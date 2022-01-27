AARP Tax-Aide tax service starts Feb. 1
The Winchester AARP Tax-Aide service will begin preparing both federal and state tax returns for free on Feb. 1 at the War Memorial Building in Jim Barnett Park, 1001 Cork St., Winchester. Individuals wishing to use the service must be current with their COVID-19 vaccinations, which includes the booster. It is not necessary for you to be a member of AARP or retired to have your tax returns prepared. Days and times of operation are Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Appointments may be scheduled beginning Jan. 24 between the hours of 8:30 a.m.–3 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays by calling 540-227-0884. Envelopes with instructions and Interview/Intake Sheets will be available in the lobby of the War Memorial Building starting on Jan. 24.
The following information should be brought to your appointment: completed Interview/Intake Sheet (included in the Envelope packet), taxpayer(s) picture ID, Social Security cards for all individuals listed on each return, all year-end tax documents (W-2s, 1099s, 1098s, etc.) and a copy of last year’s tax return. Reviewing last year’s tax return can help you to determine what documents were used and should be included.
Contact Winchester AARP Tax-Aide at 540-227-0884 to schedule an appointment.
Treasure Box schedule
The Treasure Box Thrift Shop of Christ Episcopal Church, 114 Boscawen St., Winchester, will be closed for the month of January.
Rubbermaid sale
The United Way Rubbermaid products sale is set for 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at Apple Blossom Mall (new start time), Winchester. Products available are returned goods, discontinued products and slightly damaged items. Proceeds benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters, Harrisonburg-Rockingham (serving Shenandoah County). Credit cards now accepted.
Ballroom dancing demonstration
Explore the world of ballroom dancing with Freddie Ciampi, director of Social Graces, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Feb. 1. His team will describe and demonstrate various dances, provide the opportunity to ask questions, and offer personalized instruction at the end of the session for any interested individuals. Suggested donation: $5. This event takes place at Godfrey Miller Center, 28 S. Loudoun St., Winchester, and is open to the public. Call 540-667-5869 for more information.
Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah Valley
Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah Valley (BONS) will be going back to the Zoom meeting format until further notice. The next Zoom meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Feb. 10. Regional Apiary Inspector Amanda Bly will be talking about her role in the beekeeping community. All are welcome. See the "Meetings and Events" tab and click Feb. 10 on the calendar for the Zoom sign-in link on the new website bonsbees.com.
Donate rehabilitation equipment
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Chapter of F.R.E.E. (Foundation for Rehabilitation Equipment & Endowment) is requesting donations of gently used medical equipment to assist local residents in need. Items most requested are wheelchairs, transport chairs, tub transfer benches, rollators and bed rails. Donations may be dropped off at 333 W. Cork St., Lower Lobby, Suite 40, in Winchester. For more information, call 540-664-7552, e-mail us at nsv@free-foundation.org or view our website at www.free-foundation.org. F.R.E.E. is a 501©(3) organization and donations are tax deductible at their present fair market value.
Froggy's Closet
Froggy's Closet, a project of Families Reaching Out Group, which provides clothing, books, toys and more to foster children, is currently in need of waterproof winter gloves in all sizes. Volunteers needed and welcome. Froggy's Closet is located at 200 N. Braddock St., Winchester. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. For more information, visit www.frog-kids.com.
