Food items will be distributed from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Adoption fee reduction at Clarke Animal Shelter
The Clarke County Humane Foundation is cutting pet adoption fees in half during a special event at the Clarke County Animal Shelter on Aug. 27 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Adoption fees will be half of the regular adoption fee of $35 for cats/kittens and $50 for dogs. The shelter is located at 225 Ramsburg Lane, Berryville. Free coffee and doughnuts will be served during the open house. For more information, call 540-955-5104.
United Way Rubbermaid Product sale
The sale is scheduled for 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 27 in the Apple Blossom Mall parking lot outside Belk. The Rubbermaid products available for purchase are returned goods, discontinued products and slightly damaged items. Proceeds help the United Way and its partner agencies. Credit cards accepted.
All-you-can-eat breakfast
Spirit & Word Missions will sponsor an all-you-can-eat country breakfast on Aug. 27 from 7-10 a.m. at Spirit & Word Fellowship Church, 1275 Tasker Road, Stephens City. Cost: adults, $7 children 5 and under $2.
Johnson’s North Loudoun Sunoco alumni picnic
The picnic is set for 1 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Inwood Lions Pavilion (next to Mill Creek Intermediate School). Bring a covered dish. For more information call, 540-955-3019.
Presgraves reunion
The 80th Presgraves Reunion will be noon Aug. 28 at Jim Barnett Park in the Exchange Shelter for the descendants of Andrew Chapman and Martha Elizabeth Presgraves of Luray/Page County. Bring a picnic lunch. For more information, contact Emmett Presgraves at 540-459-1815.
White Hall Church yard party
43rd annual Fall Festival-Yard Party will be Sept. 3. Homemade food at 3:30 p.m., auction at 6 p.m. Rain or shine.
Donate your denim
Apple Blossom Mall is hosting a back-to-school denim drive, “Do Good with Denim,” through Sept. 5.
Donated denim apparel will be sent to Bright Futures-Frederick/Winchester for distribution to local students that face financial instability or need help with clothing.
People can drop off denim items (jeans, jackets, shirts, skirts and more) in a special bin at the Aeropostale store inside the mall. Those who do will receive a special discount at Aeropostale.
Crown Cork & Seal picnic
The picnic will begin at noon Sept. 10 at the Exchange Pavilion in Jim Barnett Park, Winchester.
Yard, bake, Christmas sale
Wesley Church, 527 Van Fossen St., Winchester, will have a Yard-Bake-Christmas Sale starting at 9 a.m. on Sept. 10. Hot dogs, chili dogs and country ham sandwiches will be for sale.
Reynolds Store yard party
Reynolds Store Fire and Rescue Company's 45th annual Yard Party and Auction will be held Sept. 9-10. Events on Sept. 9 will feature a cruise-in, outside food (country ham sandwiches, homemade vegetable soup, desserts and drinks). On Sept. 10 starting at 4 p.m., dinners (inside dining and take-out) featuring the famous barbecued chicken, country ham, green beans, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, dessert and drinks will be served. Cost $15 for adults, $7 for children under 12. Auction begins at 6:30 p.m. Hand-dipped ice cream, country store, music, bake sale. Rain or shine. Contact Joanne at 540-888-3230 or Merle at 540-888-3201. Volunteers needed and welcome. Donations of pies, cakes, coffee, sugar, paper towels, lemonade and tea are needed.
Artist submissions sought
The Shenandoah Arts Council is seeking artists who are veterans to submit up to three pieces of work to be considered for inclusion in the council’s upcoming Veterans Art Show, sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union. Submission deadline is Oct. 1. Artists will be notified of selection by Oct. 8 in the lobby of Selah Theatre, 811 S. Loudoun St. For more information, visit shenarts.org.
Chamber choir auditions
Winchester Musica Viva announces open auditions for singers of all voice parts as it begins its 42nd year of bringing fine choral music to the Northern Shenandoah Valley. The semi-professional chorus is under direction of recently-named Artistic Director, Dr. Bryce Hayes, Associate Professor of Music from James Madison University.
Two concert sets will be held the weekends of December 17, 2022, and March 25, 2023. Rehearsals are held Sunday evenings from 6:30 to 9 p.m., beginning Sept. 11 at Grace Lutheran Church, 26 W. Boscawen St., Winchester.
Interested singers should prepare a short solo, as well as be able to sightread. For additional information or to schedule an audition, please email WMVchoir@gmail.com.
For more information about Winchester Musica Viva, please visit www.winchestermusicaviva.org.
John Handley High School Class of 1962
The John Handley High School Class of 1962 will have a reunion on Sept. 24 at the Hilton Garden Inn. We invite all class members and guests to attend. For more information, contact Jackie at 540-665-1075.
John Handley High School Class of 1972
The John Handley High School Class of 1972 is planning its 50th class reunion for the weekend of Sept. 23-24. For more information, check out the group’s Facebook page: Class of 1972-John Handley High School or 1972 Handley Reunion and private message B.J. Dove or contact ahershey@fbvirginia.com.
James Wood High School Class of 1970
IMPORTANT UPDATE: Due to USPS complications, some classmates may not have received their mailed invitation for our 52nd reunion scheduled for Sept. 17 at West Oaks Farm Market, 4305 Middle Road, Winchester, from 4-8 p.m. (Cost: $35) If you have NOT received your invitation or know of a fellow classmate not receiving their mailing, please contact Joanie Windle Anderson at joanieandy@gmail.com. RSVP deadline has been extended to Aug. 25. Also, any questions you may have or concerns about price can be directed to Joanie. Also see the JWHS Class of 1970 Facebook page.
James Wood High School Class of 1972
The James Wood High School Class of 1972 is planning its 50th class reunion for the weekend of Sept. 23-24. A Friday evening casual gathering will be held at 7 p.m. at Willie Sutton's Restaurant in downtown Winchester. The Show will be held at West Oaks Farm Market, 4305 Middle Road, from 6-11 p.m. on Saturday. For more details and an official invitation, call 540-667-8175 or 540-336-2964.
Our Health Living Event and Farmers Market
Come learn about our community’s resources for healthy living from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 20 at 329 N. Cameron St., Winchester. Our Health’s partner clients are eligible to receive a free $5-$10 coupon for fresh produce at the Marker-Miller Orchard’s booth. Free medical and dental screenings, COVID vaccines, more.
Valley Glasshoppers Fall Glass Show, Sale
The Valley Glasshoppers' 2022 Fall Glass Show and Sale will be held from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 21 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 22 at Mount Carmel Family Life Center, 1309 Opequon Ave., Winchester. More than 100 tables of American glassware will be offered for sale. $5 donation at the door. Snack bar available.
