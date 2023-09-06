Gainesboro District candidates forum
The Village at Orchard Ridge is holding an Open Forum for all candidates in Frederick County's Gainesboro District to present their views regarding the positions they are running for in this fall's election. Members of the public are invited to attend. Candidates will be given five minutes each to present their views. After all candidates have spoken, there will be a question-and-answer period. The forum will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 7 in The Chapel in The Village at Orchard Ridge, 400 Clocktower Ridge Drive, Winchester.
Handley High School 100th anniversary events
The Alumni Speaker Series will feature "An Evening with Norman Shankle, American Tenor" at 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at Shenandoah University's Goodson Chapel. Shankle, a 1988 graduate of Handley, is a world-renowned classical opera singer. In the intimate setting of Goodson Chapel, he will perform piano accompaniment as he discusses his life and career. Free. For more information, visit onehandley.com.
Also, the committee organizing Handley High School’s 100th anniversary celebration is seeking Handley graduates who are soon to be or already 100 years old or older who might be willing to be interviewed by committee members about their Handley years and subsequent lives. For persons outside the Winchester area, phone interviews can be arranged. If you or someone you know meets that description, contact Jim Laise at jimlaise@aol.com or call 540-662-3661.
Ice cream social with candidates
An ice cream social with Republican House of Delegates candidate Delores Oates and others GOP candidates on the ballot in Frederick County will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at Newtown Creamery in Stephens City.
Marching Band Preview
Hosted by James Wood High School at 161 Apple Pie Ridge Road, Winchester, the Marching Band Preview will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7 and will feature performances by Shenandoah University, Handley High School, James Wood High School, Millbrook High School and Sherando High School. Free to attend.
Reynolds Store Volunteer Fire Company yard party
Reynolds Store Volunteer Fire Company will have its annual yard party on Sept. 8-9 at 9381 North Frederick Pike, Cross Junction. Starting at 5 p.m. Sept. 8, there will be a car show, outside food shelter, music and more. Contact RJ Crouse for more information at 540-533-5644. Starting at 4 p.m. Sept. 9, country ham and BBQ chicken dinners will be served ($16 for adults, $8 for children 12 and under). Music by Steve from 3-6 p.m. Country store, ice cream, homemade soup, bake sale, apple butter, take-out dinners available. Contact JoAnne at 540-888-3230 or Merle at 540-888-3201 for more information or to volunteer.
Crown Cork & Seal/Stewart Ellis Annual Picnic
The picnic will be held from noon-3 p.mm. Sept. 9 at the Exchange Pavilion in Jim Barnett Park, Winchester. Bring a covered dish. Meat and utensils furnished. For more information, contact Linda at 540-327-9670.
Young Republican Picnic
Young Republican Picnic will be held from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 9 at Marker-Miller Orchard.
'An evening with Patsy Cline'
The Arts Chorale of Winchester will host "An Evening with Patsy Cline" featuring Tracey Wygal, Jason Labrador and Garrett Jones at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at Grace Episcopal Church in Berryville. Free to attend. There will be a freewill offering to benefit the chorale's trip to Austria in June 2024.
Red & Murphy Henry concert
First Presbyterian Church's Helper Fund is sponsoring a fundraising concert featuring Red & Murphy Henry and Their Excellent Children at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 in the Fellowship Hall at First Presbyterian Church, 116 S. Loudoun St., Winchester (access off Loudoun Street Mall). Tickets: $15 for an adult, $40 for a family, free for children 12 and under. Tickets available for purchase at www.fpcwinc.org or at the door.
Abnormal Formal
The 10th annual Abnormal Formal to benefit Froggy's Closet will be held from 7:23-10:33 p.m. Sept. 9 at Piccadilly's Public House and Restaurant in Winchester. Sponsorships available. For tickets, go to www.frog-kids.org/fundraisers-events.
Grim reunion
The descendants of Issac and Sarah Grim will have their 2023 annual family reunion on Sept. 10 beginning at 1 p.m. at Ridings Chapel Church, 1635 Salem Church Road, Stephens City 22655. All are welcome to attend.
Laurel Ridge Community College 5K
In partnership with Shenandoah Valley Runners, the 5K race will take place at 9 a.m. Sept. 16 at Laurel Ridge Community College, Middletown. Proceeds benefit student educational assistance programs. Entry fees: $20 by Sept. 1; late/race day registration is $25. No pets, strollers or headphones. For more information or to register, visit laurelridge.edu/5K.
Handley Class of 1953
Handley High School Class of 1953 will have its 70th reunion at noon Sept. 16 at Homestead Farm Market, 2502 N. Frederick Pike, Winchester. RSVP to Bessie Solenberger at 540-533-7350 or bessiesolenberger35@gmail.com.
Clarke County Youth Football League Cash Party
The Clarke County Youth Football League Cash Party will be held Sept. 30 at Boyce Volunteer Fire Company, 7 S. Greenway Ave., Boyce. Doors open at 4 p.m., dinner is at 5 p.m. The first number will be drawn at 6:30 p.m. The event includes a catered dinner, open bar, silent auction and tip jars. To purchase a ticket, contact clarkecountyyouthfootball@gmail.com.
James Wood High School Class of 1966
James Wood High School Class of 1966 will have a reunion from noon-4 p.m. Sept. 9 at Winchester Elks Lodge. Make checks payable to James Wood Class of 1966 and mail to 276 Little Pond Lane, Winchester VA 22603. Cost is $20 per person. For more information, contact Linda Beavers at piano_girl88@hotmail.com.
James Wood High School Class of 1970
Classmates have until Sept. 15 to send in their money for the James Wood Class of 1970 reunion, which will be from 4-8 p.m. Sept. 30 at West Oaks Farm Market. Please RSVP to Linda Ricketts, 418 Fairmont Ave., Winchester 22601. Make checks payable to “James Wood Class of 1970.” Cost is $35 per person. Questions? Contact Joanie Windle Anderson at 540-336-3144 or joanieandy@gmail.com.
Handley Class of 1993
Handley High School Class of 1993 will have its 30-year reunion from 6-10 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Bright Box Theater in Winchester. For more information, go the group's Facebook page or email Kirby Reed at kirbyreed2@yahoo.com.
Clarke County High School Class of 1963
CCHS's Class of 1963 will celebrate its 60th reunion Sept. 16 with dinner at 5 p.m. at Enders fire hall in Berryville. Any classmates who aren't signed up and want to attend should call 540-837-9930 by Sept. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.