Handley chorus 'Royal Command Performance'
Due to illness the Handley High School choir was unable to present its "Royal Command Performance" during the queen's coronation at the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival. But a free performance of the show, which features the music of Lin-Manuel Miranda, will be held at 7 p.m. May 23 in Handley's Patsy Cline Theatre so that the public may see the 25-minute production.
Gainesboro fire and rescue dinner
Gainesboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company will have a drive-thru dinner featuring barbecued chicken and ham from 3 to 6 p.m. May 21. Cost: $16. Menu also includes macaroni and cheese, green beans, applesauce, roll and dessert. No substitutions/exchanges. While supplies last. For more information, call 540-888-3988. The fire company is located at 221 Gainesboro Road, Winchester.
Walk with a Doc
The Winchester chapter of Walk with a Doc will have its next walk from 9-10 a.m. May 21 (please note schedule change). Meet at the Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center lobby. The event is free to attend. Hear a brief talk "Sun's Out: How to Keep Your Skin Glowing and Healthy" by guest Dr. Michon Bechamps, followed by an enjoyable walk with the group at your own pace and distance. The walk is held outdoors. Please arrive 15-20 minutes early to check in. In the event of inclement weather, contact the Wellness and Fitness Center at 540-536-3000 or check their Facebook page for cancellations. For more information, email walkwithadocwinchester@gmail.com.
Employer Expo
The Frederick County Economic Development Authority and Winchester Economic Development Department will host The Employer Expo at the War Memorial Building in Jim Barnett Park from 2-6 p.m. on May 25. Over 50 employers will be on hand for the event. Local high school students will be able to participate exclusively for the first hour of the event. Volunteers are still needed for the event. Contact Vanessa Santiago in the Winchester Economic Development Department at vanessa.santiago@winchesterva.gov. To register as a business or participant, visit explorefrederickcareers.com.
Memorial Day events at Winchester National Cemetery
Flags will be placed on graves at 4 p.m. May 27 at the cemetery, which is located at 401 National Ave., Winchester. A Memorial Day ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. May 30. Events will be held rain or shine.
Vermar for Veterans
Veramar for Veterans, a Memorial Day weekend fundraiser at Veramar Vineyards near Berryville, will be held from noon-6 p.m. May 28. A Memorial Day ceremony will be at 12:30 p.m. There also will be all-day entertainment with live music, local food trucks, wine from Veramar Vineyard, Bogati Bodega and James Charles Winery, local crafters, and interactions with American veterans. Hosted in collaboration with Matt Bass and Burnett & Williams P.C. Veramar Vineyards is located at 905 Quarry Road.
Honor Flight/veterans trip to D.C.
Honor Flight-Top of Virginia will be honoring local World War II, Korea, and Vietnam-era veterans with a free bus drip to Washington, D.C., to see their memorials on June 11. Any veteran who served prior to 1975 is eligible to participate. All meals provided. To reserve a seat, please call 540-692-9197. The deadline to register is May 28.
Chicken barbecue
A barbecued chicken dinner to benefit Mountain View United Methodist Church will be held from 4-6 p.m. May 28 at the Back Creek Ruritan Building in Mountain Falls. Eat-in or drive thru. Cost: $12. Dessert included.
Rubbermaid sale
The United Way Rubbermaid Product Sale is scheduled for May 28 from 9 a.m.-noon outside Belk at Apple Blossom Mall in Winchester. The sale benefits the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum. The products available are returned goods, discontinued products and slightly damaged items. Credit cards now accepted.
Veterans Community Engagement Forum
Shenandoah University will host a Veterans Community Engagement Forum at 1 p.m. June 2 in Halpin-Harrison Hall. The event aims to foster a better understanding of the issues affecting veterans and their families.
John Handley High School Class of 1972
The John Handley High School Class of '72 is planning its 50th class reunion for the weekend of Sept. 23-24. For more information, check out the group's Facebook page: Class of 1972-John Handley High School or 1972 Handley Reunion and private message B.J. Dove or contact ahershey@fbvirginia.com.
Bridge night at Long Branch
Tuesday Night Bridge Night is back at Long Branch Historic House and Farm, 830 Long Branch Lane, Millwood. It will be held from May 3-June 28 from 5-7 p.m. in Long Branch’s east gallery. Cost: $15. Includes wine, soft drinks and light snacks. RSVP by calling 540-837-1856.
Summer camp
Looking for a fun and safe place for your kids during the summer? Bring them to Summer@Powhatan. Each week has a variety of activities including sports, arts & crafts, and science and nature. Runs from July 11 through Aug. 5 for rising kindergarten through eighth-grade students. Sign up for one week or all four. For more information, visit powhatanschool.org/summer.
Frederick-Page 4-H Summer Camp
Frederick-Page 4-H Summer Camp will take place June 26-30 at the Northern Virginia 4-H Educational Center in Front Royal. Campers must be 9-13 years old as of Sept. 30, 2022. Cost of the camp is $285 per camper. Payment plans available upon request. If interested and would like to receive a camp packet, send inquiry to jfost@vt.edu or call the Extension Office at 540-665-5699.
Belle Grove seeking volunteers
Do you like meeting new people? Do you enjoy sharing your love of the Shenandoah Valley with others? Are you a history enthusiast? Would you like to learn new skills in gardening or home maintenance? If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, Belle Grove Plantation has a place for you. Belle Grove is actively seeking new volunteers to join our team. We offer a variety of positions geared to all interest levels, and training is provided. For more information, visit bellegrove.org/volunteer or contact us at info@bellegrove.org or 540-869-2028.
Rummage sale at Sacred Heart
The women's group, Parish Organization of Catholic Women, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church will have its annual Rummage Sale on June 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and June 4 from 9 am. to noon. It will feature a White Elephant Room and Jewelry Room. The White Elephant Room will have almost-new and high-end items, and the Jewelry Room will have hundreds of items slashed at clearance prices. There are too many items to list. All proceeds are donated to parish entities and certain nonprofits in the Winchester area. Address is 120 Keating Drive, Winchester (off Amherst Street). Cash or credit cards only.
15th Annual Western Loudoun Art & Studio Tour
Featuring 44 Artists at 27 stops: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 3, 4 and 5. Some studios may not be open June 3; check the tour website for more information at wlast.org. Questions? Email studiotourWLAST@gmail.com.
Juneteenth celebration
A local Juneteenth celebration will be held June 18 at the Clarke County Fairgrounds in Berryville. Gates open at 11 a.m. Admission is free. The first event featuring The Rise Band and Show will be at noon. Bring your lawn chairs, sunscreen and umbrellas. More information is available at juneteenth2022.myevent.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.