Valley Glasshoppers Fall Glass Show & Sale
The Valley Glasshoppers’ 2022 Fall Glass Show and Sale will be held from 5-9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Mount Carmel Family Life Center, 1309 Opequon Ave., Winchester. More than 100 tables of American glassware will be offered for sale. $5 donation at the door. Snack bar available.
Clarke County Community Band concert
The Clarke County Community Band will perform a benefit concert for Johnson-Williams Middle School’s music program at 7 p.m. Friday at the school, 200 Swan Ave., Berryville. The concert is free to attend. A freewill offering will be accepted. The concert will include marches, show tunes, Halloween tunes, and a special combined section involving members of the JWMS band program as well as the Clarke County Community Band. The concert is in appreciation of the middle school’s music programs and the assistance and support it has provided the Clarke County Community Band over the years.
Indoor yard sale
Fairview Lutheran Church, U.S. 50 west of Gore, turn on Route 733 (Fairview Road), will have an indoor yard sale on Friday and Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. each day. Featured will be apple butter, Halloween costumes, camping items, glassware, collectibles, linens, toys, games, crystal, rocking chair, more. To place apple butter order call 540-336-2561.
All-you-can-eat breakfast
Spirit & Word Missions will sponsor an all-you-can-eat country breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Saturday at Spirit & Word Fellowship, 1275 Tasker Road, Stephens City. Adults: $7; children 5 and under $2. Special tribute to veterans by offering them a free breakfast.
Mt. Carmel Methodist Church chicken dinner
Mt. Carmel Methodist Church is sponsoring a chicken dinner sale from 3-7 p.m. Saturday on Route 606 (Mount Carmel Road) in Clarke County, overlooking U.S. 50. Eat in or take out. Meal includes grilled chicken, macaroni and cheese, green beans, roll, dessert, drink. Cost: $15.
John Handley High School Class of 1987
John Handley High School’s Class of 1987 will have its 35th class reunion at 6 p.m. Friday at West Oaks Farm Market, 4305 Middle Road, Winchester. Bring your own chair. Entry fee is $5. Food trucks available. Live music starts at 7 p.m. There also will be brunch at 9 a.m. Saturday at West Oaks for those who can’t make it to town on Friday. Handley’s homecoming football game is 1 p.m. Oct. 22. Cost: $6.
John Handley High School Class of 1977
The John Handley High School Class of ’77 will have its reunion on Saturday. If you have not received your registration form, go to the class Facebook page at http://Facebook.com/Handleyclass1977 or contact kimberlypburke@outlook.com.
Fall Fun Day
Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 2732 Martinsburg Pike, Stephenson. Free hot dogs, popcorn. Games, music, cake walk, craft vendors, more.
American Legion Community Band fall concert
Benefit concert for the American Legion National Emergency Fund, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25, Boggs Chapel at Randolph-Macon Academy, Front Royal. Sponsored by Giles B. Cook Post 53 of the American Legion.
FrankenToys
Handley Regional Library System will offer a fun and educational event for kids called FrankenToys from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Handley Library branch in Winchester. Registration required. For ages 9-14. This event is sponsored by Valley Makers Association, a nonprofit makerspace in Winchester devoted to teaching, learning and the practice of fabrication.
2 For 2 Challenge
Be in the human ice cream cone world record challenge from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Frederick County Fairgrounds. Arrive at the fairgrounds by 10 a.m. and receive a hoodie to participate. 2 For 2 Foundation is looking for 1,500 people to smash the record of 478. Hoodies can be donated back at the end of the event to nonprofit agencies such as WATTS and CCAP. The 2 for 2 Foundation is a volunteer group working to develop and maintain a swim and ice skating facility in the community. Be part of a community that can meet a challenge. Call 540-481-4861 to sign up. Send donations to P.O. Box 1908, Winchester, VA 22604 or go to https://2for2foundation.org/
United Way Rubbermaid product sale
The next United Way Rubbermaid product sale is scheduled for 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 29 outside Belk in the Apple Blossom Mall parking lot. The sale benefit United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley.
Trunk or Treat
Stephens City United Methodist Church will host its 6th annual Halloween Trunk-or-Treat from 2-5 p.m. Oct. 29 at 5291 Main St., Stephens City. Costume parade scheduled for 5 p.m. along Main, Filbert and Germain streets, with police escort. The event will include 15 decorated vehicles parked in the lot adjacent to the church building. Newtown Heritage Festival and Toys for Tots will have booths for distributing candy. Artist Michael Bulley will create balloon animals for kids. There also will be a Fun House and a fire engine on site.
Safe Halloween
Sherando High School Band Boosters’ 15th annual Safe Halloween will be held from noon-4 p.m. Oct. 30 at Sherando High School, 185 W. Warrior Drive, Stephens City. Moon bounce, haunted hallways, cake walk, games and concessions. Rain or shine. This is an indoor event. Admission: $5 for children ages 1-12. Free for adults and children under age 1. Visit sherandoband.org.
Long Branch Christmas Gala
Long Branch Historic House and Farm will host its 2022 Christmas Gala from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 3. Tickets go on sale Nov. 1. For more information, call 540-837-1856 or visit www.visitlongbranch.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.