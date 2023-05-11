Winchester Medical Center Auxiliary
The WMC Auxiliary will meet at 10:30 a.m. May 12 in the WMC Conference Center. Lunch will follow. Auxiliary members will talk about how they are “Connecting to a Purpose” through various auxiliary projects. We will be collecting items such as coloring books, crayons, puzzles, books and stuffed animals for the Children’s Services Projects.
Iris show
A five-state Iris Show will be held May 12 at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, 901 Amherst. St., Winchester. Free. Entries accepted from 9-11 a.m. Show opens to the public 1-2:30 p.m. Contact: Campbells@IrisHillsFarm.com. The Iris Society Regional Gathering and Garden Tours, hosted by the Shenandoah and Potomac Iris Society, will take place May 12-13. Cost: $95 (includes three meals). Contact Campbells@IrisHillsFarm.com.
Letter Carrier Food Drive
The National Association of Letter Carriers will host its Letter Carrier Food Drive on May 13. The local drive will cover Winchester, Berryville, Frederick County and Clarke County. Postal customers who would like to participate are asked to place their donations on or near their mailbox and the mail carriers will pick up the food. Please, no glass containers or perishable food. Local food pantries will receive the donations.
Preservation of Historic Winchester events
Preservation of Historic Winchester and the Shenandoah Arts Council will host their second open house on May 13 from noon-4 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Stop by to see both the upstairs and downstairs of the unique Hexagon House, 530 Amherst St., and learn about the two nonprofits which call the building home. PHW will have a small temporary display of artifacts from our Kurtz Building era, a visual display focusing on Winchester’s architecture, as well as other hands-on history activities. Light refreshments will be available.
Preservation of Historic Winchester is also hosting a book signing by author and architectural historian Maral Kalbian on May 26 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Hexagon House, 530 Amherst St. Stop by to chat and get signed copies of her newest book, “Clarke County, Virginia: History Though Architecture.” This event is open to the public.
French & Indian War Foundation event
Join the French & Indian War Foundation in commemorating the construction of Col. George Washington’s Fort Loudoun in Winchester. While there, take a tour of the historic fort site, meet Col. James Wood, founder of Winchester, as well as Capt. George Mercer and members of his company of Col. Washington’s Virginia Regiment. Learn what it was like to serve in the Virginia Regiment under the command of Col. Washington during the French & Indian War. There will be a flag raising with a musket salute. The event will be held May 13 at 419 N. Loudoun St., Winchester, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is free to the public. For additional information go to FIWF.org.
Beethoven and Mozart orchestra concert
A concert of major works by Mozart, Beethoven and Bach will take place at Grace Episcopal Church, 110 N. Church St., Berryville, at 4 p.m. May 13, featuring violin virtuoso Akemi Takayama in Mozart’s Violin Concerto #5. The program includes Bach Symphony #1 and Beethoven Symphony #2. The concert is presented by the all-professional Main Street Chamber Orchestra. Tickets are $35 and are available at www.mainstreetchamberorchestra.org or email jongoldberg@mainstreetchamberorchestra.org. Phone: 202-255-3294. Under 18 admitted free.
ISW Readathon 2023
The Independent School of Winchester, a progressive K-12 independent school located in Frederick County, is having a Readathon from May 12-19 to raise $10,000 to support the school’s art program and patio renovation. The Readathon will conclude with a Storybook Character Parade on May 19. Readathon 2023 is sponsored by Van Metre Homes. For more information, contact Head of School Claire McDonald at claire@iswva.org or 540-877-5552.
BSA Troop 46 annual BBQ Dinner
Boy Scout Troop 46 will host its annual BBQ Dinner Fundraiser from 3-7 p.m. May 13 at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Stephenson. Adult dinners are $12 and include BBQ, sides, drink and dessert. Kids’ meals are $5 are include hot dog, sides, drink and dessert.
Handley 100th anniversary Decades Walk unveiling
As part of the 100th anniversary of Handley High School in Winchester, special campus markers recounting the school’s history by decade will be unveiled at 2 p.m. May 15. The markers will remain in place throughout the celebration year. The school is located at 425 Handley Blvd. For more information about the 100th anniversary celebration, visit onehandley.com.
Lamps Cemetery benefit
A yard sale to benefit Lamps Cemetery will be held from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. May 19-20 on U.S. 50 West across from Anthony’s Pizza. Lots of nice items.
Community yard sale
A spring community yard sale sponsored by Round Hill United Methodist Church will be held from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. May 20. Reserve a 10-by-10-foot table for $10. Lunch will be available for purchase. For more information, contact the church office at 540-877-2317 or email office@roundhillum.org.
North-South Skirmish Association
The North-South Skirmish Association will hold its 147th National Competition May 19-21 at Fort Shenandoah near Winchester. Member units will compete in live-fire matches with original or authentic reproduction Civil War period muskets, carbines, breech loading rifles, revolvers, mortars and cannons. It is the largest Civil War event of its kind in the United States. Spectators are welcome and admission and parking are free. There is a large sutler area and food service is available. For more information, visit the N-SSA website at www.n-ssa.org.
Flute concert
The Apple Valley Flute Choir will present its spring concert at 7 p.m. May 21 at Bethel Lutheran Church, 2077 N. Frederick Pike, Winchester. Free and open to the public. Among the works to be performed are Franz von Suppe’s “Poet and Peasant.” The Apple Valley Flute Choir is made up of area flute players who enjoy playing their flutes for their enjoyment and the enjoyment of others.
BBQ chicken dinner
A BBQ chicken dinner to benefit Mountain View United Methodist Church will be held from 4-6 p.m. May 27 at the Back Creek Ruritan Building in Mountain Falls. Cost: $15. Eat in or take out.
Fourth of July 5K race for Handley’s 100th
Registration is open for the “Judges Give Back 5K” being held on July 4 as part of the 100th anniversary celebration of Handley High School. Proceeds will benefit student service organizations at Handley. The race is being presented by United Bank and Shenandoah Valley Runners. All runners and walkers welcome! The race starts at 8 a.m. at Handley, with a one-hour time limit. The course begins and ends at the school and will go through the streets of historic downtown Winchester. Overall and age group awards. For more information or to register, visit onehandley.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.